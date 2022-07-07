 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   In other news: Toronto cat owners dying from blood loss in record numbers   (toronto.ctvnews.ca) divider line
66
    More: Facepalm, Toronto, Councillor, City council, Cat, Municipality, Don Valley East, city committee, Carleton Grant  
•       •       •

1315 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jul 2022 at 2:46 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



66 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've had any and all house cats using harness/ leash for 20+ years.   It isn't the event some think it is.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol no idea when I did this but apparently spot on
Fark user image
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also...

Toronto city council = people who've never tried to put a leash on a cat.

Subby = someone who has judging by that headline.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good. fark outdoor cats
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [i.kym-cdn.com image 540x756]


Lookit da liddle toe floofs!!!

Seriously, an ex-GF and I would walk her 2 orange tabbies on leashes. They got used to them very quickly.

Out in our backyard one day when the more active of the 2 leapt into the air and came down with a robin in his mouth. Dead before I could pry it loose.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If you love your cat, keep Fluffy indoors."
These were environmentalist and former Scarborough city councillor Glenn De Baeremaeker'


media.istockphoto.comView Full Size


Pictured: Glenn De Baeremaeker
 
Rip_Rufus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have 22lb land orca that is the most gentle and patient feline on the planet. Until he sees the leash/harness. But he's an indoor cat, we live on a busy road. 

\ Theo Furry is his name
\\ he nap, he poop, he eat, he nap again
 
crzybtch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My cat wants this.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Walking on a leash?  Puhleez
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My furball gifted me her first mouse kill this morning. While I was in bed. She was so pleased.

I think that she was warning me in a not so subtle way that she can kill me anytime she wants.
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I watched my neighbor try to walk their cat on a leash. They made it about 20 feet in 5 minutes before picking the cat up and carrying it.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [i.chzbgr.com image 500x374]


My cat Buddy is always indoors.

He has a leash and harness, but I rarely use it.  The last time was during a snowstorm.

I brought him out to my condo's parking lot, and he immediately started whining...loudly.

So I immediately brought him back inside.

Buddy 1, Sponge 0

Anyhow....here is the little dude:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toetag
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Good.

My kids and dogs aren't allowed to roam all over with no recourse. My neighbors cats have learned to not come into my yard, climb on my cars or sit on my back deck waiting for birds. They kill my rabbits, birds, squirrels and chipmunks.  Unless you are on a 100 acre farm in the middle of no where, keep your cars indoors.

I've found an air soft gun gets their attention quick.
 
alienated
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
We trained our felines with harness and leash since they were quite young. Had to, as the boy can jump 7 feet up from a dead stop and about 8 horizontally. They get to go outside and the birds live. I'm still in danger of being raked by claws , but I work with them to avoid that. I should have bought band-aid stock though
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's silly. So when these young folk catch a cougar, said cougar have to stay with them.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: My furball gifted me her first mouse kill this morning. While I was in bed. She was so pleased.

I think that she was warning me in a not so subtle way that she can kill me anytime she wants.


I'm pretty sure that our size as humans is the only thing saving us from cats killing us.

If you had a shrink ray, I'm confident that shrinking tigers and cougars would just result in borderline feral cats that would tear up your home.

But if you made ordinary house cats the size of tigers, you'd be instant prey. Even if you survived the night, they wouldn't bother waking you for food, they'd just eat you. And I say this as a cat lover.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The motion, moved by Councillor for Ward 17 - Don Valley North Shelley Carroll, is rooted in the belief outdoor cats can be a danger to local ecosystems, hunting bird and rodent populations, and are themselves at risk of being hit by vehicles or attacked by wildlife while roaming.

These aren't in any way "beliefs." They're facts.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Leashing would only apply to pigeons? What kind of F'd up HOA is involved?

Pigeons belong on a platter

Fark user imageView Full Size



Freak on a leash, cock on a walk

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
but if the cats can't poop outside, what will the dogs eat?

/silly question, they'll eat dog poop
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: good. fark outdoor cats


who will keep the birds in check? fark birds
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You ever watch a fat cat try to lower her belly low enough to slink out of a harness? Did you ever hear one moan, "Nooowooow...?"

We were on the road to another state, and our spoiled girl was harnessed just at rest stops, so she could poo in the woods. I managed to drag her all the way to the edge of the concrete, where she refused to go any further, splayed out so flat that all her loose fat and limbs made her look like the world's fattest starfish, while she yowled.

A girl screamed to her boyfriend, "That there girl has gawt a wawld cat!"  Fat girl just yowled and lashed her tail back and forth. I had to pick up Her Fatness and toss her back in the station wagon.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Tried walking my cat on a leash once.

::step step:: Toy!

No, Desdemona. We're walking.

::step step:: Toy!

No, we're not playing with the leash.

::step step:: Toy!

fark this. I'm carrying you back inside.

If I'm not having fun, you're not having fun!

