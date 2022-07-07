 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Just when you thought things couldn't get any dumber: Send in the Sydney flood truthers   (bbc.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cloud seeding of any kind is dangerous. It uses silver iodide, which is itself a toxic element that should not never be allowed in water. The EPA even agrees. But when when silver iodide comes into contact with the chemicals added to jet contrails, there is the potential for a dangerous chemical reaction that can significantly amplify the mind controlling effect. So not only do you get floods, you get a population suffering from severe mental disruptions. This can cause dangerous breaks in reality for many people, sometimes all but eliminating their capacity to understand the nature of the reality around them. This is precisely why, in situations like this, you find so many people unwilling to accept the truth being revealed to them by these TikTok videos. The so-called natural disaster itself removes the capacity of the people experiencing it to understand what caused. For all intensive purposes, the very people who are trying to show them what actually happened become escape goats whom they see as only spreading lies and misinformation. It's insidious, part of a multi-level plan for world domination and population control funded by the usual suspects, Soros and PBS and ACORN, who is now ANTIFA's parent operation. It's sort of like that movie where Leonardo DiCaprio kept going deeper and deeper into Kate Winslet's mind and ultimately causes the ship to sink, but this time we're all Kate Winslet.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, Obama.
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Things can always get dumber, but in starting to think every dumb trend or conspiracy theory has its origins in a hostile foreign power aiming to sow division in any "Western" nation.
 
