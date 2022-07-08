 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   CDC recommends meningococcal vaccine for those traveling to third world countries, like Florida   (outtraveler.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Meningococcal disease, Meningitis, meningococcal vaccine, Fever, worst outbreaks of meningococcal disease, Influenza, bisexual men, different groupings of the bacteria  
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Noted
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Like I need another reason never to return to Florida.

/42 years
//still too soon
 
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bughunter: Like I need another reason never to return to Florida.

/42 years
//still too soon


My father had the misfortune to be stationed in Florida, decades ago. He said that he'd never go back, because the bugs were terrible and "the mosquitoes need landing lights, they're that big!".

He's kept his promise.
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's in the name ;)
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Having your meningococcal vaccine is a good idea regardless.

It's a horrible death whether you're a neonate who has an indwelling device, a 18 year old college kid in a dorm or a 50 year old working in a crowded office.
 
