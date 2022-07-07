 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   Fortune teller who predicts future using asparagus predicts Boris Johnson's successor, says they will definitely be a veg head   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
18
    More: Strange, Nadine Dorries, Conservative Party, Future, Jemima Packington, Term, Cabinet, Divination, Time  
•       •       •

166 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 07 Jul 2022 at 5:05 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
CSB: That reminds me of a joke from the Thatcher Era. After a long day in Cabinet, Thatcher took the entire cabinet to a top London restaurant for dinner. The waiter came over to take their order, starting with the PM. "I will have a steak," said Thatcher. "Bloody."

"Yes, ma'am", said the waiter. "What about the vegetables?"

And Thatcher replied, "They will have the same."
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Land of the free and home of the brave?

Land of the corp and home of the slave.
 
cranked
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So definitely an improvement?

I hope it isn't the Great Pumpkin or Donald Turnip.

Rev.K: Land of the free and home of the brave?

Land of the corp and home of the slave.


I beat that years ago with a parody of the NA where I changed only one letter:

Land of the free and home of the slave.

But you were definitely on the trail of this minimalist triumph.
 
Zenith
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ben's far too sane and he's also a remainer.

The nutter wing is still in charge of the tories so expect more of the same but with some one way less 'charming'
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I can predict the future using asparagus. I predict I will be eating something else.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I only trust the rhubarb mystics.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fascinating.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zenith
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is Vecna still busy with his appearance on Stranger Things?
He's a perfect fit.
 
palelizard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Jemima, who is the world's only Asparamancer,

Oddly, I find this the least believable part of the article.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: CSB: That reminds me of a joke from the Thatcher Era. After a long day in Cabinet, Thatcher took the entire cabinet to a top London restaurant for dinner. The waiter came over to take their order, starting with the PM. "I will have a steak," said Thatcher. "Bloody."

"Yes, ma'am", said the waiter. "What about the vegetables?"

And Thatcher replied, "They will have the same."


I'm sure someone else has said this already, but that was a Spitting Image sketch from the days when Spitting Image was funny.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: CSB: That reminds me of a joke from the Thatcher Era. After a long day in Cabinet, Thatcher took the entire cabinet to a top London restaurant for dinner. The waiter came over to take their order, starting with the PM. "I will have a steak," said Thatcher. "Bloody."

"Yes, ma'am", said the waiter. "What about the vegetables?"

And Thatcher replied, "They will have the same."


I remember that joke.

The Royal Canadian Air Farce did a radio sketch about Trudeau.

Mr Trudeau, Margaret is on the line. Do you want to speak to her?

(sigh) Put her on.

Margaret, you biatch, is that you?

...

Yes, this Is Margaret Thatcher.


Thatcher jokes will never go old for those of us who lived this tragic farce, but the kids already have no idea what real tyranny is like, and the Younger Trudeau is exhibit A.

Joke quoted from memory. Words may vary.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Margaret Thatcher Out For A Meal With Her Cabinet Lol
Youtube FjE080TGEEk
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ghomerde knows where he can plant his asparagas crop.
 
Iczer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"He shall have a very distinct hairstyle, and... Oh my! He shall have three willies!"
 
mysha
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So she's pulling the answers out of her as(paragus)?

Also:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If Joe Biden can do it, anyone can.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.