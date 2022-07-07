 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   More and more Americans are returning to the office, but they've forgotten how to dress themselves. Article implies they knew before   (npr.org) divider line
34
    More: Obvious, Trousers, way people, new era of work wear, office employees, companies' formal dress codes, Washington Post, part of NPR, lot of people  
•       •       •

590 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jul 2022 at 10:50 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dress codes are absurd. I can see looking snazzy for client meetings, presentations, etc. but every day? F*ck that. Most of us aren't paid for our keen fashion sense, we're paid for our skills/experience/brains.
As long as private bits stay private and no garments compromise safety, let folks wear what they want.

Except flip-flops. People who wear flip-flops to work should be publicly executed.
 
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Or, perhaps we collectively realized that the concept of a suit and tie for every occasion makes almost no sense in a modern workplace?

99% of business is not mad men.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

educated: Dress codes are absurd. I can see looking snazzy for client meetings, presentations, etc. but every day? F*ck that. Most of us aren't paid for our keen fashion sense, we're paid for our skills/experience/brains.
As long as private bits stay private and no garments compromise safety, let folks wear what they want.

Except flip-flops. People who wear flip-flops to work should be publicly executed.


People don't think your t-shirt is as witty as you think it is.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Arbitrary clothing "rules" are arbitrary. Why not go back to wearing togas or loin clothes?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The only dress code I ever bothered with in my professional life is wearing black or other dark colors while on a set. Anything bright you're a farkin walking bounce card.
 
0100010
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ThighsofGlory: educated: Dress codes are absurd. I can see looking snazzy for client meetings, presentations, etc. but every day? F*ck that. Most of us aren't paid for our keen fashion sense, we're paid for our skills/experience/brains.
As long as private bits stay private and no garments compromise safety, let folks wear what they want.

Except flip-flops. People who wear flip-flops to work should be publicly executed.

People don't think your t-shirt is as witty as you think it is.


There's a pretty wide gap between FBI (female body inspector) shirts and a suit and tie...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Basketball coaches stopped wearing suits in the pandemic and never went back.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ThighsofGlory: educated: Dress codes are absurd. I can see looking snazzy for client meetings, presentations, etc. but every day? F*ck that. Most of us aren't paid for our keen fashion sense, we're paid for our skills/experience/brains.
As long as private bits stay private and no garments compromise safety, let folks wear what they want.

Except flip-flops. People who wear flip-flops to work should be publicly executed.

People don't think your t-shirt is as witty as you think it is.


Sounds like someone's wearing flip-flops at the office today!
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

educated: Dress codes are absurd. I can see looking snazzy for client meetings, presentations, etc. but every day? F*ck that. Most of us aren't paid for our keen fashion sense, we're paid for our skills/experience/brains.
As long as private bits stay private and no garments compromise safety, let folks wear what they want.

Except flip-flops. People who wear flip-flops to work should be publicly executed.


Exactly, shut up about my tank top and banana hammock it's July and too hot for pants.  I'm here, aren't I?
 
Cheron
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The owner of my last company decided the business casual was a dying fad. Engineers had to wear ties and mangers jacket or suit.

Meetings were fun. Customer, business casual, vendors business casual, consultants business casual, managers looked like undertakers in dark suits
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Dress codes are needed because there is one person who will always push it


static1.srcdn.comView Full Size
 
Malenfant
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

educated: Dress codes are absurd. I can see looking snazzy for client meetings, presentations, etc. but every day? F*ck that. Most of us aren't paid for our keen fashion sense, we're paid for our skills/experience/brains.
As long as private bits stay private and no garments compromise safety, let folks wear what they want.

Except flip-flops. People who wear flip-flops to work should be publicly executed.


Not really. People don't know how to behave unless you set requirements. We had someone show up to work in an office in a tube-top once.
 
mrparks
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just grab your corp. uniform #4 (or 5, if it is your birthday) microwave your breakfast and get the f*ck to the bus.

Why is everything so complicated? Why don't buses have vending machines?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Moved from the east coast to the west coast well before covid but was really surprised at how much more casual the dress codes were. I love it.


s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Or, perhaps we collectively realized that the concept of a suit and tie for every occasion makes almost no sense in a modern workplace?

99% of business is not mad men.


In the context that the suit hasn't really changed all that much since the 1800's...it makes more sense when you correlate that with the fact that average temperature was significantly cooler.

/ also... if it could be traced to one man...it's Napoleon's fault. He insisted that all of his soldiers look their best.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If you have to wear a suit every day and your suit isn't the most comfortable piece of clothing you own either you're a moron or a masochist. A soft piece of well-fitted fabric doesn't become uncomfortable to wear based on what you call it.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Malenfant: educated: Dress codes are absurd. I can see looking snazzy for client meetings, presentations, etc. but every day? F*ck that. Most of us aren't paid for our keen fashion sense, we're paid for our skills/experience/brains.
As long as private bits stay private and no garments compromise safety, let folks wear what they want.

