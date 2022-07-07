 Skip to content
(Chron)   Leave the Buc-ee's beaver alone you damn Texas Proud Boys   (chron.com) divider line
Timmy the Tumor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just because you're a pussy, doesn't mean you should adopt a giant beaver as your unofficial mascot...
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's because they can't get any real beaver.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Picture taken moments before the black guy in the background rightfully kicked everyone's ass.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're so farking Proud then show your face.

Cowards.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish we could get a Buc'ees here in New Jersey. It would be a major improvement over what we get from Wawa, QuickChek and Royal Farms, but please leave the racists in Texas.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scanman61: If you're so farking Proud then show your face.

Cowards.


My Dad's the police chief and he said to wear the mask.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You sons of biatches keep your distance from Kwik Trip!

/Casey's too for the hell of it
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They'll go full furry soon enough. Patience.
 
KB202
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Another reason to punch a nazi.
 
KB202
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Timmy the Tumor: Just because you're a pussy, doesn't mean you should adopt a giant beaver as your unofficial mascot...


Your misogyny is showing.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is there any evidence they've "adopted" it other than there are a couple photographs in which people wearing Bucky's branded stuff? Because this is Texas. Everybody wears that shiat.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I love knowing they're considered a terrorists organization in Canada. And the III%s too. Get your shiat together Amerikkka.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ken VeryBigLiar: You sons of biatches keep your distance from Kwik Trip!

/Casey's too for the hell of it


One of the only things I miss from Minnesota is Kwik Trip.  Driving back through Iowa or Wisconsin and we stop at the first kwik trip we see every time, whether or not we need to.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They believe in all the same ideas as the Nazis.  Why don't they just stick with that uniform?   Hugo Boss designed some very smart outfits.
 
Tymast
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
a shame they didnt go to target
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If they're so proud, why do they all hide behind masks and hats? It's like they want to be KKK, but have to get their furry kink in there too somehow.

Join us! We'll all be moist furry beavers together!
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Is there any evidence they've "adopted" it other than there are a couple photographs in which people wearing Bucky's branded stuff? Because this is Texas. Everybody wears that shiat.


No we don't.
 
godxam
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The founder of Buc-ees is a big GOP donor in Texas. And an Aggie to boot. Seems a reasonable mask for the proud boys.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Timmy the Tumor: Just because you're a pussy, doesn't mean you should adopt a giant beaver as your unofficial mascot...


It's the only beaver they can get close to.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Chemlight Battery: Is there any evidence they've "adopted" it other than there are a couple photographs in which people wearing Bucky's branded stuff? Because this is Texas. Everybody wears that shiat.

No we don't.


Bullshiat. My wife has one of those same Bucee's masks that she wore during the height of the pandemic. I went to an Independence Day festival this week and must have seen a thousand different Bucee's branded products while I was there, including a grown-ass woman wearing a Bucee's onesie, tail and all.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ken VeryBigLiar: You sons of biatches keep your distance from Kwik Trip!

/Casey's too for the hell of it


I guess it's possible you don't know that Kwik Trip is run by a far right, nutty far right, Christian Dominionist family? Haven't you ever wondered why they don't sell condoms, and never sold pornographic magazines at their truck stops? One of my daughter's classmates worked for a Kwik Trip in La Crosse... and... yeah... they were blatant about Condoms being a sin along with all birth control.
 
SergeantObvious [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh HELL no
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Come on Buccees, you can shut this down by coming out loud and public for LGBTQ rights and BLM.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not encouraging violence, but free when you show your membership card?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Herr Flick's Revenge: Chemlight Battery: Is there any evidence they've "adopted" it other than there are a couple photographs in which people wearing Bucky's branded stuff? Because this is Texas. Everybody wears that shiat.

No we don't.

Bullshiat. My wife has one of those same Bucee's masks that she wore during the height of the pandemic. I went to an Independence Day festival this week and must have seen a thousand different Bucee's branded products while I was there, including a grown-ass woman wearing a Bucee's onesie, tail and all.


I sometimes go to Buc-ees in Jacksonville ( I know, Florida isn't Texas), and a LOT of regular customers wear Buc-ees merch.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

KB202: Timmy the Tumor: Just because you're a pussy, doesn't mean you should adopt a giant beaver as your unofficial mascot...

Your misogyny is showing.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: KB202: Timmy the Tumor: Just because you're a pussy, doesn't mean you should adopt a giant beaver as your unofficial mascot...

Your misogyny is showing.

[Fark user image 350x196] [View Full Size image _x_]


I think KB was making a joke, but I could be wrong.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Buc-ees is overrated. Now, if they fark with the fuel city tacos... then it's on.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Peter von Nostrand: KB202: Timmy the Tumor: Just because you're a pussy, doesn't mean you should adopt a giant beaver as your unofficial mascot...

Your misogyny is showing.

[Fark user image 350x196] [View Full Size image _x_]

I think KB was making a joke, but I could be wrong.


I agree. That's why I'll just shut my mouth gif because (s)he got me for a second.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Quintron and Miss Pussycat - "Buc-ee's Got a Problem" (official video)
Youtube u4BiknNX9n4

Sounds like Buc-ee's got a problem.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Peter von Nostrand: KB202: Timmy the Tumor: Just because you're a pussy, doesn't mean you should adopt a giant beaver as your unofficial mascot...

Your misogyny is showing.

[Fark user image 350x196] [View Full Size image _x_]

I think KB was making a joke, but I could be wrong.


That's the beauty of Schrödinger's Funny Button. It's appropriate no matter what.
 
spacechecker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's a good way to get shot. Please proceed.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Herr Flick's Revenge: Chemlight Battery: Is there any evidence they've "adopted" it other than there are a couple photographs in which people wearing Bucky's branded stuff? Because this is Texas. Everybody wears that shiat.

