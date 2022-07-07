 Skip to content
(Guardian) Hero Ukrainian forces are seeing the impact of new Western arms. Russian forces are feeling the impact of new Western arms   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Hero, Ukraine, Russia, Soviet Union, Artillery, Red Army, Russian Ground Forces, World War II, Ukrainians  
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
; Still can't hug their children with them.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
In before

WhY aRe We geTTinG iNvoLved???
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Any takers on how this is gonna turn around and bite the US in the ass?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: ; Still can't hug their children with them.



Laurie Anderson - O Superman [Official Music Video]
Youtube Vkfpi2H8tOE
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: Any takers on how this is gonna turn around and bite the US in the ass?


No, why don't you tell us.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Any takers for how Russia farking with our elections has turned around and bit them in the ass?
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

H31N0US: In before

WhY aRe We geTTinG iNvoLved???


I must be missing this as a regular occurrence on FARK? Maybe I just don't frequent these thread often enough to notice.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"... Vladimir Putin hit back, saying that if the West wanted to defeat Russia on the battlefield, it was welcome to try"

You hear that Biden? An open invitation.
Can we finally let NATO off the leash, flatten Moscow and the surrounding Metro areas and steal all their farking oil, vodak and potatoes? Pretty please with a beet on top?
 
vonster
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I see some Russian soldiers felt the impact of trying to destroy some captured Ukrainian missiles.
 
vonster
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: "... Vladimir Putin hit back, saying that if the West wanted to defeat Russia on the battlefield, it was welcome to try"

You hear that Biden? An open invitation.
Can we finally let NATO off the leash, flatten Moscow and the surrounding Metro areas and steal all their farking oil, vodak and potatoes? Pretty please with a beet on top?


It's that whole cornered animal thing...
 
Nimbull
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: Any takers on how this is gonna turn around and bite the US in the ass?


I'm not seeing this bitting the US in the ass because Russian state TV already said they should reinstall Trump as president over here. Frankly I see this as a thank you to the mob bosses running Russia for the four years of Trump, repeal of Roe v. Wade, etc. Plus they invaded first which means they could just roll right along like Hitler did in the 1900's so rather then have them get very far I'd be happy to give Ukraine what they want to bloody their noses for acting like they own a place they didn't own.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: ElecricalPast: Any takers on how this is gonna turn around and bite the US in the ass?

No, why don't you tell us.


Those talking points aren't written yet
 
Mukster
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well done Subby. A headline that is both impactful and delivers.
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: "... Vladimir Putin hit back, saying that if the West wanted to defeat Russia on the battlefield, it was welcome to try"

You hear that Biden? An open invitation.
Can we finally let NATO off the leash, flatten Moscow and the surrounding Metro areas and steal all their farking oil, vodak and potatoes? Pretty please with a beet on top?


Jokes on Putin, we're into that shiat.
 
anfrind
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Iworkformsn: Gyrfalcon: ElecricalPast: Any takers on how this is gonna turn around and bite the US in the ass?

No, why don't you tell us.

Those talking points aren't written yet


The talking points are being written under heavy fire.
 
CCNP
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

H31N0US: In before

WhY aRe We geTTinG iNvoLved???


Now we are seeing the value of high military spending. European countries finally came around as well.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-16/nato-members-ramp-up-defense-spending-after-pressure-from-trump#xj4y7vzkg
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Good. I hope they can finish off the Russians in 2 years. When a fascist takes over America, America is probably going to be giving that aid to Putin instead. Because that's what right wingers are now.
 
Not again 5
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Exit Stencilist: "... Vladimir Putin hit back, saying that if the West wanted to defeat Russia on the battlefield, it was welcome to try"

You hear that Biden? An open invitation.
Can we finally let NATO off the leash, flatten Moscow and the surrounding Metro areas and steal all their farking oil, vodak and potatoes? Pretty please with a beet on top?


Don't forget that friggin' huge diamond deposit.
 
