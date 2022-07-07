 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jalopnik)   Self-driving taxi broadsided by speeding Prius in San Francisco. This means something   (jalopnik.com) divider line
16
    More: Weird, Carnegie Mellon University, GM's Cruise, front of an oncoming Toyota Prius, left turn, Toyota, Cruise's own testimony, Toyota Prius, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration  
•       •       •

201 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jul 2022 at 1:41 AM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That Prius drivers are assholes? Not as much as Tesla drivers, or anyone behind the wheel of a Dodge Challenger, but they're up there.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It takes a special kind of techbro hubris to turn any kind of self-driving vehicle loose in San Francisco traffic.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

iToad: It takes a special kind of techbro hubris to turn any kind of self-driving vehicle loose in San Francisco traffic.


Train the way you fight. That actually seems like the best testing environment. If they can be successful there, then they can be successful just about anywhere.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
AI has learned the deer-in-the-headlights maneuver.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

giantmeteor: iToad: It takes a special kind of techbro hubris to turn any kind of self-driving vehicle loose in San Francisco traffic.

Train the way you fight. That actually seems like the best testing environment. If they can be successful there, then they can be successful just about anywhere.


On the one hand, absolutely correct. On the other hand, it's hard on unwitting drivers when the test fails.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the report places the blame pretty solidly on the human driver.

You want SkyNet? This is how you get SkyNet.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: iToad: It takes a special kind of techbro hubris to turn any kind of self-driving vehicle loose in San Francisco traffic.

Train the way you fight. That actually seems like the best testing environment. If they can be successful there, then they can be successful just about anywhere.


You need Boston for that.
 
Karne
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

iToad: giantmeteor: iToad: It takes a special kind of techbro hubris to turn any kind of self-driving vehicle loose in San Francisco traffic.

Train the way you fight. That actually seems like the best testing environment. If they can be successful there, then they can be successful just about anywhere.

On the one hand, absolutely correct. On the other hand, it's hard on unwitting drivers when the test fails.


Wait until you hear about all of the distracted, drugged, and drunk human drivers in the roads. You will trip out.
 
morg
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm not sure whether the Prius was speeding matters. The Prius had the light and was travelling straight through the intersection. The Cruise didn't have a dedicated left turn light and was crossing lanes going in the other direction.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: giantmeteor: iToad: It takes a special kind of techbro hubris to turn any kind of self-driving vehicle loose in San Francisco traffic.

Train the way you fight. That actually seems like the best testing environment. If they can be successful there, then they can be successful just about anywhere.

You need Boston for that.


I had completely forgotten my one and only experience driving in Boston. This brings back memories. Bad memories.

However, I would pay cash money to see Boston drivers going through Las Vegas road construction. Any self-driving vehicle on the road would not live five minutes.
 
k00k
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
ban drivers. everyone can buy a self driving car.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They didn't need an environmental team out to clean up spilled fuel or oil?
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

iToad: It takes a special kind of techbro hubris to turn any kind of self-driving vehicle loose in San Francisco traffic.


Or just anywhere if it's larger than a toy car.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The department told Reuters on Thursday that it "has had conversions with Cruise officials regarding the incident."

Well, I guess they converted the autonomous taxi into a paperweight...
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: iToad: It takes a special kind of techbro hubris to turn any kind of self-driving vehicle loose in San Francisco traffic.

Train the way you fight. That actually seems like the best testing environment. If they can be successful there, then they can be successful just about anywhere.


It's up to you San Fran, San Fraaaaaaan! DA DA DA-DA-DAH DA DA DA-DA-DAHHHH DAAAAAAAAH! *crunch*
 
SafetyThird
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Calm down. It was just a street shiatting accident. Hit a turd and brakes don't work.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.