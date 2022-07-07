 Skip to content
(Guardian) NewsFlash Abe shot. This is not a repeat from 1865
53
    More: NewsFlash  
•       •       •

53 Comments
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This one.  Two points subby.
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Warthog: This one.  Two points subby.


Agreed. This is a better version of what I was going to say.
 
BigBurrito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Beautiful. The Fark headline that is.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Shot twice, with a shotgun, and no vitals. That's not something you bounce back from...
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
PARTY ON DUDES!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Aum Shinrikyo strikes again
 
Doctor Doodle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
HOTY candidate
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Holy fark. WTF Japan has never been more apt. I suspect Russians. Tensions of Kurile Islands.

/ Jeez I need to start doing some searching.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
State of cardiopulmonary arrest = dead
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's pretty rare for a politician to be the victim of an assassination attempt when they've already left office. Was his assailant a recent coma patient who woke up?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This wouldn't have happened if Japan outlawed the purchase of guns.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
WTF Japan? You used to be cool.
 
meunier
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He's deceased according to various blue checkmark twitter accounts.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And thus started ww3?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: This wouldn't have happened if Japan outlawed the purchase of guns.


Let it gooooooooooooo.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Saiga410
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Disgruntled husband?
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
WT actual F???
 
gonegirl
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Oh, no, not the only Japanese PM I know because the NYT keeps using his name in crossword puzzles!
 
scanman61
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: This wouldn't have happened if Japan outlawed the purchase of guns.


Oh, fark off.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I got scared, I thought somebody shot the Emancipation Proclamation and made it null and void.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: It's pretty rare for a politician to be the victim of an assassination attempt when they've already left office. Was his assailant a recent coma patient who woke up?


Parlimentary system means just because you are out, doesn't mean you are all the way out given how shuffles in government can go.  A gun crime in Japan, and a political assassination to boot.  Very rare.  We can be sure the suspect will be found guilty and probably sentenced to death.
 
BigBurrito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Holy fark. WTF Japan has never been more apt. I suspect Russians. Tensions of Kurile Islands.

/ Jeez I need to start doing some searching.


Not likely, Putin and Abe had a good relationship. But then again, it is Putin, and you never know.
 
silverblues [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Japan is reverting to politics of 50 years ago I see.
 
discrete unit
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I miss having a TF account, if only to know how many other people stole my headline.

/Missed it by that much.
//Nice job, subby.
///Gonna be a hell of a night.
 
Brat E. Pants [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Damn it, I feel bad for laughing.

Jesus, that's some shiat. Hard to imagine being able to pull through that. Best of luck to him.
 
corq [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Getting multiple unofficial reports that he went into cardiac arrest and is unresponsive, not looking good at all.
 
thisispete
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh, whoever did it is going to hang.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Public Security Section 9 is on it.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe is in a "state of cardiopulmonary arrest" after collapsing while making a speech,

This doesn't sound like it's necessarily working out to his advantage.

with initial reports saying gunshots had been heard shortly before he fell to the ground.

This now seems pretty bleak. But of course, these gunshots have only been heard, perhaps not suffered.

NHK, Japan's public broadcaster, said Abe - the country's longest-serving prime minister until he resigned in 2020 - appeared to be bleeding from the chest after being shot from behind with a shotgun on Friday morning.

I'mma thinking this would be a problem.

NHK said a man had been taken into custody but provided no further details.

Man's making a speech. Gunshots. Man starts bleeding out of his chest. Coincidence? My senses tell me fark no.

Abe had been in the city of Nara to make a campaign speech ahead of this Sunday's upper house elections.

Was the speech at least well received?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's an odd target. In a country that it's rather hard to get shot. He owe someone money?
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

meunier: He's deceased according to various blue checkmark twitter accounts.


are you mad that people are verified?
 
g.fro
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Aren't politicians supposed to be assassinated while still in office?
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
News stream
LIVE: NHK WORLD-JAPAN News
Youtube f0lYkdA-Gtw


/there's a sober admin at this hour?
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

silverblues: Japan is reverting to politics of 50 years ago I see.


90 years ago. Assassinations of politicians were common in Japan in the 1920s and 1930s.
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They used to do it honorably.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is how Hit Monkey started
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Aum Shinrikyo strikes again


Purple Urkle?
 
Flincher
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

PartTimeBuddha: Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe is in a "state of cardiopulmonary arrest" after collapsing while making a speech,

This doesn't sound like it's necessarily working out to his advantage.

with initial reports saying gunshots had been heard shortly before he fell to the ground.

This now seems pretty bleak. But of course, these gunshots have only been heard, perhaps not suffered.

NHK, Japan's public broadcaster, said Abe - the country's longest-serving prime minister until he resigned in 2020 - appeared to be bleeding from the chest after being shot from behind with a shotgun on Friday morning.

I'mma thinking this would be a problem.

NHK said a man had been taken into custody but provided no further details.

Man's making a speech. Gunshots. Man starts bleeding out of his chest. Coincidence? My senses tell me fark no.

Abe had been in the city of Nara to make a campaign speech ahead of this Sunday's upper house elections.

Was the speech at least well received?


Reports say the speech was banging.


Are we at the end times yet?
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: It's pretty rare for a politician to be the victim of an assassination attempt when they've already left office. Was his assailant a recent coma patient who woke up?

Parlimentary system means just because you are out, doesn't mean you are all the way out given how shuffles in government can go.  A gun crime in Japan, and a political assassination to boot.  Very rare.  We can be sure the suspect will be found guilty and probably sentenced to death.


Only if they confess. They have to have that to proceed. Otherwise the whole Japanese court system just folds in on itself like Terrence Howard's mathematical system.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Unconfirmed shot twice with a shotgun.
 
silverblues [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
NHK just reported he had "no vital signs."

Sounds dead to me.
 
Kiler
‘’ 1 minute ago  

CrazyCurt: Holy fark. WTF Japan has never been more apt. I suspect Russians. Tensions of Kurile Islands.

/ Jeez I need to start doing some searching.


No tea or elevators were involved, although it's possible he did attempt to commit suicide.
 
BigBurrito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

g.fro: Aren't politicians supposed to be assassinated while still in office?


He was still in office, just not the PM.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Theodore Roosevelt would have finished the speech.

/although it seems very unlikely, I hope Abe gets through this.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Pretty shocking, to be honest.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Godzilla is armed now, apparently.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well shiat, yeah he's probably not living through that
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Serious question. What is to be gained by killing an ex-PM? If I'm going to chase the Russia and/or China angles on this, what is there to gain by killing him?
 
