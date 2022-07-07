 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Derek Chauvin sentenced to over 20 years in prison. This is not a repeat   (nbcnews.com) divider line
81
    More: Spiffy, Pleas, Murder, Criminal law, Plea, Derek Chauvin, Life imprisonment, Police brutality, federal charges  
•       •       •

1005 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jul 2022 at 5:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



81 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, Carolyn Pawlenty, go fark yourself.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unlike state prison, there is no parole in the federal.

He's doing all 21 of those years.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And all because concerned citizens thought to record the whole thing, and then release the video to the public and not hand it over to the cops as evidence.  If they hadn't done that, Derek Chauvin would still be training other police officers.

Just a little something to keep in mind during your interactions with law enforcement.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: Unlike state prison, there is no parole in the federal.

He's doing all 21 of those years.


There is, however, a possible pardon from President Trump or DeSantis. So I'm glad there are both convictions.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: Unlike state prison, there is no parole in the federal.

He's doing all 21 of those years.


Or in 2025 he'll be pardoned appointed head of the FBI
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Now let's see some of that party of personal responsibility in action I've heard so much about. I'm 100% sure the usual suspects won't be all over their chosen media outlets crying about how unfair it is that he is being held accountable for his crimes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: And all because concerned citizens thought to record the whole thing, and then release the video to the public and not hand it over to the cops as evidence.  If they hadn't done that, Derek Chauvin would still be training other police officers.

Just a little something to keep in mind during your interactions with law enforcement.


Yep, I'm lily white and have started making certain my phone is in the ready record position when I'm out and about.

If I'm a bit paranoid, imagine how much worse it has to be for someone darker than copier paper.
 
spleef420
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fnordfocus: Thoreny: Unlike state prison, there is no parole in the federal.

He's doing all 21 of those years.

There is, however, a possible pardon from President Trump or DeSantis. So I'm glad there are both convictions.


No presidential pardon for violent offenders.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awwww, shait, a concurrent sentence. That's gonna sting something fierce.
 
bittermang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool.

Now somebody cut his stupid penis off already
 
bittermang
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bittermang: Cool.

Now somebody cut his stupid penis off already


Oh wait, God, I'm just now realizing that is his head I'm look at.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bittermang: Cool.

Now somebody cut his stupid penis off already


Oh, I have a feeling he's going to quickly find out that other prisoners find his mouth really pretty.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spleef420: fnordfocus: Thoreny: Unlike state prison, there is no parole in the federal.

He's doing all 21 of those years.

There is, however, a possible pardon from President Trump or DeSantis. So I'm glad there are both convictions.

No presidential pardon for violent offenders.


Umm, that's definitely not in the constitution.  All is says is "he shall have Power to grant Reprieves and Pardons for Offenses against the United States, except in Cases of Impeachment."
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bittermang: Cool.

Now somebody cut his stupid penis off already


Who will supply the precision snips?
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Prison-issued suit, perhaps?
 
Olthoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't wait for the SC to take his appeal and set him free.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wont do hard time. He's an authoritarian darling now. Right wing CO's will protect him. He will join AB and probably live better in there than out here.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's good and all but honestly we need to make 200 examples like Chauvin just to make a dent in the skulls of these white supremacist cops.
 
spleef420
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fnordfocus: spleef420: fnordfocus: Thoreny: Unlike state prison, there is no parole in the federal.

He's doing all 21 of those years.

There is, however, a possible pardon from President Trump or DeSantis. So I'm glad there are both convictions.

No presidential pardon for violent offenders.

Umm, that's definitely not in the constitution.  All is says is "he shall have Power to grant Reprieves and Pardons for Offenses against the United States, except in Cases of Impeachment."


A violation of civil rights is an offense against the United States.

We the People, motherfarker.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since we don't give a rats ass about the Constitution anymore, or just reinterpret to mean whatever we want it to mean, why don't we agree consider execution by being slowly pushed feet first through a wood chipper for 8-10 minutes before hitting areas with vital organs perfectly acceptable form of capital punishment?

In this case, I think it would be fitting, who knows, he might even realize the error in his ways and make some sincere apologies for his shiatstain of an existence
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chauvin is already serving a 22½-year sentence after he was found guilty of second- and third-degree murder, as well as second-degree manslaughter, in April 2021 in a state case for the death of Floyd. His federal sentence will be served concurrently.

OK, I obviously missed this when it happened... How did he get convicted of the same murder 3 times?

Fear the Clam: Awwww, shait, a concurrent sentence. That's gonna sting something fierce.


Concurrent means they run at the same time. So this means that he will actually be done with this sentence roughly a year before the one he's currently serving. Consecutive would mean that when he gets done with one, he then serves the second.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eat The Placenta: [Fark user image 308x219]
Prison-issued suit, perhaps?


I admit, I kind of like the suit. I look good in light gray.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fnordfocus: Thoreny: Unlike state prison, there is no parole in the federal.

He's doing all 21 of those years.

There is, however, a possible pardon from President Trump or DeSantis. So I'm glad there are both convictions.


It's going to be a bumpy ride. DeSantis is the anti-christ.

VOTE.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spleef420: fnordfocus: spleef420: fnordfocus: Thoreny: Unlike state prison, there is no parole in the federal.

He's doing all 21 of those years.

There is, however, a possible pardon from President Trump or DeSantis. So I'm glad there are both convictions.

No presidential pardon for violent offenders.

Umm, that's definitely not in the constitution.  All is says is "he shall have Power to grant Reprieves and Pardons for Offenses against the United States, except in Cases of Impeachment."

A violation of civil rights is an offense against the United States.

We the People, motherfarker.


