(C|Net)   I guess we aren't doing phrasing anymore   (cnet.com) divider line
    Awkward, Sleep, Bed, Pets  
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a dumb article. There's nothing here thays not commin sense. They might get your furniture dirty, you might have allergies, they might disturb you when getting up or down.

Yeah, no farking shiat, Sherlock. Nobody with a pet that us allowed on the bed has been confused as to why there are paw prints on the sheets, or why it seems like a dog kicked them in the middle of the night. This is all obvious shiat.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know much about phrasing. But when I made friends with Old GF's kitten she wanted to sleep with me. Since I had once awakened with a cat sleeping on my face, I grabbed the poor creature and hugged her closely. She was frightened, escaped, and thereafter slept down by my feet.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I slept with my dog today, and yesterday, but not the day before. I had a headache.
 
Bondith
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You can love your pets, just don't *love* your pets.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You fark one pet...
 
olrasputin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: You fark one pet...


...you farked 'em all?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My cat regularly sleeps on me.

It's hard to wake me up though once asleep, only light or loud sound will wake me. Poking, prodding, or calling my name won't work so it's not that big a deal.

The cat hair all over me is another story.
 
gaspode
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Oh then tell me how my uglyass dog is getting laid if I dont do it?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
On one hand a cat curled up against me helps me fall asleep. On the other cats manipulate gravity so they can't be easily moved once asleep and that makes it sometimes difficult to adjust in your sleep.
 
SergeantObvious [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Daisy crawls under the blankets to sleep, and likes to wake me up by crawling out, stepping on my hair so I can't move my head, and commencing frantic, non-consensual licking of my face until the laughter begins.

At the moment, she is snoozling above the blankets.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
olrasputin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: On one hand a cat curled up against me helps me fall asleep. On the other cats manipulate gravity so they can't be easily moved once asleep and that makes it sometimes difficult to adjust in your sleep.


Should try it with two 70 lb dogs.

It's like Mass Effect, but the exact opposite of that.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This requires research!  I'll be in my lab.
 
Dboat
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I have four Labradors that sleep on and around the bed. 400 lbs of the flatulent bastards. The only health risk is what they ate for dinner.

D
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: What a dumb article. There's nothing here thays not commin sense. They might get your furniture dirty, you might have allergies, they might disturb you when getting up or down.

Yeah, no farking shiat, Sherlock. Nobody with a pet that us allowed on the bed has been confused as to why there are paw prints on the sheets, or why it seems like a dog kicked them in the middle of the night. This is all obvious shiat.


Content for the content God. Clicks for the click throne.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dboat: I have four Labradors that sleep on and around the bed. 400 lbs of the flatulent bastards. The only health risk is what they ate for dinner.

D


They eat "D" for dinner?  Uh... are we still not doing phrasing?
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I had a 90lb Cano Corso Rottweiler cross. She used to spoon me. Best sleep I've ever had. No sleep paralysis or night terrors because a scary biatch had my back. And my rape-y ex couldn't come near me (pun intended).
 
SergeantObvious [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
