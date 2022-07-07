 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Gas mask? Check. GoPro Camera? Check. Practice leaping over the bank teller's counter? Wait. What?   (nj.com) divider line
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police described the man as about 5-foot-4 or 5-foot-5.

Stilts. If only he'd remembered the stilts.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Parks & Recreation - Andy's best scene
Youtube NaaiV0qeZZI
 
CCNP
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The ad on the page is amazingly relevant.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Police described the man as about 5-foot-4 or 5-foot-5

We're just glad that you tried, little slugger.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This article would really benefit from some video.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's probably the latest soon to be viral TikTok challenge.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Americans: too fat to be a solider or a bank robber. No wonder we're moving into mass shooting. It requires less effort.
 