Arguably true morally but not constitutionally.

/ the U.S. constitution is a joke
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Olthoi: Can't wait for the SC to take his appeal and set him free.


What appeal? He pleaded guilty.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pig is going to the pig pen.
Good.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Since we don't give a rats ass about the Constitution anymore, or just reinterpret to mean whatever we want it to mean, why don't we agree consider execution by being slowly pushed feet first through a wood chipper for 8-10 minutes before hitting areas with vital organs perfectly acceptable form of capital punishment?

In this case, I think it would be fitting, who knows, he might even realize the error in his ways and make some sincere apologies for his shiatstain of an existence


No. I want him to do all 20 years as a former cop now behind bars with people he himself put there....
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Hope he's beaten to death 15 years into it.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stoli n coke: Olthoi: Can't wait for the SC to take his appeal and set him free.

What appeal? He pleaded guilty.


He'll appeal in a few years claiming some BS was handled incorrectly, and once it's in court the SC will grab it and let him walk, probably gutting the civil rights act in the process.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eat The Placenta: [Fark user image image 308x219]
Prison-issued suit, perhaps?


Minnesota allows defendents to wear their own clothing to court even if they are in jail. As far as I know the state doesn't provide clothing aside from the jail issued jumpsuit etc. It's either his or someone bought it for him.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: No. I want him to do all 20 years as a former cop now behind bars with people he himself put there


He's getting the treatment: solitary confinement for his own safety.

Someone will come around and biatch about solitary being cruel and unusual, but those people are what we call "extremists".
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stoli n coke: Olthoi: Can't wait for the SC to take his appeal and set him free.

What appeal? He pleaded guilty.


Yeah, so did Michael Flynn...
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Olthoi: stoli n coke: Olthoi: Can't wait for the SC to take his appeal and set him free.

What appeal? He pleaded guilty.

He'll appeal in a few years claiming some BS was handled incorrectly, and once it's in court the SC will grab it and let him walk, probably gutting the civil rights act in the process.


Pleading guilty means one forgoes all appeals. He can still appeal his state charges, but federally, he's locked for 20 years.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. We need a lot more pigs in jail before things can be set right.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now go after the cops that are not seeing kidnappings and murders when done by KKK member's children.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, just put him in isolation and forget to take away his belt and shoelaces and save the government some money.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheCableGuy: Eat The Placenta: [Fark user image image 308x219]
Prison-issued suit, perhaps?

Minnesota allows defendents to wear their own clothing to court even if they are in jail. As far as I know the state doesn't provide clothing aside from the jail issued jumpsuit etc. It's either his or someone bought it for him.


Most places do. It's been argued that seeing a defendant in prison orange can influence the jury.

I like it because it also encourages people to shiat, shower, and shave before they go to court. Nothing bothers me more than seeing some story about someone in court before the judge, and they look like a total slob for some reason.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll admit I totally forgot about that guy.

Best news I've heard all week! Thanks subby!
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Olthoi: stoli n coke: Olthoi: Can't wait for the SC to take his appeal and set him free.

What appeal? He pleaded guilty.

He'll appeal in a few years claiming some BS was handled incorrectly, and once it's in court the SC will grab it and let him walk, probably gutting the civil rights act in the process.


It's a little tough to claim something was incorrectly handled in your trial when you forego a trial.
 
Tymast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
party time!
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Chauvin is already serving a 22½-year sentence after he was found guilty of second- and third-degree murder, as well as second-degree manslaughter, in April 2021 in a state case for the death of Floyd. His federal sentence will be served concurrently.

OK, I obviously missed this when it happened... How did he get convicted of the same murder 3 times?



Manslaughter is not the same as murder as it typically acknowledges lack of intent. And while I can't recall the verdict or care to read up on that again, it's most likely because the Prosecutors, in an abundance of caution put both 2nd and 3rd Degree Murder on the list of charges, thinking that they'd be lucky to even get 3rd degree against a white cop to stick in AmeriKKKa, yet struck gold when the Jury opted to convict on both counts

The operative term being "counts", this is not convicting of murder two times, it's convicting of both 2nd and 3rd degree in the same act. Unusual, maybe, but not unconstitutional as it does not qualify as double-jeopardy, just "double farked" at sentencing time
 
Gene Masseth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they ever determine the source of that counterfeit $20, or was that just considered moot after his death? Not to cast aspersions, but if it came from an evidence locker we'd have another layer of motive beyond acab
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter von Nostrand: bittermang: Cool.

Now somebody cut his stupid penis off already

Oh, I have a feeling he's going to quickly find out that other prisoners find his mouth really pretty.


He doesn't need a penis for that.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gene Masseth: aspersions


That's a big word for someone who believes in stuff without any evidence.
 
Gene Masseth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: Gene Masseth: aspersions

That's a big word for someone who believes in stuff without any evidence.


I'M JUST ASKING QUESTIONS
 
Olthoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: Olthoi: stoli n coke: Olthoi: Can't wait for the SC to take his appeal and set him free.

What appeal? He pleaded guilty.

He'll appeal in a few years claiming some BS was handled incorrectly, and once it's in court the SC will grab it and let him walk, probably gutting the civil rights act in the process.

Pleading guilty means one forgoes all appeals. He can still appeal his state charges, but federally, he's locked for 20 years.


Ok, good.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gene Masseth: Did they ever determine the source of that counterfeit $20, or was that just considered moot after his death? Not to cast aspersions, but if it came from an evidence locker we'd have another layer of motive beyond acab


The store manager called in to complain that Floyd was passing phony bills long before any cops got there.
 
Displayed 50 of 81 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.