(Gallup) Good news: Record-low 20% of Americans say the Bible is literal word of god, half of what it was in 1980 and 1984. Bad news: Every single one of those people seems to be in elected office
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The problem is that 95 percent of those people use the "word" literally pretty much exclusively in sentences like, "I was literally dying of thirst."
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's almost like there's a yuuge percentage of the population that cherry picks two or three words out of context in order to justify their horrible, evil behaviors.

"Well the word 'the' is in the bible, so therefore the (persons they choose to hate/belittle/abuse/degrade) deserve all the misery and abuse I shall inflict upon them, because it's god's will..  Says right here in the good book."
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They only use the convenient phrases while quoting the bible.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a lot more abandoned churches out here in rural Pennsylvania than ever before. In fact, if you wanted to buy and old church building and repurpose it now would be an excellent time for that project.
Authoritarian Christianity doesn't seem to be very good at survival. If they're not allowed to murder people, their churches just fall apart.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately, sanctimonious, dogmatic and nonsensical beliefs aren't exclusive to Christianity.  We've proven willing to make a variety of Moral Majorities.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even the Catholic Church doesn't.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: Unfortunately, sanctimonious, dogmatic and nonsensical beliefs aren't exclusive to Christianity.  We've proven willing to make a variety of Moral Majorities.


True enough...but that said, monotheistic authoritarian christian churches are a very big problem that's been ignored for far too long.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: Unfortunately, sanctimonious, dogmatic and nonsensical beliefs aren't exclusive to Christianity.


Yeah but you're a racist, anti-Semitic bigot if you rip on any other religions.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but do you know what has happened since the 1980s? That's right! "Literally" now means both "literally" and "figuratively."

So either fewer people believe in the Bible, or fewer people understood the question.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll believe you care about what the Bible says when you start protesting seafood restaurants open on Sundays.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That means the other 80% worship Satan.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: I'll believe you care about what the Bible says when you start protesting seafood restaurants open on Sundays.


"No that's only in the Old Testament and it only applies to Jews, Jesus' sacrifice made a new covenant blah blah."
"Isn't that they same place in the Bible you get your anti-gay shiat from?"
"Uhhh....*SMOKEBOMB*"
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Christians", when forming their moral opinions, conveniently forget everything in the New Testament except for that asshole, Paul, and Revelations, which was obviously written by some guy who got into bad mushrooms.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speak for yourselves.  My faith tells me that there is someone in this world whose dick is the size of a mule's and who emits like a horse.
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worse news: they believe whatever a certain kind of preacher tells them is word of god.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: That means the other 80% worship Satan.


Well, I mean, come one, which one looks cooler?

This fruity bastard?
Or this dude?
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

turbocucumber: Worse news: they believe whatever a certain kind of preacher tells them is word of god.


There seems to be a lot less of them folks around right now.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gnosis301: Speak for yourselves.  My faith tells me that there is someone in this world whose dick is the size of a mule's and who emits like a horse.


I have a name, you know.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: The problem is that 95 percent of those people use the "word" literally pretty much exclusively in sentences like, "I was literally dying of thirst."


Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: CarnySaur: That means the other 80% worship Satan.

Well, I mean, come one, which one looks cooler?

This fruity bastard?
Or this dude?
They're both pretty farkable.
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: CarnySaur: That means the other 80% worship Satan.

Well, I mean, come one, which one looks cooler?

This fruity bastard?
Or this dude?
I mean, I identify as a cis hetero guy, but if the opportunity arose, I'd definitely give it some thought.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus was brown. Deal with it.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "Literally" now means both "literally" and "figuratively."



I literally jumped out of my skin when I read this article.


/jk!!
//(I didn't read it)
///three
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

erewhon the opinionated: Jesus was brown. Deal with it.


Jesus was schizophrenic. Deal with it.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: It's almost like there's a yuuge percentage of the population that cherry picks two or three words out of context in order to justify their horrible, evil behaviors.

"Well the word 'the' is in the bible, so therefore the (persons they choose to hate/belittle/abuse/degrade) deserve all the misery and abuse I shall inflict upon them, because it's god's will..  Says right here in the good book."


Sometimes things are taken out of context. But there's a shiatload of misogynistic stuff in the bible -- if someone wants a quote from the bible to tell a woman to shut up, get in the kitchen, and start makin' sammiches, they don't have to look very hard to find one. In the bible, women are second-class humans. It's the biggest reason I completely gave up supporting Christianity in any way -- when the foundation is corrupt, anything good that people have built on it is subject to decay.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Youtube vn_BHq0M1KQ
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe some day us non-religious will get some real meaningful representation in the US government. That ain't today, and probably ain't gonna be soon either though.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do the world a favor and smoke all the bibles.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never understood the view that the Bible is somehow the infallible, literal word of God.

