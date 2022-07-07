 Skip to content
(CBS 12 West Palm Beach)   If you are into skinny dipping, then you need to head to Blind Creek Beach in St. Lucie County where a local organization is about to try to break the record for the largest skinny dip on the Treasure Coast   (cbs12.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Will treatment for chlamydia be handed out before or after? Florida has it's own variant that is not stopped with just saltwater.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why is always the people you never want to see naked.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I heard that you can attend remotely by going down to your local park
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hopefully sponsored by Blind Creek Eye Bleach.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is the US, so there is only going to be 1 couple but they will still qualify as the largest.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is it the largest group, or the largest skinny dipper?

This is important information to have.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Florida?  Betting that they are not so skinny while dipping.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Why is always the people you never want to see naked.


Considering how "normal" people react to internet pictures of people they want to see nekkid, the ones you don't want to see aren't getting harassed as much, I would assume.
 
Valter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'd say you don't want to see the hair on my back but you can't because it is obscured by the hair on my head which hangs over my back.

Plenty of hair elsewhere.

/keeps the clothes on in public for my own sake
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What good will it do me if I'm blind?

//Unless you want me to whack everyone with my stick?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Probably not a skinny dip but more a chunky dunk.
 
hammettman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Here's a preview of Florida skinny dipping, from earlier Fark thread:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KB202
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Why is always the people you never want to see naked.


Because the beautiful people know they can get paid for it, so they don't fall for these stunts.
 
0100010
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

hammettman: Here's a preview of Florida skinny dipping, from earlier Fark thread:

[Fark user image image 850x292]


I was just thinking about asking if this gentleman was part of the event.  Guess he got impatient and/or lost...
 
dbaggins
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Why is always the people you never want to see naked.


Why is *every* thread that involves nudity required to have idiots whining about the nude people not being attractive enough for them?
 
idsfa
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Just follow the Treasure Trail!
 
