 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Alleged July 4th shooter chooses free lawyer over pee lawyer   (msn.com) divider line
16
    More: Fail, Murder, Rifle, Police, Lawyer, Monday, Mr Crimo, Assault rifle, suspect Robert Crimo  
•       •       •

451 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jul 2022 at 9:39 AM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Minutes later, confusion ensued as private defence lawyer Tom Durkin - who had indicated the night before that he would represent Mr Crimo - attempted to join the Zoom meeting.

When he finally entered, Mr Durkin explained that he had to step aside from the case due to an unspecified conflict of interest. It was then agreed that Mr Ticsay would represent Mr Crimo going forward.


Okay, I'm curious what kind of "conflict of interest" the guy who insisted he be let into the meeting had.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
His parents are pieces of shiat
Hope they get charges too
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My parents would have immediately disowned me... like, INSTANTLY.

As I would expect them to.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cretinbob: His parents are pieces of shiat
Hope they get charges too


Oh they will get charged with something. With all the police resources being thrown at this thing they'll find out if they cheated on a 4th grade test. May not be related to the shooting at all, but they'll be charged.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hey, news media jerks:

How about no more pictures of this Crimo whackjob or his family members who are allegedly pieces of shiat*.

Thanks for nothing,

Breaker Moran

*They've gotta be, right?
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: Hey, news media jerks:

How about no more pictures of this Crimo whackjob or his family members who are allegedly pieces of shiat*.

Thanks for nothing,

Breaker Moran

*They've gotta be, right?


Let this be the last one (PNSFW and it's real)
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Breaker Moran: Hey, news media jerks:

How about no more pictures of this Crimo whackjob or his family members who are allegedly pieces of shiat*.

Thanks for nothing,

Breaker Moran

*They've gotta be, right?

Let this be the last one (PNSFW and it's real)


So strange strange how these realities emanate from dysfunctional simulacra...

I don't think Dr. Freud would touch these folks with your pole, much less his...it does all seem to be right up the Lacanian alley, though...
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: My parents would have immediately disowned me... like, INSTANTLY.

As I would expect them to.


Yeah but your parents would have actually gotten you help or at least wouldn't have gotten you the civilian model of the M-16 as your mental health spiralled downwards.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
When he finally entered, Mr Durkin explained that he had to step aside from the case due to an unspecified conflict of interest.

Meaning - parents know that they may be targets for charges, too -and they're throwing Junior under the bus.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If he was threatening the family with knives, I wouldn't be looking to help him out of jail any time soon, either.
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: Hey, news media jerks:

How about no more pictures of this Crimo whackjob or his family members who are allegedly pieces of shiat*.

Thanks for nothing,

Breaker Moran

*They've gotta be, right?


Don't say his name either...
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The shooter and his family are TrumpsterDumbsters....

His father ran for mayor of Highland Park, to "take a good look at the rules and regulations" dragging down the poor persecuted business owners. The shooter wore a Pepe shirt to a Trump rally.

Only the best people.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Thoreny: Breaker Moran: Hey, news media jerks:

How about no more pictures of this Crimo whackjob or his family members who are allegedly pieces of shiat*.

Thanks for nothing,

Breaker Moran

*They've gotta be, right?

Let this be the last one (PNSFW and it's real)


Does she do "adult" category work or something? Or is she just showing off because: reasons?
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cretinbob: His parents are pieces of shiat
Hope they get charges too


They should based on the document they signed that allowed him to get the weapon. I think it states something along the lines that they're responsible for any damage or harm caused by him if he use this weapon.
 
Geotpf
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BizarreMan: Minutes later, confusion ensued as private defence lawyer Tom Durkin - who had indicated the night before that he would represent Mr Crimo - attempted to join the Zoom meeting.

When he finally entered, Mr Durkin explained that he had to step aside from the case due to an unspecified conflict of interest. It was then agreed that Mr Ticsay would represent Mr Crimo going forward.


Okay, I'm curious what kind of "conflict of interest" the guy who insisted he be let into the meeting had.


If he is representing the parents, there could be a scenario where the parents' best interests are different from the shooter's.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"The 'system' is trying to make this about parenting," Mr Greenberg wrote.
"The bigger question, that must be answered and resolved, is why are military grade assault weapons available for anyone to purchase?"
Yeah...maybe if his father didn't sign for it he would NOT have been able to get it
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.