No we don't.

Bullshiat. My wife has one of those same Bucee's masks that she wore during the height of the pandemic. I went to an Independence Day festival this week and must have seen a thousand different Bucee's branded products while I was there, including a grown-ass woman wearing a Bucee's onesie, tail and all.


In fact, we recently had a whole thread about it.

https://m.fark.com/comments/12224941
 
8tReAsUrEz
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dbaggins: They believe in all the same ideas as the Nazis.  Why don't they just stick with that uniform?   Hugo Boss designed some very smart outfits.


The majority of the boys would need the Göring size
 
Vkingbanna
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just get the Gay Pride folx to start wearing them too.  The Nazis'll stop soon enough.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
you damn Texas Proud Boys off duty law enforcement officers.
 
LouisZepher [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

edmo: They'll go full furry soon enough. Patience.


They already have.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Buccees is like a wal mart with convenience store prices
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

KB202: Another reason to punch a nazi.


I was told I shouldn't be hard on the beaver.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Herr Flick's Revenge: Chemlight Battery: Is there any evidence they've "adopted" it other than there are a couple photographs in which people wearing Bucky's branded stuff? Because this is Texas. Everybody wears that shiat.

No we don't.

Bullshiat. My wife has one of those same Bucee's masks that she wore during the height of the pandemic. I went to an Independence Day festival this week and must have seen a thousand different Bucee's branded products while I was there, including a grown-ass woman wearing a Bucee's onesie, tail and all.


I've never worn buckee anything.
I'm in Texas.
I've also very rarely seen anyone wear that crap.
Maybe you need to stop attending white power events.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Timmy the Tumor: Just because you're a pussy, doesn't mean you should adopt a giant beaver as your unofficial mascot...


I'm really the first one to smart this? If you're so proud of your Nazi BS, show your faces you cowardly little pricks.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Nothing screams class quite like gas station swag

Seems fitting for these scum
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Ken VeryBigLiar: You sons of biatches keep your distance from Kwik Trip!

/Casey's too for the hell of it

I guess it's possible you don't know that Kwik Trip is run by a far right, nutty far right, Christian Dominionist family? Haven't you ever wondered why they don't sell condoms, and never sold pornographic magazines at their truck stops? One of my daughter's classmates worked for a Kwik Trip in La Crosse... and... yeah... they were blatant about Condoms being a sin along with all birth control.


They're reputation isn't much of a secret in western Wisconsin but compared to some of the other wealthy families in this state (the Bradley's, Menard's, Diane Hendricks just for a start) they aren't even the loony end of the pole.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
At what point do Republicans just realize they are just assholes and decide to stop being assholes?
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Stopped at a new one in KY a couple months ago. It was pretty epic in scope. Worth a peek if only for the people-watching.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Chemlight Battery: Herr Flick's Revenge: Chemlight Battery: Is there any evidence they've "adopted" it other than there are a couple photographs in which people wearing Bucky's branded stuff? Because this is Texas. Everybody wears that shiat.

No we don't.

Bullshiat. My wife has one of those same Bucee's masks that she wore during the height of the pandemic. I went to an Independence Day festival this week and must have seen a thousand different Bucee's branded products while I was there, including a grown-ass woman wearing a Bucee's onesie, tail and all.

I've never worn buckee anything.
I'm in Texas.
I've also very rarely seen anyone wear that crap.
Maybe you need to stop attending white power events.


If you're going to claim you live in Texas and "rarely" see Buc-ee's branded stuff, you're either a liar, blind, or you live in some remote uncharted cave in the panhandle. Here on the I-35 corridor I doubt a day goes by that I leave my house and don't see a Buc-ee's window sticker, t-shirt, hat, or beverage tumbler. It's everywhere.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ken VeryBigLiar: inglixthemad: Ken VeryBigLiar: You sons of biatches keep your distance from Kwik Trip!

/Casey's too for the hell of it

I guess it's possible you don't know that Kwik Trip is run by a far right, nutty far right, Christian Dominionist family? Haven't you ever wondered why they don't sell condoms, and never sold pornographic magazines at their truck stops? One of my daughter's classmates worked for a Kwik Trip in La Crosse... and... yeah... they were blatant about Condoms being a sin along with all birth control.

They're reputation isn't much of a secret in western Wisconsin but compared to some of the other wealthy families in this state (the Bradley's, Menard's, Diane Hendricks just for a start) they aren't even the loony end of the pole.


Oh, they're plenty loony... they just don't broadcast it quite so loudly. Of course if you work for them you get an earful of their opinion.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Chemlight Battery: Herr Flick's Revenge: Chemlight Battery: Is there any evidence they've "adopted" it other than there are a couple photographs in which people wearing Bucky's branded stuff? Because this is Texas. Everybody wears that shiat.

No we don't.

Bullshiat. My wife has one of those same Bucee's masks that she wore during the height of the pandemic. I went to an Independence Day festival this week and must have seen a thousand different Bucee's branded products while I was there, including a grown-ass woman wearing a Bucee's onesie, tail and all.

I've never worn buckee anything.
I'm in Texas.
I've also very rarely seen anyone wear that crap.
Maybe you need to stop attending white power events.


My personal experience is different than your personal experience. Perhaps you should consider this non sequitur as the reason.
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Grew up in Texas, spent 20 years there, this is the first time I've ever heard of the place. Of course, I was in West TX. It really is f*cking huge.
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Stopped at a new one in KY a couple months ago. It was pretty epic in scope. Worth a peek if only for the people-watching.


Same for me in TN. There was a swarm of people there. Mini Walmart without the low prices.
 
