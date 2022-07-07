 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Buzzfeed News)   McKnight, a 22-year-old Mormon who skyrocketed to YouTube fame with her identical twin Brooklyn, shifted to selling vibrators after getting married last year   (buzzfeednews.com) divider line
20
    More: Giggity, Marriage, Sexual intercourse, Human sexuality, 33-year-old Christian influencer, mention sex, Fornication, Bethany Beal, Human sexual behavior  
•       •       •

734 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jul 2022 at 2:05 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um.

A blonde woman opens her mouth and looks up at her equally blonde husband. He sprays a tall swirl of whipped cream into her mouth, and sprinkles chocolate chips on top. He takes a bite of the creamy concoction and the couple perform a brief, out-of-sync dance break to Taylor Swift's "...Ready For It?" before sharing a closed-mouth kiss.
"We hit teeth so hard," wrote Bethany Beal, the 33-year-old Christian influencer who posted the video with her husband on Instagram Reels in November 2021. "Keeping things fun and spicy 🔥🥰👏🏻"

That they think this is spicy is kind of...well, I don't want to say 'sad' because at least they're having some fun but...
Damn. I feel way better about my sex life now.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The fact that she is selling vibrators just after getting married speaks volumes with regard to her husband's prowess in bed.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The headline sounds like a Mormon woman that took the term sister wife literally.
Mormons are republican and republicans will do anything for money so none it is a surprise.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why do these people have the intellect of a small child?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Why do these people have the intellect of a small child?


A closed community with incestuous desires encouraged and condoned along with indoctrination in religious schools stunts normal human development. Basic homeschooling results.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Megathuma: Um.

A blonde woman opens her mouth and looks up at her equally blonde husband. He sprays a tall swirl of whipped cream into her mouth, and sprinkles chocolate chips on top. He takes a bite of the creamy concoction and the couple perform a brief, out-of-sync dance break to Taylor Swift's "...Ready For It?" before sharing a closed-mouth kiss.
"We hit teeth so hard," wrote Bethany Beal, the 33-year-old Christian influencer who posted the video with her husband on Instagram Reels in November 2021. "Keeping things fun and spicy 🔥🥰👏🏻"

That they think this is spicy is kind of...well, I don't want to say 'sad' because at least they're having some fun but...
Damn. I feel way better about my sex life now.


Go on .....
 
ThePea
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

eurotrader: NewportBarGuy: Why do these people have the intellect of a small child?

A closed community with incestuous desires encouraged and condoned along with indoctrination in religious schools stunts normal human development. Basic homeschooling results.


They don't need to homeschool here in Utah; the schools & school systems up through the Board of Education are geared toward LDS teaching & teachings (even the racism!). When a high school is built, land adjoining the parking lot is set aside to sell to the church for pennies & build a matching seminary where kids go to learn LDS lessons before or during the school day. The only thing they haven't gotten away w/ on that is counting those church lessons as credits toward graduation - they would if they could.
 
Milk D
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
hey...God Bless her.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
For 12 years, she encouraged single people to avoid all sexual content (including, for example, watching TV shows and Instagram Reels that mention sex) on Girl Defined, the Christian lifestyle blog and YouTube channel she shares with her sister Kristen Clark. After first going viral in 2021 about how she saved her first kiss for her wedding day at 30, Beal pivoted to content about sex, like selling a $12 PDF with tips for wives on how to talk about it.


"I got married, which means I'm allowed to be sexual now, which in turn means the morality I foisted upon you previously is no longer relevant."

Basically, standard conservative playbook -- things are only important when they're important to me.  They're only moral when I too am able or allowed to do them.  If I can't do it, neither can you.  Oh, and whatever 'it' is, now that it's okay for me and thus universally moral, it's time for me to monetize it.  If you look this information up elsewhere...I'm not saying it'd be immoral again, but it wouldn't be great.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Good for her. I'm surprised that she's not getting shunned for not being constantly available.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Religious culture of constantly shaming sex and bodies is why so many religious couples end up in dead bedrooms.
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: For 12 years, she encouraged single people to avoid all sexual content (including, for example, watching TV shows and Instagram Reels that mention sex) on Girl Defined, the Christian lifestyle blog and YouTube channel she shares with her sister Kristen Clark. After first going viral in 2021 about how she saved her first kiss for her wedding day at 30, Beal pivoted to content about sex, like selling a $12 PDF with tips for wives on how to talk about it.


"I got married, which means I'm allowed to be sexual now, which in turn means the morality I foisted upon you previously is no longer relevant."

Basically, standard conservative playbook -- things are only important when they're important to me.  They're only moral when I too am able or allowed to do them.  If I can't do it, neither can you.  Oh, and whatever 'it' is, now that it's okay for me and thus universally moral, it's time for me to monetize it.  If you look this information up elsewhere...I'm not saying it'd be immoral again, but it wouldn't be great.


I bet she was soaking and having her friends jump hump for her during that time.
 
0100010
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is a classic example of what I coined "the epiphany of the orgasm" back in the 90's.  There is a change that happens in sexually repressed folks that finally have sex after evangelizing abstinance.  One day, they're denouncing any form of sexual contact, a week later they're questioning whether or not they're bisexual.
 
The Ocho
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm not surprised for several reasons

A while back I remember reading an article explaining why some women social media influencers took up the "career." It was because their religion forbids/discourages them from working outside the home. The article I'm remembering specifically mentioned Mormons.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

KC Dutchman: The fact that she is selling vibrators just after getting married speaks volumes with regard to her husband's prowess in bed.


o.0 Actually a large amount of people with female anatomy can't 'get there' without artificial assistance so a vibe should be thought of as a team player, not a competitor, because everyone should be able to get off in bed to their hearts content. And that's not even adding in that female anatomy can 'get there' several times in the space male anatomy can manage one.

So maybe stop shaming married women who use them, jfc.
 
fugeeface
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"BuzzFeed"...heheh. Good one.
 
Coco LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
She's hawking vibrators because her husband is so deep in the closet, he's having tea in Narnia. He can't give her an orgasm because he doesn't know what the fark a vagina is, much less what a clitoris is. He probably has to think about Ryan Gosling in the Barbie movie just to get hard.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If I seek sex advice it's going to be from people who have some actual @&#%ing experience with it.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Megathuma:
That they think this is spicy is kind of...well, I don't want to say 'sad' because at least they're having some fun but...
Damn. I feel way better about my sex life now.

Oooooooh.  Someone has a sex life.  WooOOOOOooooo.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

KC Dutchman: The fact that she is selling vibrators just after getting married speaks volumes with regard to her husband's prowess in bed.


Maybe she doesn't need them anymore.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.