Starting with whatever version of the Bible is in question, I need to know a few things-

Who wrote that? It was a human, right? That human could have erred, right?
And what was the source? An older version of the Bible, written by other humans. Translated by humans. Re-translated by humans. As to the original source, how do we know that human got it right?

Most of all, how do I know the person who is currently interpreting their Bible and applying it to the current situation is doing so honestly?

Every step of the way involves humans, who have the opportunity to change the message (innocently or intentionally). At this stage, the only assurance you have that any of it is the "word of God" is the speaker's claim, and if you buy that you must be out of your head.

/This message brought to you by the literal word of God, directly from my Bible.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Outshined_One: Prank Call of Cthulhu: CarnySaur: That means the other 80% worship Satan.

Well, I mean, come one, which one looks cooler?

This fruity bastard?
Or this dude?
I mean, I identify as a cis hetero guy, but if the opportunity arose, I'd definitely give it some thought.


Ok, damn. I need to finish the series.
 
drewsclues
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: Maybe some day us non-religious will get some real meaningful representation in the US government. That ain't today, and probably ain't gonna be soon either though.


we did. his name was Donald Trump, and he did EXACTLY what the right-wing rubes told us such a person would do if elected to office. and they loved him for it.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eKonk: I never understood the view that the Bible is somehow the infallible, literal word of God.

Starting with whatever version of the Bible is in question, I need to know a few things-

Who wrote that? It was a human, right? That human could have erred, right?
And what was the source? An older version of the Bible, written by other humans. Translated by humans. Re-translated by humans. As to the original source, how do we know that human got it right?

Most of all, how do I know the person who is currently interpreting their Bible and applying it to the current situation is doing so honestly?

Every step of the way involves humans, who have the opportunity to change the message (innocently or intentionally). At this stage, the only assurance you have that any of it is the "word of God" is the speaker's claim, and if you buy that you must be out of your head.

/This message brought to you by the literal word of God, directly from my Bible.


Oh, but god, who can't do anything about cancer or mass shootings, can protect the bible to make sure it remains pure.

Yes, that's the tripe I was fed growing up.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Presbyterian pastor here, representing the mainline denominations that believe in worshiping God instead of the book. The book holds truths, but isn't to be taken literally. There's poetry, stuff that only makes sense in the context it was written, etc. If not read contextually, it's not too helpful.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'd certainly be nice if they actually followed the jesus portion, rather than quoting leviticus to lend more weight to their hatred...
 
Ostman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alwysadydrmr: Outshined_One: Prank Call of Cthulhu: CarnySaur: That means the other 80% worship Satan.

Well, I mean, come one, which one looks cooler?

This fruity bastard?
Or this dude?
I mean, I identify as a cis hetero guy, but if the opportunity arose, I'd definitely give it some thought.

Ok, damn. I need to finish the series.


Now I need to start the series.
Turns out advertising works really well on me.
 
ryant123
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Outshined_One: I mean, I identify as a cis hetero guy, but if the opportunity arose, I'd definitely give it some thought.


I had the same thought about the guys on True Blood. I mean, if they asked I think I'd be so flattered I wouldn't be able to decline. "Yeah I hit that. Jealous, ladies?"
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: That means the other 80% worship Satan.


I just confuse everyone by listening to this:

Youtube fA1kZi57oag
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hankie Fest: Presbyterian pastor here, representing the mainline denominations that believe in worshiping God instead of the book. The book holds truths, but isn't to be taken literally. There's poetry, stuff that only makes sense in the context it was written, etc. If not read contextually, it's not too helpful.


FTFY.

(I snark, but I'd bet that the truly helpful bits are pretty obvious even without reading the book)
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alwysadydrmr: Ok, damn. I need to finish the series.


Lucifer? The ending is awesome.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it's more like literalists have decided that it's okay to lie to the out-group.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Critical Thinking Skills are very important.  Bragging about not having them ultimately is a form of lying.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

HighZoolander: Hankie Fest: Presbyterian pastor here, representing the mainline denominations that believe in worshiping God instead of the book. The book holds truths, but isn't to be taken literally. There's poetry, stuff that only makes sense in the context it was written, etc. If not read contextually, it's not too helpful.

FTFY.

