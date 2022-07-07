 Skip to content
(CNN)   Shhh. Don't tell anybody about this secret stretch of French coast that's "nicer than Nice." Wouldn't want it swarming with undesirable tourists or anything. Let's just keep it between you, me, and CNN's home page   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Aude, Languedoc-Roussillon, Languedoc, Carcassonne, region of Occitanie, Wine, coastal city of Narbonne, largest wine-producing  
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice is a great city but their beach sucks. More rocks than a granite quarry. The ones down the coast are better.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If it does not have luxury shopping and the scumbag wealthy don't all flock to it... it's probably awesome.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what you call an "advertisement", Subby.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've secretly replaced the topless mademoiselles with American tourists. Let's see if anyone notices
 
Lodger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read "stretch" as "stench."

Is that what I really think of the French?
 
majestic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All nice beaches are eventually ruined by people. See: Las Caletas in Puerto Vallarta.
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I lived in Southern France for a while, there are a lot of places along the coast that are nicer than Nice.
 
special20
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm still surprised that many people do not understand how nudity is accepted in Europe. So... at least I know where I am headed next year. That's my point.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Coach McGirk [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Lodger: I read "stretch" as "stench."

Is that what I really think of the French?


As did I. And went one step further wondering, "what the hell is subby's problem with french toast?"
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Coach McGirk: Lodger: I read "stretch" as "stench."

Is that what I really think of the French?

As did I. And went one step further wondering, "what the hell is subby's problem with french toast?"


I also thought that, and then assumed that they were talking about Nice French toast, which I figured was a Target store brand.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Nicer than Nice" isn't a high bar. Cannes and Monaco are much better.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: That's what you call an "advertisement", Subby.


They're just grooming naive tourists to join the Cathars in the dualism soup that includes Bogomils, Gnostics and Manicheans.  St Augustine was a Manichean before he reinvented the Catholic church.  He also liked hippos.  That's Bogomils not Bogomips (old Linux heresy).
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Cheron: We've secretly replaced the topless mademoiselles with American tourists. Let's see if anyone notices


Why are you just standing there?  Help me pull these beached whales back into the water!
 
stuffy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Looks nice. OK lets Tourist Trash it.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Cheron: We've secretly replaced the topless mademoiselles with American tourists. Let's see if anyone notices

Why are you just standing there?  Help me pull these beached whales back into the water!


Whenever my wife and I spot a fatty on the beach we say "is there a marine biologist?" (A George Costanza reference)
 
mrparks
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Nice is too crowded, no one goes there anymore.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The Stranglers - Nice in Nice From the Album Dreamtime
Youtube 2NId9Po0nJc
 
Subtonic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The levels of snobbery and smugness in this thread are being closely monitored by the EPA.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sephjnr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"neecer than Nice."

FTFSubs
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I didn't see a single McDonald's, Wendy's or even a Pizza Hut.  How the hell can anyone think that Hicksville is any good?
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's nice to be nice to the Nice.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I was going to say that most of the coastline is nice than Nice, but now I know that it's the beach I should focus on. At least you don't track boulders into the Hotel.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The Typo. Bane of my existence.

I have got to stop typing with my laptop actually leaning on my lap.
 
Trik
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And yet it still stinks of stinky cheese and hairy non-bathing women.
 
