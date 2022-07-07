 Skip to content
(Houston Chronicle)   Another dead body removed from Lake Mead, reducing the water level that much more   (houstonchronicle.com) divider line
sammyk [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I thought we stopped doing paywalls?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

sammyk: I thought we stopped doing paywalls?


They're spreading like cancer.
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
FTFALAS VEGAS (AP) - Aa body has been recovered at Lake Mead near where a Boulder City woman was reported missing last wee, authorities said Wednesday.

That poor Boulder City woman! Missing her last wee. Wouldn't that make her previous piss her last wee?

Fine proofreading there, Lou.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Aa body has been recovered at Lake Mead near where a Boulder City woman was reported missing last wee, authorities said Wednesday.

Last wee? And Nestle's bottling this stuff?

/and what's the deal with the double A?
 
JRoo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: /and what's the deal with the double A?


The body had an excellent municipal credit rating, but not the best possible one.
 
starlost
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I always thought Fred tried to have a piece on the side but Wilma and Betty made sure nothing got between 'them'.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Alternative local link
 
