(WSOCTV)   Oh, so now we can't even send our children to camp with a loaded handgun   (wsoctv.com) divider line
27
562 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jul 2022 at 1:45 PM (37 minutes ago)



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, I don't know if you've ever been on a snipe hunt, but you don't want to face down a cornered snipe without some kind of protection. If you got out of your basement once in a while, you'd know that.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only a good kids with a gun can stop a bad kid with a gun.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Better loaded than unloaded....FFS.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
<sigh>. I though th <gunshot> is w <explosion> as Ame <both> rica.....
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i am 52 and have never touched a gun. drove a tank once though.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Day is done, gone the sun,
From the lake, from the hills, from the sky;
All is well, safely rest, God is nigh.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hey, hey! Don't pay no mind,
You're under eighteen, you won't be doing any time
Hey, hey! Come out and play!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This one time at band camp...   I shot the saxophonist.
 
Xai
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yet another responsible gun owner (the parent)
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Malenfant
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i am 52 and have never touched a gun. drove a tank once though.


I've used rifles in the Boy Scouts, and a friend's Glock pistol at a shooting range, and flew an airplane once that someone else got into the air and back onto the ground, but I have never driven a tank.
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i am 52 and have never touched a gun. drove a tank once though.


They're completely safe, a lot of fun, and absolutely no big deal. You can safely use them without any kind of precautions or training. I say this as a man who *almost* blew his uncle's head off the first time I was handed a shotgun for skeet shooting.

/If you can't disengage the safety, it might be because your finger is on the trigger
//Blew a 8" patch of ground about 6" from his head with a 12ga as he bent over to load the skeet trap
///All of them were Army vets and knew the closest I'd come to a gun at 16 was Duck Hunt on the NES
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Xai: Yet another responsible gun owner (the parent)


Of a six or seven year old.

/rtfa
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Heck, when I was at summer camp all we had to play with was our knives, lighters, and aerosol cans.

/it was really farking fun
 
Xai
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Xai: Yet another responsible gun owner (the parent)

Of a six or seven year old.

/rtfa


Errrrr I was pointing out that you've got to be damn irresponsible as a gun owner to allow your 6 year old to not only get their hands on a gun, but a loaded gun.
 
dkimball
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hello Murder, hell Faddah.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The shortest camp letters sent to parents and child....

No fun, your Son.

Too bad, your Dad.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I feel cheated.. I never went to camp in the 70's and 80's with loaded firearms. Maybe had a loaded teacher now and then trying to ease the pain of all us kids running around but never a loaded gun.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I've seen that movie. The kids needs guns.
 
SquareBear73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DonkeyDixon: some_beer_drinker: i am 52 and have never touched a gun. drove a tank once though.

They're completely safe, a lot of fun, and absolutely no big deal. You can safely use them without any kind of precautions or training. I say this as a man who *almost* blew his uncle's head off the first time I was handed a shotgun for skeet shooting.

/If you can't disengage the safety, it might be because your finger is on the trigger
//Blew a 8" patch of ground about 6" from his head with a 12ga as he bent over to load the skeet trap
///All of them were Army vets and knew the closest I'd come to a gun at 16 was Duck Hunt on the NES


There is a place in Kasota, Minnesota where you can drive a tank. There are places in many other states. I think I would like to try that! I've fired a handgun and it was a horrible experience for me (was terrified of them before, still terrified of them after), but driving a tank sounds righteous.
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Bailey hopes the incident serves as a lesson to other parents.

After thousands and thousands of gun related incidents in the USA over the years this is the one that will serve as a lesson.
 
soj4life
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Heck, when I was at summer camp all we had to play with was our knives, lighters, and aerosol cans.

/it was really farking fun


Worked in the dinning hall at scout camp for four summers, played with dry ice bombs, making deep fryers from sterno and #10 cans, and lightning fat globs on fire with sysco non stick spray (almost burned a tent when a can caught on fire).  That was almost as fun as playing Goldeneye with fresh mozz sticks and pizza in our lean-tos.

Probably could have went up to the rifle range or shotgun field but my troop was a shooting sports troop, camp was a break from that.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
An adult has been cited after a child brought a loaded gun to a summer camp for children ages 6 and 7, according to the Concord Police Department.
David Bailey, the owner of Premier Training Academy, said the gun should be taken from the owner.
"They should be responsible," Bailey said.

Fark that, the parent should permanently lose their right to own a gun.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Only a good kids with a gun can stop a bad kid with a gun.


Realistically, every kid's gun needs its own gun to defend itself.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Nimbull: I feel cheated.. I never went to camp in the 70's and 80's with loaded firearms. Maybe had a loaded teacher now and then trying to ease the pain of all us kids running around but never a loaded gun.


I ran with a pack of kids that had dirt bikes AND rifles. .22 was considered a small step above BB gun.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I find it rather ridiculous that the child is barred from attending the camp over something their parent did.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

