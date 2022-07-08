 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Philadelphia)   Exposed joints on paving project causing tire blowouts. Nothing to see here, officials claim   (philadelphia.cbslocal.com) divider line
8
    More: Fail, Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Road, Schuylkill Expressway, flat tire, South Philadelphia, major repaving project, Interstate Highway System  
•       •       •

332 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jul 2022 at 12:17 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This is why you don't cheap-out on infrastructure.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
PennDOT gonna PennDOT.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
https://www.kxan.com/news/local/austin/south-austin-neighbor-says-bike-lane-curb-to-blame-for-tire-blowouts-city-says-it-improves-safety/

It would "improve safety" more if it were two feet higher and then morons wouldn't run into it.
 
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: This is why you don't cheap-out on infrastructure.


*cries in Oklahoma*
 
Begoggle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: This is why you don't cheap-out on infrastructure.


I prefer the Libertarian infrastructure plan.
Where the rich build their own roads, and don't let anybody else use them.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: This is why you don't cheap-out on infrastructure.


So we don't have to reconstruct roads, causing temporary driving difficulties for lousy drivers who don't bother to replace their worn tires?
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Weatherkiss: This is why you don't cheap-out on infrastructure.

So we don't have to reconstruct roads, causing temporary driving difficulties for lousy drivers who don't bother to replace their worn tires?


You seem strangely confident that's what happened in this situation.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.