 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Quad City Times)   Help name eight snowplows for subby's hometown winter fleet   (qctimes.com) divider line
36
    More: PSA, Limit point, business name, Public works staff, name of the person, name, city's touch, truck event Saturday, entries  
•       •       •

216 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jul 2022 at 11:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
This is a late parrot [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Digger
Sleepy
Steve
Slappy
Chuck
Beulah
DAWG!
Mr. Whiskers
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Moline?

Shemp
Larry
Curly
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
David Plowie
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Let's get the obvious out of the way, Plowie McPlowface
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Aint snow problem like a snow plow problem
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mr. Plow
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scrapes McClean.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seven: Ate Nine
 
j_hole1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, come on guys!

Snowy McSnowFace!
 
ReAnimator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plowers for Algernon
Plower to the people
Plowed and proud
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mangler
Mauler
Misanthrope
Mistake
Monday
Messy
Microaggressor
Ted
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grandpa Plow
Mr. Plow
Mrs. Plow
Bart Plow
Lisa Plow
Maggie Plow
Snowball Plow
Santa's Little Helper Plow
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Mr. Plow


That's the name!
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sir Plowington Snowsworthy the first
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chawco: edmo: Mr. Plow

That's the name!


That name, again, is Mr. Plow.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Name it on a sacred
fark
farked
farkerd
On and so on till the last one

"THE farkENING HAS HAPPENED!"
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drippy, dizzy, sloppy, floppy, Boozy, Sugartits, and whore.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mad plow disease
Mad plow 2: the powering
MAD plow 3: Return of the plow.
Mad Plow squared: such plowage
Not this Mad Plow again


And Another one plows the dust.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
15 character limit on submissions.

Time for art from adversity.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bill the Plow.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The5thElement: Bill the Plow.


Bite the Plow-oh
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dasher
Dancer
Prancer
Vixen
Comet
Cupid
Donner
Blitzen
 
Quemapueblo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crystal
Chardonnay
Brandy
Amber
Melody
Bambi
Taylor
Heavenly
 
wxboy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Dasher
Dancer
Prancer
Vixen
Comet
Cupid
Donner
Blitzen


But do you recall
the most famous snowplow of all?

Rudolph, the red-salt snowplow.
Had a very shiny blade.

/Too lazy to do the rest.
 
Homer J Something
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Snow-Be-Gone-Kenobi
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Aruba
Jamaica
Bermuda
Bahama
Key Largo
Montego
Martinique
and
Kokomo
 
Homer J Something
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The Plow King Commercial
Youtube NCl-HXllGI0
 
Oak
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SnailedIt
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Plowjob Patty

Flake Rake

Ice Cooker

No sleep till Christmas

MHHA Make hell hot again

Road Roomba

White Wetting
 
r1niceboy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Severus Scrape
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Municipal on-road frozen precipitation lateral directed removal engines # 1-7

Milton
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Cancun
Waikiki
Keys
Tonga
Fiji
Bikini Atoll
Easter Island
Maui
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Afire
Burning
Scorched
Flaming
Smoldering
Ignited
Smoking
Molotov cocktail target
 
Izo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yeti
Snowden
Powder
Yuki Onna
Krampas
Iceman
Snowflake
Death of Mailboxes
Tinkerbell
 
FarkerMcFarkface
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
 
darkone
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
fender bender
bots dashes
road wrecker
driveway blocker
sticks to you
bomb squad
they can't all be zingers
plowy mcplowface the second
global warning
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.