Mass murderer's father washes his hands of guilt, but the blood won't come off
98
•       •       •

98 Comments     (+0 »)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He's a liar
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Anybody wonder who paid for those rifles?
Not sure where you get your arms, but where I get mine, they are freaky expensive.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why didn't they blur out his tiddies like they did his mom's the other day?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StillInFayettestan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
PREVIEW

0:17
Kramer and Frank Costanza discuss "the Bro."
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Seriously, that dude is the poster child for toxic masculinity. No wonder tattoo face hated himself, he probably never got a break at home from dadroids
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Why didn't they blur out his tiddies like they did his mom's the other day?
[Fark user image 425x283]


Because life's not fair, man.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Seriously, that dude is the poster child for toxic masculinity. No wonder tattoo face hated himself, he probably never got a break at home from dadroids


Or his friends. He was definitely a kid doing anything to fit in.
Human beings are herd animals. That can not be stated enough.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Perky.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Why didn't they blur out his tiddies like they did his mom's the other day?
[Fark user image 425x283]


I came into this thread to make a similar comment, but I now see my work is is already done.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I talked to him 13 hours before [Monday's massacre]. That's why I guess I'm in such shock. ... Like, did he have a psychiatric break or something?" the father said of his son.

He literally called the cops on the asshole and had all his weapons removed, after saying he wanted to kill everybody! Do you know how many people everybody is? Does he think that occurs in the life of every teenage boy?
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you cosign someone's loan, you are responsible for it if they don't pay it.  Why is cosigning for a gun any different?
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: "I talked to him 13 hours before [Monday's massacre]. That's why I guess I'm in such shock. ... Like, did he have a psychiatric break or something?" the father said of his son.

He literally called the cops on the asshole and had all his weapons removed, after saying he wanted to kill everybody! Do you know how many people everybody is? Does he think that occurs in the life of every teenage boy?


"I hate you all" - Totally normal teen.
"I'm going to kill everybody" - Not normal, and reason for concern and close monitoring.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: If you cosign someone's loan, you are responsible for it if they don't pay it.  Why is cosigning for a gun any different?


In this case, it probably shouldn't be.
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: Perky.

[Fark user image image 425x283]


Move over Nancy Pelosi.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Why didn't they blur out his tiddies like they did his mom's the other day?
[Fark user image image 425x283]


I have yet to see a picture of either of them that didn't feature nipples.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: If you cosign someone's loan, you are responsible for it if they don't pay it.  Why is cosigning for a gun any different?


I don't think it is. His parents are both nuts, and refuse to accept responsibility for arming a maniac, but I expect them to face consequences.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shallow end of the gene pool. And someone shat I it.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crimo Jr. said he decided to sponsor his son's firearm owner's identification card - which allowed the young man to buy the AR-15 used in the attack - because he thought Crimo III was going to use the weapon to go to the shooting range.

Shooting range?  You sure you don't want a .22?  Lots cheaper.  How about an airsoft?  You can set up targets in the basement next to your bed, Xbox, PS5, Nintendo Switch, 60 inch big screen with cable and your gaming PC.
 
Spego
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's got bigger moobs than Robert Paulsen.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They make me like I groomed him to do all this," he said of critics.

Yea F you, the only thing you should be saying publicly right now is variations of "sorry my son murdered six people and injured 30 or so more". Leave the denials to your attorney.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crimo Jr., who's been telling reporters he isn't the shooter's dad but instead a caretaker for the home, said he and the suspect's mother are "devastated" and "floored" over the bloodshed.

Book and movie deals don't go to the caretaker.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The father said his son added, "People like that ... [commit mass shootings] to amp up the people that want to ban all guns."

This is similar to the false flag stories spouted after each shooting.  If these shootings are coordinated to "amp up the people that want to ban all guns" then the people coordinating them in secret are doing a terrible job because these shootings generally result in very little legislation?

So competent that they can orchestrate constant mass shootings and never get caught.
Too incompetent to accomplish the supposed goal of the mass shooting.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:
"They make me like I groomed him to do all this," he said of critics. "I've been here my whole life, and I'm gonna stay here, hold my head up high, because I didn't do anything wrong."


Also FTFA:
The father, Robert Crimo Jr. - who has tapped one of R. Kelly's lawyers to battle claims that he helped his mentally disturbed kid buy guns - said that the night before Monday's shooting, he and son Robert Crimo III discussed the 22-year-old Danish man who shot and killed three people at a mall outside Copenhagen on Sunday.
"He goes, 'Yeah, that guy is an idiot.' That's what he said!" the dad recalled his son saying of the Denmark shooter.
The father said his son added, "People like that ... [commit mass shootings] to amp up the people that want to ban all guns."

Yeaaaaaahhh... I'm going to go ahead and believe that grooming him for violence is exactly what you farking did. More right-wing terrorism.
 
pheed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sterilize right wingers
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Crimo Jr. said he decided to sponsor his son's firearm owner's identification card - which allowed the young man to buy the AR-15 used in the attack - because he thought Crimo III was going to use the weapon to go to the shooting range.

Shooting range?  You sure you don't want a .22?  Lots cheaper.  How about an airsoft?  You can set up targets in the basement next to your bed, Xbox, PS5, Nintendo Switch, 60 inch big screen with cable and your gaming PC.


