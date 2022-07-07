 Skip to content
(Voice of San Diego)   "Roy was told by library staff that he couldn't view nudity on public computers, and Roy "said he knew, that is why he came when it was slow"   (voiceofsandiego.org) divider line
27
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You should always ask the librarian to help you

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently Roy doesn't do phrasing.
 
Thingster
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If it's a publicly funded library, legally the only things they're allowed to block are illegal things and pornography from access by children.

You may not like it, but ol' Roy can look at all the boobies he wants so long as he's not attempting to show them to kids or exposing himself.
 
robbrie
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"He came when it was slow" is a byproduct of obsessive porn watching.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Lost money on investments?

Join the club.

But douchenob probably "invested in crypto" which meant he lost a hell of a lot more money than my diversified 401k has.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
seelorq [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Roy is not a particularly bright fellow.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
farkin' Roy, amirite?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There's a whole collection of erotica in the romance novels section and stacks for privacy.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He never got over losing Pam.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He now knows how important it is to stay on the good side of his own IT department.  Just in case he has a virus attack from his practicing visiting pron sites on his official computers in the office.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Thingster: If it's a publicly funded library, legally the only things they're allowed to block are illegal things and pornography from access by children.

You may not like it, but ol' Roy can look at all the boobies he wants so long as he's not attempting to show them to kids or exposing himself.


Exactly. Poor people who need to use library computers shouldn't be denied such a large part of the internet.
 
Burning_Sensation
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Probably Mr. Antique Sex Machine had to pawn off his own computer.
 
Earl Green [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Dude never recovered mentally from getting attacked by a tiger.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
With all the vast amount of videos out there on those sites of women exposing themselves in libraries, he just needs to look in the corners of the place.

Or so I heard from someone.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Homeless people deserve porn too.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I remember I was so happy back in the early 90's when I realized my university's library had a copy of every Playboy published up until that point on microfiche. Then I had a sad when I checked them out and the cheap bastards didn't splurge for the color prints, not that many (or any) libraries did. Color microfiche was a real novelty, if I recall.
 
desertgeek
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Thingster: If it's a publicly funded library, legally the only things they're allowed to block are illegal things and pornography from access by children.

You may not like it, but ol' Roy can look at all the boobies he wants so long as he's not attempting to show them to kids or exposing himself.


As someone who works in a public library, you're correct and incorrect. Every public library I've ever looked at in researching policies will have rules about obscene content and not viewing them in a way that others could see it. I have to assume he was viewing that stuff on a monitor that wasn't facing a wall; based on the details in the article.

Plus, I have to wonder if he did something to get around the filtering software because even adult users will get filtered internet.
 
calufrax
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Roy Rules!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
desertgeek
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I remember I was so happy back in the early 90's when I realized my university's library had a copy of every Playboy published up until that point on microfiche. Then I had a sad when I checked them out and the cheap bastards didn't splurge for the color prints, not that many (or any) libraries did. Color microfiche was a real novelty, if I recall.


True story: My old library had a small collection of Playboys. Well, one day; some guy spotted them and grabbed one to take to the restroom with him. A couple of minutes after he went in there, he stormed out of there angry as hell. Security soon after found the pages of the magazine torn to pieces in a restroom stall with some stuffed in the toilet.

What the guy didn't realize is that the Playboys were shelved in the (then called) Special Needs collection with the braille books because those were Playboys for the blind. They were all in braille with no images, just plain white pages.

/A blind colleague who worked in that area once said the braille Playboys did include the playmate measurements; which is a real dick move when you think about it so I'm not sure I buy it
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

desertgeek: What the guy didn't realize is that the Playboys were shelved in the (then called) Special Needs collection with the braille books because those were Playboys for the blind. They were all in braille with no images, just plain white pages.


As a former President said:
"I read it for the articles."
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There's porn on the internet?
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There is no way that is a quote.

RTFA:

WTF is wrong with you?! Do it at home!
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

desertgeek: Lsherm: I remember I was so happy back in the early 90's when I realized my university's library had a copy of every Playboy published up until that point on microfiche. Then I had a sad when I checked them out and the cheap bastards didn't splurge for the color prints, not that many (or any) libraries did. Color microfiche was a real novelty, if I recall.

True story: My old library had a small collection of Playboys. Well, one day; some guy spotted them and grabbed one to take to the restroom with him. A couple of minutes after he went in there, he stormed out of there angry as hell. Security soon after found the pages of the magazine torn to pieces in a restroom stall with some stuffed in the toilet.

What the guy didn't realize is that the Playboys were shelved in the (then called) Special Needs collection with the braille books because those were Playboys for the blind. They were all in braille with no images, just plain white pages.

/A blind colleague who worked in that area once said the braille Playboys did include the playmate measurements; which is a real dick move when you think about it so I'm not sure I buy it


Boy am I about to make your day. Not only was there a braille edition of Playboy, the Library of Congress paid to publish it:

https://timeline.com/playboy-braille-blind-congress-ebd9cbc6d8e0

I should probably submit a fark link about it.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Valter: There is no way that is a quote.

RTFA:

WTF is wrong with you?! Do it at home!


Some people don't HAVE a home, Valter! Farking elitist, man....
 
