(Zillow)   Barbie's Dreamhouse for sale, Ken not included   (zillow.com) divider line
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
OOF...Floodplain much?


photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What's with the giant f*cking Texas Flag?  You're in f*cking Minnesota.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

leeto2: OOF...Floodplain much?


[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x567]


My company was looking for a new building, so I decided to swing by one of the prospects. "You realize this is on the wrong side of the levee, right?"
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No thanks. I stopped doing those kinds of drugs years ago.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow, so much to unpack there.....

Realtor's description:

The incredible 1940's bungalow is one of a kind. Located along the Mississippi on beautiful Riverside Drive, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home feature unique features inside and out including many original built ins, attached garage, & LL rec room. Built of cinderblock, this home is truly something to behold and a rare opportunity.

She's really trying....
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I mean... I hate the color scheme in every part of the house. But that can be remedied.
 
stovepipe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the floorplan.  That's not a bad price for 3 beds 2 baths over 2000 sqft.  It's a shame about the pink.
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: I mean... I hate the color scheme in every part of the house. But that can be remedied.


Showed it to Mrs Earguy, she agrees. Nice architecture, paint is cheap.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: I mean... I hate the color scheme in every part of the house. But that can be remedied.


The whole place looks like it's been hosed down in Pepto-Bismol.  Jesus.

Earguy: neongoats: I mean... I hate the color scheme in every part of the house. But that can be remedied.

Showed it to Mrs Earguy, she agrees. Nice architecture, paint is cheap.


And THIS.  It looks like everything wrong is cosmetic, but I would need to do something with that kitchen layout.  Then again, it could be rotting underneath, you never know.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I imagine the couple who lived there looked like a chunky Bettie Page and David Cross 20 years ago.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't agree with some of the decor and color choices, but it's pretty cute.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If it's all cinder block, it should do well during floods. Cheap to remediate. Nice layout, needs a good renovation and update.
 
Mukster
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If Ken isn't around, how's the little lady gonna make the payments?
 
Dr. Opossum
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If this was around my home area, I'd totally go for it.  The price is right and I wouldn't change a thing inside.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Damnit, I want to mock but... that is amazing.
I would like to take a LOT of acid in there.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mukster: If Ken isn't around, how's the little lady gonna make the payments?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wait... So, this is where "American Dad" was filmed?  I didn't realize it was a live action show.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dr. Opossum: I wouldn't change a thing inside.


Jesus, is this you?

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


;-)
 
alienated
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The trees are far to close to the house , plus floodplain. Otherwise , aside from some many small drawers in the kitchen , it's not bad.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The pictures really delivered. 'Oh, that's weird. I see where they're going with this. Oh that's weirder. Probably won't get weirder than *click* wow'
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mukster: If Ken isn't around, how's the little lady gonna make the payments?


Alimony
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The exterior color is terrific. The kids' circus tent bathroom is great. No guest could possibly leave in a bad mood. I'll bet the buyer is going to be the fun one in the neighborhood.
 
nobody11155
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: If it's all cinder block, it should do well during floods. Cheap to remediate. Nice layout, needs a good renovation and update.


Agreed mostly cosmetic issues.  The main downside is that without the acoustical ceilings and carpet it is probably one huge echo chamber.
 
wxboy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Use the 3d tour to get a look at the refrigerator magnets/stickers.

Fark user imageView Full Size


There's a lot to unpack throughout the whole house.
 
tnpir
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There's tacky, and then there's TACKY.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

nobody11155: Tr0mBoNe: If it's all cinder block, it should do well during floods. Cheap to remediate. Nice layout, needs a good renovation and update.

Agreed mostly cosmetic issues.  The main downside is that without the acoustical ceilings and carpet it is probably one huge echo chamber.


Hey, some of us pay $10 a month to be stuck in an echo chamber
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: What's with the giant f*cking Texas Flag?  You're in f*cking Minnesota.


They support The Dallas Cowboys?  Nobody gives a flying rat's ends about The Minnesota Vikings?
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

alienated: The trees are far to close to the house , plus floodplain. Otherwise , aside from some many small drawers in the kitchen , it's not bad.


You can probably date much of the decor to just after the 1965 flood of the Mississippi.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

wxboy: Use the 3d tour to get a look at the refrigerator magnets/stickers.

[Fark user image 785x860]

There's a lot to unpack throughout the whole house.


Nah, Ken died 30 years ago, Barbie's been in the nursing home for 2 years and her grandson Jessie Pinkman has been living there for the past year.
 
BrianGriffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If I had the money, I'd buy and put it on airb'nb and vrbo and make a lot of money. Nostalgia, baby...it's what's for dinner...and, actually, I'm not kidding. If you think people wouldn't pay good money to stay there, you're nuts. A' course, it's in St Cloud but that's only 60 minutes from the Twin Cities.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I love it! I'd update it a bit but the exterior is ginchy as fark.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dr. Opossum: If this was around my home area, I'd totally go for it.  The price is right and I wouldn't change a thing inside.


I love those living room chairs, the chartreuse captain lounger and avocado egg chair. That ripped up gray fortress sofa needs to be pitched in the river.

The pink kitchen is not quite up to my standards for pink kitchens, but I'm extremely picky and already have a good thing going. OTOH, I could fix what ails that kitchen by simply bringing my appliances.

Aside from their chairs, the star of the whole show is the dining nook. I would stay there all day.

That Texas redneck room is full on yikes.

I always enjoy these Zillow threads where everyone drags the family for having their own taste. I don't decorate for the peasant rabble. I decorate for the two of us, and for all of our friends who crash here all spring / summer / fall. If someone comes here and doesn't like it, they can leave. I don't believe in neutrals in the house or outside.

I grew up with a psycho "everything must be white, or it can't possibly be clean" nurse. She didn't understand color at all, had no memory for matching colors when the objects were not next to each other. I was left by fairies or something.
 
Warrior Kermit
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
other than the "flag" room I rather like it, so different and also appears that it was done with love and fun.
 
wxboy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

alienated: The trees are far to close to the house , plus floodplain. Otherwise , aside from some many small drawers in the kitchen , it's not bad.


Google Earth says the house is 40 feet above the elevation of the river. FEMA also says it's not in the floodplain.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
*click*

Hmmm, I like the exterior. This could be good!

*click more*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There's a lot to love and hate there. However you feel about the house, I think we can all agree that the WORST aspect is that it's in St Cloud.
 
capngroovy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
No, Shelby, your colors are pink and pink
 
Slypork
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mukster: If Ken isn't around, how's the little lady gonna make the payments?


Barbie hooked up with GI Joe with the kung fu grip. Everyone knows that Barbie doesn't come with Ken.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Slypork: Mukster: If Ken isn't around, how's the little lady gonna make the payments?

Barbie hooked up with GI Joe with the kung fu grip. Everyone knows that Barbie doesn't come with Ken.


Oh! That's who sleeps in here. Makes sense.

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
