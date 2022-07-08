 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Good Morning America)   Highland Park attacker's father, who helped his son buy guns but apparently never met the son, says he is not responsible for anything that happened after the point of sale   (goodmorningamerica.com) divider line
49
    More: Unlikely, Highland Park, Highland Park Single Malt, alleged shooter's father, GMA  
•       •       •

829 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jul 2022 at 7:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The fact that he immediately lawyered up and repeatedly denied being responsible says he knows he's responsible.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: The fact that he immediately lawyered up and repeatedly denied being responsible says he knows he's responsible.


Or that he knows people will hold him responsible and wants to get ahead of the crowd.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those assets won't move themselves to an entity that shields them from lawsuits.  Better hurry, b00b bro.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Under the circumstance, Lawyered Up is the best choice. The lazy cops will have to work to prove accessory before the fact.

/ Even though it is obvious
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He and Adam Lanza's mom would make a cute couple.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Congratulations. You're more of a coward than yours son. The bar was set pretty low.
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If my son threatened to kill the family's with his knife and sword collection, was hanging out in mass shooter forums on the Chan boards, and was painting mass shooter murals on the side of the house... I wouldn't have let him have a nerf gun, much less a high powered assault rifle.

Worst. Father. Ever.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yeah, I guess we're all victims here, pal.

Now eat shiat and die.
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Reading tfa, looking for the onus handoff...

"I filled out the consent form to allow my son to go through the process that the Illinois State Police have in place for an individual to obtain a FOID card," Crimo said. "They do background checks. Whatever that entails, I'm not exactly sure. And either you're approved or denied, and he was approved."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creoena
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"I kept hearing all this stuff about ... horrible parenting," Crimo said. "He wasn't raised that way. He has good morals," he added.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeerBear
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

DerAppie: Rage Against the Thorazine: The fact that he immediately lawyered up and repeatedly denied being responsible says he knows he's responsible.

Or that he knows people will hold him responsible and wants to get ahead of the crowd.


so he's going start bankruptcy before the lawsuits?
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Lawyer up, and grab a sports bra Tiddie.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Kind of like the Republican view on abortion. Not responsible after the point of birth.
 
Bslim
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
nypost.comView Full Size


'Roids and Bench Presses: A biatch Tits Story
 
seanpaul.bobadilla
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm sure his responsibilities and liabilities were spelled out in the form he signed so his son could get guns.
I'm also sure his lawyers will argue it's not enforceable and at the same time blame the system for not keeping guns out of the kids hands.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

seanpaul.bobadilla: I'm sure his responsibilities and liabilities were spelled out in the form he signed so his son could get guns.
I'm also sure his lawyers will argue it's not enforceable and at the same time blame the system for not keeping guns out of the kids hands.


Those were CIVIL promises...and like, I'm broke so...tough luck kids.
 
vudukungfu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He's a scarecrow
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

DerAppie: Rage Against the Thorazine: The fact that he immediately lawyered up and repeatedly denied being responsible says he knows he's responsible.

Or that he knows people will hold him responsible, because he is, and wants to get ahead of the crowd.


The police were called on his son for, among other things, threatening to "kill everyone"
The police took his waqepons.
The kid was obviously troubled, the police were called and th father signed off on the gun AFTER all that happened.

He contributed to this killing plain and simple.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

DerAppie: Rage Against the Thorazine: The fact that he immediately lawyered up and repeatedly denied being responsible says he knows he's responsible.

Or that he knows people will hold him responsible and wants to get ahead of the crowd.


"Never talk to the police. Always get a lawyer."
"No, no, not you, you guilty piece of shiat! You don't deserve a lawyer!"
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
hey now, the dad wanted to teach the kid about freedom.

why is freedom bad?

FREEDOM.©®™  IT SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED©®™.

you liberal ingrates should be thankful
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Northern: He and Adam Lanza's mom would make a cute couple.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone has a guilty conscience of getting caught and really should be in jail with his son right now.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So ignorant too. Kid wanted to shoot at the range, so you help him buy a semiautomatic rifle instead of a bolt action or single shot?
 
Fart Wrangler
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
These people don't even have the sense or decency to stay TF out of the news.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: DerAppie: Rage Against the Thorazine: The fact that he immediately lawyered up and repeatedly denied being responsible says he knows he's responsible.

Or that he knows people will hold him responsible, because he is, and wants to get ahead of the crowd.

The police were called on his son for, among other things, threatening to "kill everyone"
The police took his waqepons.
The kid was obviously troubled, the police were called and th father signed off on the gun AFTER all that happened.

He contributed to this killing plain and simple.


I never said he wasn't responsible. I also never said he was.

I only said that lawyering up isn't an admission of guilt.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If he kept it in his pants over 20 something years ago, none of this would've happened.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bslim: [nypost.com image 850x566]

'Roids and Bench Presses: A biatch Tits Story


Get the fark out....oh wait, you can stay.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And now people know who you are and what you look like.
 
jso2897
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Northern: He and Adam Lanza's mom would make a cute couple.


