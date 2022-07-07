 Skip to content
(KHON2 Honolulu)   The are currently 667 cats at the Lanai Cat Sanctuary. They have all been spayed or neutered and each of them has a name. They truly are living the dream in Hawaiʻi. Welcome to Caturday   (khon2.com) divider line
390
    More: Caturday, Cat, Lanai Cat Sanctuary, Neutering, animal shelters, Castration, open admission sanctuary, Keoni Vaughn, neighbor islands  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
img.memecdn.comView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It was a three cat morning
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I think she gets a little weirded out when I stick the camera in her face. Maybe I should take it from a little further back.  Anyway Trixie's in good spirits, just half asleep
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We got slammed with a storm last night that had noticable effects on the garden

Fark user imageView Full Size

Pretty sure the neighbors will have some of this same variety of amaranth next year

:\
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 329x750]

I think she gets a little weirded out when I stick the camera in her face. Maybe I should take it from a little further back.  Anyway Trixie's in good spirits, just half asleep


oh that face!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 422x750]

We got slammed with a storm last night that had noticable effects on the garden

[Fark user image 422x750]
Pretty sure the neighbors will have some of this same variety of amaranth next year

:\


we had a 2.5 hr thunder storm last night with hail, high (60mph) winds and 3" of badly needed rain.
very electric storm that drove the cats into hiding. waiting to see if it repeats today.
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 329x750]

I think she gets a little weirded out when I stick the camera in her face. Maybe I should take it from a little further back.  Anyway Trixie's in good spirits, just half asleep
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: Otera: [Fark user image 422x750]

We got slammed with a storm last night that had noticable effects on the garden

[Fark user image 422x750]
Pretty sure the neighbors will have some of this same variety of amaranth next year

:\

we had a 2.5 hr thunder storm last night with hail, high (60mph) winds and 3" of badly needed rain.
very electric storm that drove the cats into hiding. waiting to see if it repeats today.


Supposedly the gusts here were only 48 mph..... Certainly looked higher
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image image 850x1054]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

We had a big thunderstorm come through last night, too.  I just wish it would happen during the day, so I could enjoy it more! :)
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image image 329x750]

I think she gets a little weirded out when I stick the camera in her face. Maybe I should take it from a little further back.  Anyway Trixie's in good spirits, just half asleep


What a little cutie! Trixie is adorable! She just looks like someone betrayed her trust. What did you do or allow to happen?😂
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I took the blankets off the couch to clean them today and told all the pets they had to stay off until the blankets were back on.  She will not abide such hair-brained requests.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x1306]
It was a three cat morning


3 Dog Night Earworm alert!!!!

An Old Fashioned Love Song-Three Dog Night
Youtube sljjoacLcLc

(You asked for it! Lol!)
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Joxertheflighty: [Fark user image 425x566]
I took the blankets off the couch to clean them today and told all the pets they had to stay off until the blankets were back on.  She will not abide such hair-brained requests.


She heard "Hair free surface in need of cat smell stat!"
 
clintster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Natasha the bun wishes you a hoppy Caturday!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Joxertheflighty: [Fark user image 425x566]
I took the blankets off the couch to clean them today and told all the pets they had to stay off until the blankets were back on.  She will not abide such hair-brained requests.


Ha!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

skybird659: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x1306]
It was a three cat morning

3 Dog Night Earworm alert!!!!

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/sljjoacLcLc]
(You asked for it! Lol!)


:-)
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

clintster: [Fark user image 425x424]
Natasha the bun wishes you a hoppy Caturday!


Boris the Bunny says "Moose (and squirrel) out front should have told you!"


Rabbit Name:Boris

Rabbit Rescue Name:Critterqueen's Rabbit Rescue

Boris is a Pure Black Satin Breed Bunny Rabbit that was just Neutered, a Medium Size Bunny ready to Hug.
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

Age: About 1 year old.

