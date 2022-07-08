 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Apparently her praying mantis style kung fu was strong   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Lawyer, Plea, Taylor Denise Schabusiness, Murder, Juris Doctor, Judge, Wisconsin's highest murder charge, Circuit court  
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty far up the crazy scale there., like 9.9 out of 10. Drugs are probably involved, I am wondering which ones.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: Pretty far up the crazy scale there., like 9.9 out of 10. Drugs are probably involved, I am wondering which ones.

The charges stem from what's alleged to have been a meth-fueled episode of sex and murder in late February.

 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
powhound
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Frantically searching for serrated bread knives to dispose of. 😛

/for my safety
 
whosits_112
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So, she told the cops about where the pieces of the body were. And also talked about how the serrated knife was best for dismemberment. And then she pleads not guilty.


WTF?
 
loudboy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

whosits_112: So, she told the cops about where the pieces of the body were. And also talked about how the serrated knife was best for dismemberment. And then she pleads not guilty.


WTF?


If she pleads guilty she cant plead insanity, which is what they'll go for in front of a jury. I think she qualifies...

/dude's mom found his head in a bucket
 
starsrift
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

whosits_112: So, she told the cops about where the pieces of the body were. And also talked about how the serrated knife was best for dismemberment. And then she pleads not guilty.

WTF?


I feel like you skipped past the part where she told the cops she'd been farking the corpse for hours.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

loudboy: whosits_112: So, she told the cops about where the pieces of the body were. And also talked about how the serrated knife was best for dismemberment. And then she pleads not guilty.


WTF?

If she pleads guilty she cant plead insanity, which is what they'll go for in front of a jury. I think she qualifies...

/dude's mom found his head in a bucket


Exactly. Plus when you're as guilty as her and they don't offer you a plea deal you might as well shoot for a trial. You have nothing to lose.
 
Pert
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Taylor Denise Schabusiness

John Hopoate
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
FTFA: Prosecutors say Schabusiness murdered her victim, admittedly had sex with his body for several hours, and then mutilated his corpse.

Did she have sex with the stiffs stiffy? Death by snusnu is one thing but post death snusnu is just wierd.

/Did he come?
 
whosits_112
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

starsrift: whosits_112: So, she told the cops about where the pieces of the body were. And also talked about how the serrated knife was best for dismemberment. And then she pleads not guilty.

WTF?

I feel like you skipped past the part where she told the cops she'd been farking the corpse for hours.


Well. Yeah. That too...
 
mrparks
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
She put it into a bucket.

I like tidiness in a partner.
 
Sail Hatan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
She's right though, out of all the knives, that serrated bread knife is a sharp little bastard. When my wife pulls it out, I instinctively say be careful. Also, phrasing.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Prosecutors say Schabusiness murdered her victim, admittedly had sex with his body for several hours, and then mutilated his corpse.

So you're saying that she's single, right?
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Pretty far up the crazy scale there., like 9.9 out of 10. Drugs are probably involved, I am wondering which ones.


All of them
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ummmmm.  HEY LADY!  When he said how about some head he didn't mean that!
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
She handled Shabusiness.
 
mrparks
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Sail Hatan: She's right though, out of all the knives, that serrated bread knife is a sharp little bastard. When my wife pulls it out, I instinctively say be careful. Also, phrasing.


I wonder if he owned an Italian leather sofa.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

John Hopoate: FTFA: Prosecutors say Schabusiness murdered her victim, admittedly had sex with his body for several hours, and then mutilated his corpse.

Did she have sex with the stiffs stiffy? Death by snusnu is one thing but post death snusnu is just wierd.

/Did he come?


I'm kinda curious about the sex part too. Like, grinding, some sort of penetration, or what. A written description would suffice. Maybe TOT MOM will interview her.
 
