(My Modern Metropolis)   The d20 which caused ancient Rome to fail its saving throw against barbarians has been discovered   (mymodernmet.com) divider line
24
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Something something platonic solids
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to be confused with the D29

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean... cool submission and all, but they discovered these years ago...
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: Not to be confused with the D29

[Fark user image image 320x240]


...or D12:

https://youtu.be/ttWQK5VXskA
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Homers The oddesy makes a lot more sense now.

Why would some dude take years to get home when home was not that far away. Why would he come back with stories of incredible monsters, vicious battles and fabulous treasures.

Somebody stayed out late partying and spun a tale of the dnd game they had going to explain why he was gone so long.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NEEEEEEEEERDS!
 
CygnusDarius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fulmen! Fulmen! Fulmen! Fulmen!
 
CygnusDarius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: NEEEEEEEEERDS!


Welcome to Fark.
 
Gaddiel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil: I mean... cool submission and all, but they discovered these years ago...


I think they keep discovering new ones. The ancient romans would make up elaborate fantasy pantheons, although one cribbed from other sources, they created garishly colorful art that would only grow to be more appreciated with time, and they were absolutely obsessed with sex. Yup, they were D&D nerds.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, Romans spoke Greek as a popular language, plus whatever local dialect.
Shakespeare's Caesar wouldn't have said, "Et tu brute?", but "Kai su technon?".
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss those simpler times. Losing my level-five magic-user to the crackling blue lightning breath of a mature blue dragon. Great. Smoke us all because you can't put together a labyrinth with appropriate challenges!
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Gygax didn't invent role playing games?
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

felching pen: Yes, Romans spoke Greek as a popular language, plus whatever local dialect.
Shakespeare's Caesar wouldn't have said, "Et tu brute?", but "Kai su technon?".


Caesar spoke Klingon. I never knew that.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's dXX, submoran.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: That's dXX, submoran.


520?
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

felching pen: Yes, Romans spoke Greek as a popular language, plus whatever local dialect.
Shakespeare's Caesar wouldn't have said, "Et tu brute?", but "Kai su technon?".


He actually said "OUUUUUUUUUUUUUUCH"
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Alea iacta est
 
moos [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That one is natural
 
dbrunker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The REAL modern version:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gaddiel: Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil: I mean... cool submission and all, but they discovered these years ago...

I think they keep discovering new ones. The ancient romans would make up elaborate fantasy pantheons, although one cribbed from other sources, they created garishly colorful art that would only grow to be more appreciated with time, and they were absolutely obsessed with sex. Yup, they were D&D nerds.


cdn.britannica.comView Full Size

Nero was the original, literal neck beard.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

