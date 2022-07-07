 Skip to content
(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   Where's the Bass-O-Matic when you need one?
    Scary, Colorado River, Glen Canyon Dam, young fish, beloved sport fish, smallmouth bass feast, reservoir's recent sharp decline, humpback chub, Grand Canyon  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never thought of bass as predatory.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think they'd need a large mouth to prey on a humpback chub.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So hire my dad and his fishing buddies for a few months. They will fix it, it will cost you a beer and bait
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You know - isn't that how the evolutionary view on biology is *supposed* to work?
If a species of flora or fauna is better equipped to take on a role in an eco-system, it competes and wins. So, assuming a species wasn't introduced to an ecosystem maliciously on purpose, Isn't it just the better fit?

//I still don't like kudzu...
 
Shrapnel [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Number7
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Don't you mean "The SUPER Bass-o-matic" made by Ronco?

It's SUPER!
Yum!
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Does the article mention how tasty the fish are compared to the species it's invading.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wikipedia: "In the United States, smallmouth bass were first introduced outside of their native range with the construction of the Erie Canal in 1825, extending the fish's range into central New York state. During the mid-to-late 19th century, smallmouth were transplanted via the nation's rail system to lakes and rivers throughout the northern and western United States, as far as California. Shippers found that smallmouth bass were a hardy species that could be transported in buckets or barrels by rail, sometimes using the spigots from the railroad water tanks to aerate the fingerlings."

So, this has been going on for over 100 years and the bass were already in the Colorado River system. The only news is that they didn't get past the dam before this, and how sure are they of that? Now the plan is to spend more money fighting the inevitable. I approve of studying it, but I'm afraid the humpback chub is going to go the way of the dodo.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Learned something new:  smallmouths aren't native out west.

bassfishingandcatching.comView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size


$9.99 subby on Amazon.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