(I snark, but I'd bet that the truly helpful bits are pretty obvious even without reading the book)


It took until the 1800s for medical science to stop being hostile to the idea of washing hands to prevent the spread of illness. It was considered religious superstition. So either some of the advice wasn't obvious or people really need the "obvious" pointed out to them.

/If people listened to the advice about which animals to eat and which not, we'd have avoided the last global pandemic.
//If people listened to the prohibition against allowing loaning money at interest, we'd have avoided the global crisis before that one.
 
ifky
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm sure that 20 % makes sure not to wear clothing blended of two materials.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There's a famous story from the Talmud, The Oven of Achnai:

Basically, these two rabbis were arguing over whether a certain type of oven would be kosher if used improperly (the specifics of that are unimportant, but there's a LOT of context there). They each cite Bible verses to support their claim, and the argument - no pun intended - heats up.

Finally, the one says: "if I'm right, that carob tree will prove it!" and the treet immediately sprouts. The other responds that trees do not make law. The first tries again: "if I'm right, that river will prove it!". The river reverses course, but the other replies: "rivers do not make law" (and cites a Biblical verse). A third time: "if I'm right, the walls of the building we're sitting in will prove it!" The wall starts to crumble, and the other admonishes them (the walls) for interfering in the debate - so the walls stay half-crumbled out of respect for both scholars.

Last-ditch effort by the first guy: "if I'm right, let HEAVEN prove it!" and a heavenly voice rings out "Yup, that guy's right".

The second guy CITES FROM THE FARKING BIBLE (Deut 30:12, if'n you're curious) that "law is not made in heaven".

Jewish Law follows the second guy's opinion, because heaven is god's domain, and the Earth was given to humans (that's from Psalms 115:16).

Biblical literalism is a Christian invention. Jews haven't taken the Bible literally for 2,000 years or more.

// it's the same mania driving Constitutional Originalism, if you ask me
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Could be the word of God and God is just f$cking with us.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mugato: Alwysadydrmr: Ok, damn. I need to finish the series.

Lucifer? The ending is awesome.


Yeah, I think I watched thru season 3. Need to rewatch and finish it.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Nearly 100% of those elected officials are lying about their belief. They only need their voters to believe.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: There's a famous story from the Talmud, The Oven of Achnai:

Basically, these two rabbis were arguing over whether a certain type of oven would be kosher if used improperly (the specifics of that are unimportant, but there's a LOT of context there). They each cite Bible verses to support their claim, and the argument - no pun intended - heats up.

Finally, the one says: "if I'm right, that carob tree will prove it!" and the treet immediately sprouts. The other responds that trees do not make law. The first tries again: "if I'm right, that river will prove it!". The river reverses course, but the other replies: "rivers do not make law" (and cites a Biblical verse). A third time: "if I'm right, the walls of the building we're sitting in will prove it!" The wall starts to crumble, and the other admonishes them (the walls) for interfering in the debate - so the walls stay half-crumbled out of respect for both scholars.

Last-ditch effort by the first guy: "if I'm right, let HEAVEN prove it!" and a heavenly voice rings out "Yup, that guy's right".

The second guy CITES FROM THE FARKING BIBLE (Deut 30:12, if'n you're curious) that "law is not made in heaven".

Jewish Law follows the second guy's opinion, because heaven is god's domain, and the Earth was given to humans (that's from Psalms 115:16).

Biblical literalism is a Christian invention. Jews haven't taken the Bible literally for 2,000 years or more.

// it's the same mania driving Constitutional Originalism, if you ask me


I dunno about being judged by other men's laws. Sounds evil to me.
 
GnomePaladin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

johnphantom: erewhon the opinionated: Jesus was brown. Deal with it.

Jesus was schizophrenic. Deal with it.


Jesus was a racecar driver.  Deal with it.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

drewsclues: mongbiohazard: Maybe some day us non-religious will get some real meaningful representation in the US government. That ain't today, and probably ain't gonna be soon either though.

we did. his name was Donald Trump, and he did EXACTLY what the right-wing rubes told us such a person would do if elected to office. and they loved him for it.


No. He claimed, presented, and acted as if he represented christians. Whether he was sincere or not with his beliefs is completely beside the point.

In fact, I could argue you just gave pretty strong evidence to the contrary. He's pretty clearly a non-believer and he still ended up needing to pander to religious extremists and parrot their views to get elected and retain power in America. That's sure as fark not representing the non-religious, and doesn't seem like the kind of place and system where the non-believers are able to be represented meaningfully.
 
