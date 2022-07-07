 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Armageddon is upon us; demon outbreak in Florida   (wfla.com) divider line
29
    More: Florida, Felony, Richard Dorris, Collateral consequences of criminal charges, Pinellas County, Florida, 72-year-old victim, arrest report, English-language films, American films  
•       •       •

1137 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jul 2022 at 10:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida has been the home of a large undead population for a long time.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, it's a hellhole.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just be glad its not a daemon outbreak.  Imagine the spam.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's true, right wingers are everywhere down there, like a gate to hell is open and they just keep pouring through.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send him back out to visit DeSatan
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a jerk.  Probably a Chevelle freak.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The assailant and victim were together "at an address" so who was speechifying?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"caused the victim to fall onto an ottoman, which slid across the floor ..,"

Too bad there wasn't an Ottoman Umpire.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's no way to perform an exorcism.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
looks like pickman of malibu
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's Pinellas!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jman144
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe now the prices of rent in Pinellas will go back down to where they belong.

My dude is just doing his part.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is is really considered an "outbreak" when he's holed up in Mar-a-lago?
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
You need a pro, like Ernest Angley to get the demons out properly
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dereksmalls: [Fark user image image 296x166]You need a pro, like Ernest Angley to get the demons out properly


Jim Jones.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Armageddon is upon us; demon outbreak in Florida"

Ah, so my ex- moved to Florida.  I am finally safe.

/dnrta
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida? Meth?
(Reads TFA and looks at picture of perp)
Very likely.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: "caused the victim to fall onto an ottoman, which slid across the floor ..,"

Too bad there wasn't an Ottoman Umpire.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Possessed in Pinellas? Rude AND rude!

/ RIP Fez
 
bdub77
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hey now, Hillary is allowed a trip to Disney world every now and then.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It all fits.
"A lotta people won't get no justice tonight"

The Clash - Armagideon Time - Black Market Clash
Youtube ebyG4ijj0U0
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Desantis is breeding?  Uh oh.

/dnrta
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Big Trouble in Little Conservatown?
 
indy_kid
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bdub77: Hey now, Hillary is allowed a trip to Disney world every now and then.


Ya get cut on that, edgelord?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jman144: Maybe now the prices of rent in Pinellas will go back down to where they belong.

My dude is just doing his part.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Priapetic: Desantis is breeding?  Uh oh.

/dnrta


Pretty sure that headline would include "traumatic insemination".
 
bdub77
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

indy_kid: bdub77: Hey now, Hillary is allowed a trip to Disney world every now and then.

Ya get cut on that, edgelord?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Lady J
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Just be glad its not a daemon outbreak.  Imagine the spam.


latest way to mess with someone you hate... www.mail-a-daemon.com
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Last exorcism I was involved in was a surprise.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.