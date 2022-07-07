 Skip to content
(WFLX West Palm Beach) Hero The 'Band of Brothers' is no more as last survivor of famed Army unit featured in WWII history book and HBO miniseries passes away at age 97   (wflx.com) divider line
    More: Hero, Airborne forces, 101st Airborne Division, Operation Market Garden, World War II, Air assault, Lowndes Funeral Home, Operation Market-Garden, D-Day  
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They have now faded into history.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wouldn't that mean they're all back together again?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fair winds and following seas, good sir. Thank you for fighting the fascists.
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
tom hanks and Spielberg  recognized this would happen and tried to get interviews with as many people as possible. and then went and built a memorial if memory serves.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Currahee.

Speaking of which, has anyone visited currahee?
 
schubie
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's so sad to see the WWII toddle around like the ancient WWI vets who came to give their anti-war history lessons at my school.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My step-grandfather was a paratrooper at Normandy. His squad came across an old barn and went inside. They found 5 GIs that had been stripped of all ID, hung by their feet, then had their throats cut.

The squad agreed that they would take no prisoners after that.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Currahee.

Speaking of which, has anyone visited currahee?


I flew over it once when I did a little cross country flight to Toccoa.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
May they find the peace which was never allotted to them in life.

And may they sleep with no nightmares.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

chucknasty: tom hanks and Spielberg  recognized this would happen and tried to get interviews with as many people as possible. and then went and built a memorial if memory serves.


I'm not sure about the memorial, but I do know they did a lot of interviews with the members of Easy company when they made the mini-series.  They edited a number of those interviews together to create "We Stand Alone Together:"

We Stand Alone Together - Band of Brothers Documentary
Youtube z6j_nop4wh0

To the men of Easy company, thank you.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They way the Democrats are attempting to destroy the US makes their sacrifice in WWII worthless.
 
kmgenesis23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Pour one out tonight for a legitimate hero.
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: They way the Democrats are attempting to destroy the US makes their sacrifice in WWII worthless.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hoihoi8
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: They way the Democrats are attempting to destroy the US makes their sacrifice in WWII worthless.


This is the type of trolling we need, with this god damn respectful tone going on in here :D
 
Moose out front
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Currahee.

Speaking of which, has anyone visited currahee?


I haven't been up Mount Currahee, but I've been through the little nearby town of Toccoa and to the Currahee vineyard and winery.
 
Andric [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


BeotchPudding: They way the Democrats are attempting to destroy the US makes their sacrifice in WWII worthless.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Mortmain. The last surviving Civil War pensioner did not die until 2020.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
but how did the dildo tontine end up
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Currahee.

Speaking of which, has anyone visited currahee?


Yup.  Go to the top for a great view, a couple antennas, and a shiatload of graffiti.

The museum downtown is pretty cool.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

indy_kid: My step-grandfather was a paratrooper at Normandy. His squad came across an old barn and went inside. They found 5 GIs that had been stripped of all ID, hung by their feet, then had their throats cut.

The squad agreed that they would take no prisoners after that.


And I would have thought the correct response would be, "We're better than that."

Apparently not.
 
jmr61
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

indy_kid: My step-grandfather was a paratrooper at Normandy. His squad came across an old barn and went inside. They found 5 GIs that had been stripped of all ID, hung by their feet, then had their throats cut.

The squad agreed that they would take no prisoners after that.



How did they know they were Americans?
 
