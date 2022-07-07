 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some IT guy)   College of the Desert in Palm Desert, California to soon have a number of IT department openings. Check their website for details... just not today   (therecord.media) divider line
17
    More: Fail, College, College's Information Technology staff, Austin Peay State University, California community college email, University, College of the Desert, school's online services, temporary site  
•       •       •

854 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jul 2022 at 10:38 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I blame

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That's what you do. Underfund the IT department and then fire everyone when the inevitable happens. Hopefully they have more sense than that.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Russ1642: That's what you do. Underfund the IT department and then fire everyone when the inevitable happens. Hopefully they have more sense than that.


Budget cuts because of c19
 
morg
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I thought colleges all used linux so they're invincible.
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A 12,500-student community college in California is suffering from a cyberattack that brought down the school's online services and campus phone lines.

Not feeling so clever about switching to a VoIP phone system now, are ya
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What a coincidence, I majored in dessert.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Russ1642: That's what you do. Underfund the IT department and then fire everyone when the inevitable happens. Hopefully they have more sense than that.

Budget cuts because of c19


Strange.  The earliest model that I'm familiar with was the C64.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I bet they farked up their new e-rate-acquired Cisco Catalyst 9Ks when pushing an IOS-XE update from DNA Center.

/live by the software-defined network
//die by the software-defined network
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: waxbeans: Russ1642: That's what you do. Underfund the IT department and then fire everyone when the inevitable happens. Hopefully they have more sense than that.

Budget cuts because of c19

Strange.  The earliest model that I'm familiar with was the C64.
[Fark user image image 425x269]


That's an SX-64.

There was a Commodore 16 but I never saw a 19.
 
TWX
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: waxbeans: Russ1642: That's what you do. Underfund the IT department and then fire everyone when the inevitable happens. Hopefully they have more sense than that.

Budget cuts because of c19

Strange.  The earliest model that I'm familiar with was the C64.
[Fark user image 425x269]


I had one of these:

Fark user imageView Full Size


IT was not my first computer.  I started with a Packard Bell PB500 8088, then we upgraded to a 486.  I got the Compaq Portable sometime later.  My parents didn't realize that I'd put a modem into it and still had the dialup software I used on the Packard Bell, so when I was grounded from the 486 I'd use the Compaq to dial up to the municipal library where I could then get onto Usenet.

I got caught one night when my parents went to use the phone at an hour later than normal for them.  But they didn't take it away, I guess being clever in that I was grounded from a particular computer and had to go through a fairly complicated number of steps to get around it was enough to encourage me to find solutions that got around the letter of the law.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Lost an acquaintance professor to a schizophrenic caretaker trying to remove a demonic chip from her head.  Same symptoms.   I'm glad to hear they have eliminated all psychiatric nomenclature from Florida.
 
mrparks
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I tried doing the cyber. Did OK with HTML, JavaScript blew my mind and I realized it wasn't for me.

Which sucks, I really wanted to make the next bubbleshooter or bricksmasher game, and the Flash class was after that.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Cut the hardline to the mainframe! Quick!
 
Thrakkorzog
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

relaxitsjustme: A 12,500-student community college in California is suffering from a cyberattack that brought down the school's online services and campus phone lines.

Not feeling so clever about switching to a VoIP phone system now, are ya


Actually it's the best way because they can't call and complain.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

educated: Cut the hardline to the mainframe! Quick!


Too late.
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Anyone else misread that last word in the headline as "landmines"?

//I think I've been reading to much about Russia/Ukraine
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.