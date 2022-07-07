 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   Daddyland sounds like it's related to Purity Balls and there's a joke there somewhere   (cbsnews.com) divider line
13
    More: Awkward, Homosexuality, case of the monkeypox virus, Sexual orientation, Bisexuality, AIDS, Sexual intercourse, Dallas County health department, Health officials  
•       •       •

362 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jul 2022 at 9:38 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ciarraic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And another joke has something to do with Monkeypox Daddyland
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Purity balls are for older men who like young girls.   Don't think that's the case with Daddyland.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Daddyland sounds like a pedo festival
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A "festival" called Daddyland... In Texas?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Help me, stepfather, I'm stuck!"
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kkinnison: Daddyland sounds like a pedo festival


No, you're thinking of purity balls.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There is a purity to the leather-daddy scene, but not much Purity.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I never want to know what a "Daddyland Festival" is.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Why did an article on monkey pox need to include a schedule of events for Daddyland?
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: I never want to know what a "Daddyland Festival" is.


Not with that user name!
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mcmnky: Why did an article on monkey pox need to include a schedule of events for Daddyland?


So you know what you missed out on.

/there was a fark party at Gilley's long ago
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 minute ago  
mcmnky:

It's Texas, so gotta wag the finger of disappointment in your stealth ad.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.