 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 46 Atlanta)   This story made subby want a Guinness. Also, someone played a harp in the middle of the interstate   (cbs46.com) divider line
12
    More: Spiffy, Interstate 85, Georgia, Atlanta, common sound, common feeling, Kurt Russell, She-Hulk, Stan Lee  
•       •       •

485 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jul 2022 at 3:05 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A deer turned my harp session into a Disney movie
Youtube 9Xd8xq06FCw
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Worst. Five Easy Pieces. Remake. Ever.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
bartowels4u.comView Full Size


/got mine
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [Fark user image image 201x251]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Geez, and when I did my rendition of "We Are The World" with a wicked cool cowbell solo on the broken down subway car, all I got was snide looks and random stuff thrown at me
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Celtic harp.
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Geez, and when I did my rendition of "We Are The World" with a wicked cool cowbell solo on the broken down subway car, all I got was snide looks and random stuff thrown at me


Cowbell Solo is the star of my Star Wars remake set in the plains of Montana.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: [bartowels4u.com image 850x449]

/got mine


This. Same. Have it framed.

I'd rather see some people on the pipes in traffic. Harps are lame even if they are the logo/national symbol.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.