Argh! ::falls down trying to pull Desdemona off of my face::
 
odinsposse
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

hissatsu: The motion, moved by Councillor for Ward 17 - Don Valley North Shelley Carroll, is rooted in the belief outdoor cats can be a danger to local ecosystems, hunting bird and rodent populations, and are themselves at risk of being hit by vehicles or attacked by wildlife while roaming.

These aren't in any way "beliefs." They're facts.


I lived in a neighborhood with a fair amount of green space. I regularly saw squirrels, rabbits, rats, and once a coyote. I moved two miles away. Same amount of green space. No wild animals, just outdoor cats everywhere.
 
Pextor
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I was at Petsmart the other day and i heard a weird growling coming from the car next to me as the lady got out. I figured she had a dog with her, but no - she had a cat in a harness. She picked it up, put it out on the ground, and walked in with it. I wish I had gone in to see how that went.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wait wait wait ... people have farking PIGEONS as pets? PIGEONS?

God damn, Canada. Just, god damn.
 
LouisZepher [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I have one rescue cat who's nearly feral and won't tolerate being indoors. Thank dog I don't have this type of idiot on my city council.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

odinsposse: hissatsu: The motion, moved by Councillor for Ward 17 - Don Valley North Shelley Carroll, is rooted in the belief outdoor cats can be a danger to local ecosystems, hunting bird and rodent populations, and are themselves at risk of being hit by vehicles or attacked by wildlife while roaming.

These aren't in any way "beliefs." They're facts.

I lived in a neighborhood with a fair amount of green space. I regularly saw squirrels, rabbits, rats, and once a coyote. I moved two miles away. Same amount of green space. No wild animals, just outdoor cats everywhere.


If there were coyotes there too, you would have seen very few outdoor cats.
 
MadCat
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I still have scars on my arm for the one and only time I tried to put my big tabby on a leash. He was fine until he reached the end of the tether and realized he was tied to something. At that point he switched into instant attack/mutilate/destroy mode.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: SumoJeb: good. fark outdoor cats

who will keep the birds in check? fark birds


FARKING A'!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Good. Keep your darling murder hobos inside.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Because even with three legs they're agile hunters who can get the fark away from ya!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm not sure what the problem is as birds aren't even real.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Representative of the unwashed masses: My furball gifted me her first mouse kill this morning. While I was in bed. She was so pleased.

I think that she was warning me in a not so subtle way that she can kill me anytime she wants.

I'm pretty sure that our size as humans is the only thing saving us from cats killing us.

If you had a shrink ray, I'm confident that shrinking tigers and cougars would just result in borderline feral cats that would tear up your home.

But if you made ordinary house cats the size of tigers, you'd be instant prey. Even if you survived the night, they wouldn't bother waking you for food, they'd just eat you. And I say this as a cat lover.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Where but in cats could I allow my free roaming pet to be killed in traffic, wholesale slaughter wildlife, be eaten by coyotes and raccoons, spread disease, and defecate all over my neighbor's property and still be an ok responsible pet owner who tells people I love my pet?
Good for Toronto. I hope the movement spreads.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My cats live indoors most of the time.  But I do allow the occasional unleashed adventure in the yard while supervised if they're not the sort to bolt.  If they wander near the property line, I just pick them up and redeposit them near the house.

It seems as if the main problem is with unsupervised outdoor cats.  Start with that before you turn the dial to 11 with leash laws.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Wait wait wait ... people have farking PIGEONS as pets? PIGEONS?

God damn, Canada. Just, god damn.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"If you love your cat, keep Fluffy indoors."

Sweet. Mine can still go outside.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Otera: [Fark user image image 422x750]

Because even with three legs they're agile hunters who can get the fark away from ya!
[Fark user image image 270x482]


I know the look really caught on in the '90s but, for me, I just don't prefer a shaved pus...what?
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Saw a video years ago concerning a reporter demonstrating how to handle a cat outside on a leash.. something freaked the cat out and the cat had reporter filets for lunch...  outside animals have shorter lives, higher vet bills, and bring in fleas, ticks, etc, and make coyotes fat... got 6 rescue kittehs, they don't go out at all.  Had two outdoor cats that stayed in my basement sometimes : fleas were always an issue..  neighbor's pitt/boxer mix dogs jumped the fence and killed them.. buried the cats, took the dog carcasses to their owner's house in a wheelbarrow.  Fogged the basement, no fleas since.  Animals have short lives anyway, don't make them shorter.
 
alice_600
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pextor: I was at Petsmart the other day and i heard a weird growling coming from the car next to me as the lady got out. I figured she had a dog with her, but no - she had a cat in a harness. She picked it up, put it out on the ground, and walked in with it. I wish I had gone in to see how that went.


20 bucks says she came out with a cat attached to her face.
 
patrick767
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Good. House cats kill literally billions of birds a year. Stop it. Keep your adorable murder machine indoors or on a harness.
 
Displayed 50 of 66 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.