Except flip-flops. People who wear flip-flops to work should be publicly executed.

Not really. People don't know how to behave unless you set requirements. We had someone show up to work in an office in a tube-top once.


What's wrong with that?
They weren't wearing flip-flops, were they?
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

educated: Except flip-flops. People who wear flip-flops to work should be publicly executed.


I worked in an office with a very relaxed dress code, until the day one guy came in wearing flip flops, shorts and a wife beater shirt. Standards were upped after that -- at least we could still wear jeans and sneakers if weren't meeting clients (which was rare).
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Moved from the east coast to the west coast well before covid but was really surprised at how much more casual the dress codes were. I love it.


[s3.amazonaws.com image 570x696]


A lot of my work brought me to the bay area, the cool part of Texas, and the cool part of Utah - and can confirm. It's the land of shorts/t-shirts, man buns riding around on scooters, and office ball pits. Crazy coming back to the east coast office after that.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm sure all the anti-mask protesters are equally committed to the freedom to go to work naked, and not at all whiny, selfish hypocrites.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

damageddude: educated: Except flip-flops. People who wear flip-flops to work should be publicly executed.

I worked in an office with a very relaxed dress code, until the day one guy came in wearing flip flops, shorts and a wife beater shirt. Standards were upped after that -- at least we could still wear jeans and sneakers if weren't meeting clients (which was rare).


Yeah, we always had to spruce up for client presence, but other than that, everyone gradually migrated to very casual dress. No one pushed a limit because no one wanted to ruin it for the rest of the office.

/remote employee now so I work in my pjs with a dog at my feet and a cat walking across my keyboard like the gods intended.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Somaticasual: Or, perhaps we collectively realized that the concept of a suit and tie for every occasion makes almost no sense in a modern workplace?

99% of business is not mad men.

In the context that the suit hasn't really changed all that much since the 1800's...it makes more sense when you correlate that with the fact that average temperature was significantly cooler.

/ also... if it could be traced to one man...it's Napoleon's fault. He insisted that all of his soldiers look their best.


Seersucker my dude
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Or, perhaps we collectively realized that the concept of a suit and tie for every occasion makes almost no sense in a modern workplace?

99% of business is not mad men.


I would wear a suit and tie if I were also able to have three martini lunches every afternoon like they did in Mad Men.
 
debug
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They haven't forgotten, they've just realized that it doesn't matter if you're not in a customer facing position.  Did the work get done on time and correctly?  Okay then.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Moved from the east coast to the west coast well before covid but was really surprised at how much more casual the dress codes were. I love it.


[s3.amazonaws.com image 570x696]


Nope it doesn't work, half the thread is about people talking how it will be the downfall of society. Just because it does work doesn't mean that it will.

I didn't have to move, I just got a job at a California company over 10 years ago, Hell, jeans and a tshirt are what I wear to interviews now.
 
Fano
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ThighsofGlory: educated: Dress codes are absurd. I can see looking snazzy for client meetings, presentations, etc. but every day? F*ck that. Most of us aren't paid for our keen fashion sense, we're paid for our skills/experience/brains.
As long as private bits stay private and no garments compromise safety, let folks wear what they want.

Except flip-flops. People who wear flip-flops to work should be publicly executed.

People don't think your t-shirt is as witty as you think it is.


Fark user imageView Full Size

It's plenty witty who says it's not?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
who farking cares about nonsense like this
 
sat1va
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The 30 COVID pounds I've gained is asking a lot of my buttons on my nice shirts and pants.  I'm back at the gym regularly now but it's going to be a long long slog to get back to Dadbod.
 
zobear
‘’ 1 minute ago  

educated: Dress codes are absurd. I can see looking snazzy for client meetings, presentations, etc. but every day? F*ck that. Most of us aren't paid for our keen fashion sense, we're paid for our skills/experience/brains.
As long as private bits stay private and no garments compromise safety, let folks wear what they want.

Except flip-flops. People who wear flip-flops to work should be publicly executed.


Haha! I only go to the office one day a week, but when I do, I typically wear flip flops.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Had a job that required a jacket and tie, in a remote office that never saw clients.

One clip on tie and polyester monstrosity suit eventually got that rule changed.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ less than a minute ago  

pearls before swine: I'm sure all the anti-mask protesters are equally committed to the freedom to go to work naked, and not at all whiny, selfish hypocrites.


You still wear your mask alone in the car? Still yell at strangers about not keeping you safe?
 
menschenfresser
‘’ less than a minute ago  

debug: They haven't forgotten, they've just realized that it doesn't matter if you're not in a customer facing position.  Did the work get done on time and correctly?  Okay then.


I agree with this logic, and it also means if the work can be done on time and correctly *from outside the office* then the whole office thing is unnecessary in the first place.

"Oh but I need the social interaction!" - NOT MY PROBLEM, go on Tinder, get a dog, or whatever
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.