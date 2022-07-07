 Skip to content
(Fox 8 Cleveland)   And a partridge in a pear tree   (fox8.com) divider line
    Police, search warrant, Portage County Sheriff's Office, Mogadore police  
TenJed_77
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For wax and hash oil?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"... three turtles, one snapping turtle, 300 fish, six ducks and two geese"

Yes, but were those geese "a laying", or just shiatting all over everything because they're filthy farking, nasty ass geese?
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tasteme [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A dog and a cat living together?! Mass hysteria!
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have you ever owned alligators, on weed?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
oh man a bad week for Akron in the news
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Once on the scene, the APL found and removed five dogs, one cat, one rabbit, four ferrets, five snakes, three tarantulas, a scorpion, two alligators, three turtles, one snapping turtle, 300 fish, six ducks and two geese, the post says.

I like how they distinguish between these two. Snapping turtles belong in an entirely different biological nomenclature system. They're prehistoric and fundamentally evil. Kind of like the Senate minority leader
 
Snort
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Were these pets or feed for the gators?
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There's a reason I never ventured any where in Portage County outside of Kent when I was in school.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Only OK if the partridges are on a leash - right Toronto?
 
Fiatlux
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

A Partridge in a pear tree
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.