At least they didn't drive their little killers to the kill zone and drop them off with their blessings.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Congratulations. You're more of a coward than yours son. The bar was set pretty low.


After the comparison to Adam Lanza's mom, I read that as cunjugations.
 
thornhill
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: The fact that he immediately lawyered up and repeatedly denied being responsible says he knows he's responsible.


No it doesn't. It's simply the smart thing to do.

Vital life advice: If the police ever knock on your door wanting to talk, no matter how innocent the conversation topic may seem, always get a lawyer. Never, ever talk to the police without a lawyer present.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bslim: [nypost.com image 850x566]

'Roids and Bench Presses: A biatch Tits Story


So he did steroids, ignored his arms, kind of trained shoulders, but did enough for the most impressive set of Biatch Tits I've seen since that frat boy in college who did ALL THE ROIDS ALL AT ONCE because he wanted to go from 98 pound weakling to Charles Atlas in six months.

Impressive.

Matt, if you're reading this, we warned you your dick wouldn't work after that many anabolics.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How is that dude the genetic father of the mass shooter kid?
 
Alwysadydrmr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bslim: [nypost.com image 850x566]

'Roids and Bench Presses: A biatch Tits Story


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: How is that dude the genetic father of the mass shooter kid?


"Cuckold" has not yet been ruled out.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: Bslim: [nypost.com image 850x566]

'Roids and Bench Presses: A biatch Tits Story

So he did steroids, ignored his arms, kind of trained shoulders, but did enough for the most impressive set of Biatch Tits I've seen since that frat boy in college who did ALL THE ROIDS ALL AT ONCE because he wanted to go from 98 pound weakling to Charles Atlas in six months.

Impressive.

Matt, if you're reading this, we warned you your dick wouldn't work after that many anabolics.


Don't care, got biatch tits.
 
killershark
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The Oxford shooter's parents are currently in jail awaiting trial for aiding in their son's massacre. Same thing should happen to this guy.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

DerAppie: SpectroBoy: DerAppie: Rage Against the Thorazine: The fact that he immediately lawyered up and repeatedly denied being responsible says he knows he's responsible.

Or that he knows people will hold him responsible, because he is, and wants to get ahead of the crowd.

The police were called on his son for, among other things, threatening to "kill everyone"
The police took his waqepons.
The kid was obviously troubled, the police were called and th father signed off on the gun AFTER all that happened.

He contributed to this killing plain and simple.

I never said he wasn't responsible. I also never said he was.

I only said that lawyering up isn't an admission of guilt.


Fair.
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Talking freely to the press is going to come back to bite this buxom fellow.
In this situation, the best course of action is 100% silence, except to ones lawyer.
 
bibliophile42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I wonder how the sister who called the cops on him feels. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sounds like a classic case of a naive parent who thinks their kid can do no wrong, no matter how much evidence to the contrary. Probably thinks his son is merely an excitable boy.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: DerAppie: Rage Against the Thorazine: The fact that he immediately lawyered up and repeatedly denied being responsible says he knows he's responsible.

Or that he knows people will hold him responsible and wants to get ahead of the crowd.

"Never talk to the police. Always get a lawyer."
"No, no, not you, you guilty piece of shiat! You don't deserve a lawyer!"


Farkers are private citizens, we don't have to pressume someone innocent until proven guilty
I think most people on here aren't upset the guy has a lawyer but because
He signed off on getting his son guns to commit a mass murder(see point one I am allowed to assume his son is guilty as a private citizen)
He is trying to defend himself in the court of public opinion by claiming how could he have known his son was violent
 
someonelse
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Crimo said his son purchased the weapons with his own money"

From what? Did he ever have a job?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DerAppie: SpectroBoy: DerAppie: Rage Against the Thorazine: The fact that he immediately lawyered up and repeatedly denied being responsible says he knows he's responsible.

Or that he knows people will hold him responsible, because he is, and wants to get ahead of the crowd.

The police were called on his son for, among other things, threatening to "kill everyone"
The police took his waqepons.
The kid was obviously troubled, the police were called and th father signed off on the gun AFTER all that happened.

He contributed to this killing plain and simple.

I never said he wasn't responsible. I also never said he was.

I only said that lawyering up isn't an admission of guilt.


Thanks popehat.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Dad's trying to do PR damage control because his business is getting slammed with bad reviews over this.

And what's up with that pic? Looks like he's wearing one of those 1950s pointy-boobs bras.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: The fact that he immediately lawyered up and repeatedly denied being responsible says he knows he's responsible.


Maybe he should contact the defense attorney for the parents of the Oxford high school shooter for a defense strategy.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Can you imagine being a young man and having questions about the world and this is the "adult" in your life.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DerAppie: Rage Against the Thorazine: The fact that he immediately lawyered up and repeatedly denied being responsible says he knows he's responsible.

Or that he knows people will hold him responsible and wants to get ahead of the crowd.


WHY OH WHY would he ever think that others would hold him responsible?
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.