(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Naked Florida man on I-75 mounts tractor-trailer   (wfla.com) divider line
    Sarasota County, Florida, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Recently when I think of Sarasota I think of this guy:

Jail TV Show Sarasota Florida, DUI Arrest
Youtube Tj7YpeWTa1c
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When I think of Sarasota, I think of work (one of our facilities is around there), and this:

Surveillance video shows pickup truck crash into Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport
Youtube JG29kwg85Zw
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Don't say "naked" in Florida!
 
Milk D
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
he trying to get herpes?

//seinfeld reference
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Isn't that how you get an all over Florida tan all over?
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Be sure to let us all know the date of the baby shower and where the gift registry is setup.
Not sure what to buy for a baby semi, but I'm sure cases of Slim-Jims and Bud Light would be appreciated
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Must have been from Bradenton if he was going south.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This guy was just one "pet" alligator away from be a Florida Man of the Year contestant.
 
