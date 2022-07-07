 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Arcadia, Big Country, Ultravox, The Vapors, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #365. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming option   (kuci.org) divider line
27
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, University of California, Association of American Universities, Global Radio, California, KUCI FCC Public Files, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine  
•       •       •

51 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 07 Jul 2022 at 12:30 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.youtube.comView Full Size

Midge Ure, standing by... sans cheesy moustache.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.discovery-prod.axs.comView Full Size

Somabeach. I woulda paid good money to see that guy in Glenside. Cept I don't have good money, and next Friday is already booked. SCNW, I demand you announce your playlists before my dopey wife locks in my social schedule...
...dammit...
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Why Stuart Adamson was the greatest songwriter (and rare live video "Shattered Cross")
Youtube 7qbEx1BbEtA
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yo all!

I just saw The Cult have a new single out & an album on the way.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hi everybody.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Pista: Yo all!

I just saw The Cult have a new single out & an album on the way.


"Under the Midnight Sun"... Listening now...
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hi
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Not bad... ooh! Oooh! "NEW MUSIC WITHIN THE LAST THREE MONTHS!!!!!"
SCNW, the power of New Cult compels ye!
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Howdy Howdy, one and all - don't mind me; I'm yammering again.

The Sontaran contingent has arrived, and West LA is pro-Bono, as everyone should be. Insert obvious U2 punchline here.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image 425x425]


YER My farkin hero. Bingo.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

perigee: Not bad... ooh! Oooh! "NEW MUSIC WITHIN THE LAST THREE MONTHS!!!!!"
SCNW, the power of New Cult compels ye!


it's very pedestrian. we'll have to see what the full album sounds like. the new single is just basically generic hard rock.
 
Uranus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Buenas tardes denizens!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: perigee: Not bad... ooh! Oooh! "NEW MUSIC WITHIN THE LAST THREE MONTHS!!!!!"
SCNW, the power of New Cult compels ye!

it's very pedestrian. we'll have to see what the full album sounds like. the new single is just basically generic hard rock.


And, if Amazon can be believed, it'll be only 35 minutes when released... a shame, but it keeps me off top 40 radio, so I take what I can get, me... How do, Uranus? Ring 'round you.
 
Uranus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: perigee: Not bad... ooh! Oooh! "NEW MUSIC WITHIN THE LAST THREE MONTHS!!!!!"
SCNW, the power of New Cult compels ye!

it's very pedestrian. we'll have to see what the full album sounds like. the new single is just basically generic hard rock.



FTFY.

and, I have to say, it does go on a bit.

And I LOVE The Cult.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
((You will all be glad to know I'm listening to "Dear God"  while watching Metropolis Dance.gif, so you don't have to. As you may have noticed, I amuse myself greatly...))
 
Uranus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

perigee: socalnewwaver: perigee: Not bad... ooh! Oooh! "NEW MUSIC WITHIN THE LAST THREE MONTHS!!!!!"
SCNW, the power of New Cult compels ye!

it's very pedestrian. we'll have to see what the full album sounds like. the new single is just basically generic hard rock.

And, if Amazon can be believed, it'll be only 35 minutes when released... a shame, but it keeps me off top 40 radio, so I take what I can get, me... How do, Uranus? Ring 'round you.


one could say a small halo, which may not here be named :P
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

perigee: ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image 425x425]

YER My farkin hero. Bingo.


Don't blame thank me, thank the internet.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: perigee: ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image 425x425]

YER My farkin hero. Bingo.

Don't blame thank me, thank the internet.

[Fark user image image 346x750]


Imagine the results had I spelled "cavern core" correctly.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Uranus: socalnewwaver: perigee: Not bad... ooh! Oooh! "NEW MUSIC WITHIN THE LAST THREE MONTHS!!!!!"
SCNW, the power of New Cult compels ye!

it's very pedestrian. we'll have to see what the full album sounds like. the new single is just basically generic hard rock.


FTFY.

and, I have to say, it does go on a bit.

And I LOVE The Cult.


So ... it sounds like The Cult?

I kid. I too have been known to enjoy The Cult, but I do feel they have been adopted under the banner of mainstream rock/hard rock.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Uranus: socalnewwaver: perigee: Not bad... ooh! Oooh! "NEW MUSIC WITHIN THE LAST THREE MONTHS!!!!!"
SCNW, the power of New Cult compels ye!

it's very pedestrian. we'll have to see what the full album sounds like. the new single is just basically generic hard rock.


FTFY.

and, I have to say, it does go on a bit.

And I LOVE The Cult.


It's an improvement on this train wreck at least
The Cult - Wake up time for freedom
Youtube 5Zh7sktyXNw
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image image 425x425]


So that's what's been missing from my life.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: ANDizzleWI: perigee: ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image 425x425]

YER My farkin hero. Bingo.

Don't blame thank me, thank the internet.

[Fark user image image 346x750]

Imagine the results had I spelled "cavern core" correctly.


...
.... Please tell me that that graphic is a clever jibe at the overly complex musical breakdown of musical styles rather than an ACTUAL breakdown of something ACTUALLY known as "Gnome Music."
....
Please.
Otherwise, I'm taking my janglegazing self out to the pasture...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

perigee: ANDizzleWI: ANDizzleWI: perigee: ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image 425x425]

YER My farkin hero. Bingo.

Don't blame thank me, thank the internet.

[Fark user image image 346x750]

Imagine the results had I spelled "cavern core" correctly.

...
.... Please tell me that that graphic is a clever jibe at the overly complex musical breakdown of musical styles rather than an ACTUAL breakdown of something ACTUALLY known as "Gnome Music."
....
Please.
Otherwise, I'm taking my janglegazing self out to the pasture...


Sounds like you're interested in meadowpunk and flowerviolence, then?
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.