If that gaming PC doesn't suck, they could shoot in VR where no one gets hurt. VR did wonders for my hand-eye coordination. I can reliably hit a target with no sights by the 2nd shot, using the first to gauge where the second should go.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: If you cosign someone's loan, you are responsible for it if they don't pay it.  Why is cosigning for a gun any different?


Cause freedom.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Why didn't they blur out his tiddies like they did his mom's the other day?
[Fark user image image 425x283]


That was literally my first thought and why I came to post in this thread...
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: "They make me like I groomed him to do all this," he said of critics.

Yea F you, the only thing you should be saying publicly right now is variations of "sorry my son murdered six people and injured 30 or so more". Leave the denials to your attorney.


I truly don't understand how the parents of mass shooters don't immediately kill themselves out of guilt and shame.

I'm starting to think that the reason they don't is the same reason they raised mass shooters.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Ass_Master_Flash: Seriously, that dude is the poster child for toxic masculinity. No wonder tattoo face hated himself, he probably never got a break at home from dadroids

Or his friends. He was definitely a kid doing anything to fit in.
Human beings are herd animals. That can not be stated enough.


And yet the first thing people want to do is kick someone out.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you get flabby manboobs like that without a matching beer belly?

Is he wearing a girdle?
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no clearer a mark of being a failed parent than if your kid becomes a mass shooter.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The father, Robert Crimo Jr. - who has tapped one of R. Kelly's lawyers to battle claims that he helped his mentally disturbed kid buy guns

Well, there's the "conflict of interest" for that lawyer the earlier article about the kid's first appearance in court mentioned -- the one about him switching to a public defender.  He'd have been defending the kid saying "look, it's basically the dad's fault." and suing on behalf of the father saying "look it's all on the kid".
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see the powers that be have found another story to beat to death.  Hate clicks!  Get your hate clicks here!
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aside from raising a monster and sponsoring his application to get the rifle he used to mow down a bunch of people (after his son was demonstrably disturbed and wanted to "kill everyone"), what did he do that was so wrong?

/The party of personal responsibility strikes again
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First thing I thought of when seeing his pic.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewd: How do you get flabby manboobs like that without a matching beer belly?

Is he wearing a girdle?


hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size


Suck in that gut like your life depends on it and delude yourself that you're really still just as athletic as you were 25 years ago except for "a few pounds".
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he can always blame it on the crazy mom, something, something, crazy.  the saying escapes me though....
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: Aside from raising a monster and sponsoring his application to get the rifle he used to mow down a bunch of people (after his son was demonstrably disturbed and wanted to "kill everyone"), what did he do that was so wrong?

/The party of personal responsibility strikes again


They think everything happens in a vacuum
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the United States of I Don't Take Responsibility At All.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pecunia non olet: There is no clearer a mark of being a failed parent raising your kid to believe what lead to the shootings than if your kid becomes a mass shooter.


Fixed that for you.

His parents knew for YEARS before the shooting he harbored fantasies about murder, had some of the most vile prejudices and bigotry, and hung out in areas of the internet known for pedophilia and extremism.

And yet they did nothing.
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The father said his son added, "People like that ... [commit mass shootings] to amp up the people that want to ban all guns."

Won't someone think of the poor guns!
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems related:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: FTFA:
"They make me like I groomed him to do all this," he said of critics. "I've been here my whole life, and I'm gonna stay here, hold my head up high, because I didn't do anything wrong."


Also FTFA:
The father, Robert Crimo Jr. - who has tapped one of R. Kelly's lawyers to battle claims that he helped his mentally disturbed kid buy guns - said that the night before Monday's shooting, he and son Robert Crimo III discussed the 22-year-old Danish man who shot and killed three people at a mall outside Copenhagen on Sunday.
"He goes, 'Yeah, that guy is an idiot.' That's what he said!" the dad recalled his son saying of the Denmark shooter.
The father said his son added, "People like that ... [commit mass shootings] to amp up the people that want to ban all guns."

Yeaaaaaahhh... I'm going to go ahead and believe that grooming him for violence is exactly what you farking did. More right-wing terrorism.


Similar to the Michigan shooters parents, we're seeing the result of people who absorbed RWNJ propaganda as 20 somethings in the 80s, who then raise their children in a sea of it, releasing their spawn upon the world.

Some of them prosper and escape the propaganda, some of them retreat into fantasy, and some act out to fix the cognitive dissonance in their head.
 
Creidiki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Steroids?
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am highly suspicious of anyone who names their kid a "Junior" let alone III. Like how vain must you be to want someone else to have to carry your name?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what happens if you only do bench press, always skip leg day, and never do cardio.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewd: How do you get flabby manboobs like that without a matching beer belly?

Is he wearing a girdle?


Gynecomastia.  It's not that uncommon.

Kinda like how a small % of men will get breast cancer.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes parents are just unaware and mental health issues can develop when people are in their late teens/early 20's.

But that's not the case here. These people are also clearly off kilter and actively made shiat worse.
 
danvon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: I see the powers that be have found another story to beat to death.  Hate clicks!  Get your hate clicks here!


I know right? It's not like the incident only happened 3 days ago... wait..
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.