History: Borris was turned in by his family, as they had to move and were not being able to take with them. This family really wants  Boris to get a really good home.  He used to be a very nervous bunny, but has  settled down quite nicely and loves to be held and snuggledAbout Us: Our name is Critterqueen's Rabbit Rescue and we are in Maple Valley, WA----We are a privately run Rescue.  We are small and rely on donations and volunteers to keep it going.  We will take just about any bunny in for any reason.  Foster homes are helpful when we have babies that need loving or just have too many bunnies.  Our needs mainly consist of enough people to be sure the bunnies have clean cages and plenty of food and water.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Joxertheflighty: [Fark user image image 425x566]
I took the blankets off the couch to clean them today and told all the pets they had to stay off until the blankets were back on.  She will not abide such hair-brained requests.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image image 850x1054]


Chonk!
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

akimbotoo: SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image image 329x750]

I think she gets a little weirded out when I stick the camera in her face. Maybe I should take it from a little further back.  Anyway Trixie's in good spirits, just half asleep

What a little cutie! Trixie is adorable! She just looks like someone betrayed her trust. What did you do or allow to happen?😂


You know, we got her from a foster at about 2 months old, and both me and my wife are scratching our heads at about why she acts skittish like that sometimes. Only thing we can think of is just that she's 5 lb dog surviving in a really giant world and is cautious (shrug).   She's also the sweetest little dog that has ever come to live under our roof, Goober Pea notwithstanding
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image 850x1236]
We had a big thunderstorm come through last night, too.  I just wish it would happen during the day, so I could enjoy it more! :)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lajimi: lilyspad: [Fark user image 850x1236]
We had a big thunderstorm come through last night, too.  I just wish it would happen during the day, so I could enjoy it more! :)

[Fark user image image 526x526]


It's also World Chocolate Day 😋
 
clintster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

skybird659: clintster: [Fark user image 425x424]
Natasha the bun wishes you a hoppy Caturday!

Boris the Bunny says "Moose (and squirrel) out front should have told you!"


Rabbit Name:Boris

Rabbit Rescue Name:Critterqueen's Rabbit Rescue

Boris is a Pure Black Satin Breed Bunny Rabbit that was just Neutered, a Medium Size Bunny ready to Hug.[Link][2.bp.blogspot.com image 280x320]
Age: About 1 year old.

History: Borris was turned in by his family, as they had to move and were not being able to take with them. This family really wants  Boris to get a really good home.  He used to be a very nervous bunny, but has  settled down quite nicely and loves to be held and snuggledAbout Us: Our name is Critterqueen's Rabbit Rescue and we are in Maple Valley, WA----We are a privately run Rescue.  We are small and rely on donations and volunteers to keep it going.  We will take just about any bunny in for any reason.  Foster homes are helpful when we have babies that need loving or just have too many bunnies.  Our needs mainly consist of enough people to be sure the bunnies have clean cages and plenty of food and water.


Aw man, I hope Boris finds a nice home. If I lived closer I might be tempted. As it is I've got 6 English Angoras to keep up with. Good to know there's another bunny person here.
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Forry says 'hey' and yes he really is a sweet cat.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Was wonderfully cool the past several days.  Then, during big push to finish a work thing, it gets hot and humid in my place!  I hate this friggin' state!

Oh well, time to lose another teem trivia game again.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: akimbotoo: SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image image 329x750]

I think she gets a little weirded out when I stick the camera in her face. Maybe I should take it from a little further back.  Anyway Trixie's in good spirits, just half asleep

What a little cutie! Trixie is adorable! She just looks like someone betrayed her trust. What did you do or allow to happen?😂

You know, we got her from a foster at about 2 months old, and both me and my wife are scratching our heads at about why she acts skittish like that sometimes. Only thing we can think of is just that she's 5 lb dog surviving in a really giant world and is cautious (shrug).   She's also the sweetest little dog that has ever come to live under our roof, Goober Pea notwithstanding


She is lucky to have you both to love and pamper her.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image image 422x750]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Out doing laundry yesterday.  Moon was shining through sunset clouds...
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Simply a sucker for shining sunsets.  And no, this camera doesn't do the sky near enough justice!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Otera: [Fark user image image 422x750]

[Fark user image image 421x750]


😝 you like my bathroom fairy lights? They make me feel super fancy when I take a bath! 😹

😹 Bath time is serious business in our household. The fairy lights, LED bath illuminator (waterproof with a suction cup, allowing it to illuminate the water in the tub), bath caddy, solid selection of Dr Teal's bubble bath and bath salts, small selection of bath bombs, a tablet in a waterproof case (secured on the caddy), a selection of beverages (at least two of the following -- water, soda, tea, beer/wine/a cocktail), and, if you're extra lucky, a kitty companion!!

As shown in this photo from April!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
