(NPR)   Maybe it's time for Americans to remove the phrase, "this is the last place I ever expected for there to be a mass shooting," from their collective vocabularies   (npr.org) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also should be removed: This is a small town, stuff like this isn't suppose to happen here.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I kind of did that myself when there were back-to-back shootings on Fort Hood and this was YEARS before that crazy f*cker killed everyone.

Australia had one and was like "OK, yeah we need to make sure this never happens again."

America is all: "Well, maybe if we just pray harder."
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when we were going through a spell of "this is not who we are" events?

This is who we farking are, this can happen anywhere in this shiathole country, and until people start voting for candidates who are looking to make changes for the better instead of those who demand we maintain the status quo or those who want to keep making things worse, things will keep getting worse.

You vote for Republicans, this is on you. You vote for centrists, this is on you. Don't like that? Too bad, you're part of the problem.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait for the car bombs.
 
bthom37
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"This isn't America" should also be removed from our vocabularies.

Because every time it's uttered it's about the most American shiat possible.

Probably why we shouldn't have built a country on a burial ground.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What if outside the US is the last place I would expect? Is that still reasonable?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I removed that from my vocabulary long ago subby... I'm sad to say :(
 
bthom37
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Wait for the car bombs.


Eh, I think the mass shooter is the American version of the car bomb.  It's much easier to grab an AR-15 and gun down 15 people than purchase all the components for a bomb, assemble it, and detonate it correctly.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Remember when we were going through a spell of "this is not who we are" events?

This is who we farking are, this can happen anywhere in this shiathole country, and until people start voting for candidates who are looking to make changes for the better instead of those who demand we maintain the status quo or those who want to keep making things worse, things will keep getting worse.

You vote for Republicans, this is on you. You vote for centrists, this is on you. Don't like that? Too bad, you're part of the problem.


What if we vote for Bernie, a politician who voted to protect gun manufacturers, and whose employees harass parents whose kids were killed in gun violence?
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Some MAGAt parent is going to go postal in there some day.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Highland Park's July 4th parade ended in tragedy after a gunman opened fire on the crowd, killing seven people and injuring dozens more. It was one of five shootings that took place across the country on Monday.  The Gun Violence Archive reports that one person was killed and 18 injured in shootings in Massachusetts, California, Missouri, Virginia and Chicago.


Yeah...but those were just normal shootings.  Those don't really count.  That's just America's baseline noise level against which all other shootings are measured for significance.

/s...sorta, maybe.  I don't actually know anymore.
 
twistedknickers [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
White mass shooters are terrorists.  Too bad we don't pursue them as vigorously as we do the brown variety.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: [Fark user image 411x240]

/Some MAGAt parent is going to go postal in there some day.


It's the only way to keep Disney from converting you to the gay.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure there won't be any mass shootings in my bathroom.
 
p51d007
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Maybe it's time for Americans to remove the phrase, "this is the last  PERSON I ever expected to do something like this" from their collective vocabularies
No, it's always the "gun's fault".  This kid in Highland Park, had been known to have some stability issues.
The kid down in Texas has some obvious issues.  The Florida kid had obvious mental issues.

NO, we don't treat the real problem.  We blame it on something else because it fits the anti-firearm agenda.
If these mental illness types are hell bent on destruction, do you not think they would build a bomb or some
such thing?   Materials for making an explosive device are MUCH easier to come by than some of these
other things.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

blatz514: I'm pretty sure there won't be any mass shootings in my bathroom.


check your username and rethink.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Los Angeles County here.  Just waiting for the next one.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

blatz514: I'm pretty sure there won't be any mass shootings in my bathroom.


I was going to say my living room.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

johnny queso: blatz514: I'm pretty sure there won't be any mass shootings in my bathroom.

check your username and rethink.


That's more of a bombing.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I kind of did that myself when there were back-to-back shootings on Fort Hood and this was YEARS before that crazy f*cker killed everyone.

Australia had one and was like "OK, yeah we need to make sure this never happens again."

America is all: "Well, maybe if we just pray harder."


America wants changes to gun laws. However the senate allow a small number of radical rightwing religious extremists to rule the majority.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

p51d007: Maybe it's time for Americans to remove the phrase, "this is the last  PERSON I ever expected to do something like this" from their collective vocabularies
No, it's always the "gun's fault".  This kid in Highland Park, had been known to have some stability issues.
The kid down in Texas has some obvious issues.  The Florida kid had obvious mental issues.

NO, we don't treat the real problem.  We blame it on something else because it fits the anti-firearm agenda.
If these mental illness types are hell bent on destruction, do you not think they would build a bomb or some
such thing?   Materials for making an explosive device are MUCH easier to come by than some of these
other things.


Every other industrialized/first world/western nation has the same mental health issues and rates, yet only we have these mass shootings.
Have you ever considered being honest and decent instead of like that?
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

But Urban Gang Violence™ Is the problem.
 
JTerpeski
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
May we also remove "This is not who we are" usually said after our government does something despicable.  Usually to Indigenous, black or Asian People
 
Sail Hatan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

rzrwiresunrise: [Fark user image image 425x606]
But Urban Gang Violence™ Is the problem.


At a bare minimum, make 25 the minimum age for assault rifles. This is common sense stuff.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Copperbelly watersnake: What if outside the US is the last place I would expect? Is that still reasonable?


No, not even that.  Look at France, Denmark, Turkey, and even China where it happens with knives in stead of guns. In "peaceful" and essentially gun-free Japan, some idiot tried to do the same thing with Saran gas some years ago.

Religion explains it as "mankind is born in sin and remains sinful."

I had a sociology professor years ago who explained it in a contrarian way.  He said most people feel humankind is content to coexist in peace, with intermittent, short periods of war.  He went on, but history shows the natural state of humankind is at war with intermittent and short periods of peace.

When this is reduced to to individuals, we see this same kind of activity in a localized way.

He also explained the term "the masses" is always misspelled.  It should be "them asses."
 
snowshovel
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
p51d007: Maybe it's time for Americans to remove the phrase, "this is the last  PERSON I ever expected to do something like this" from their collective vocabularies
No, it's always the "gun's fault".  This kid in Highland Park, had been known to have some stability issues.
The kid down in Texas has some obvious issues.  The Florida kid had obvious mental issues.

NO, we don't treat the real problem.  We blame it on something else because it fits the anti-firearm agenda.
If these mental illness types are hell bent on destruction, do you not think they would build a bomb or some
such thing?   Materials for making an explosive device are MUCH easier to come by than some of these
other things.

Kids with issues don't kill groups of people within 2 minutes with waffle irons.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Sail Hatan: rzrwiresunrise: [Fark user image image 425x606]
But Urban Gang Violence™ Is the problem.

At a bare minimum, make 25 the minimum age for assault rifles. This is common sense stuff.


Common sense has been placed under a restraining order on this country. It is allowed no contact with firearms or the second amendment.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

rzrwiresunrise: [Fark user image image 425x606]
But Urban Gang Violence™ Is the problem.


It's a bigger problem by total bodycount. If Chicago could trade its 2021 homicides for a single Oklahoma City bombing it would mean a reduction in murder of 75%.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
All this shooting into mobs will go away when the schools re open.
 
fireclown
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

rzrwiresunrise: [Fark user image 425x606]
But Urban Gang Violence™ Is the problem.


**deep breath**

It is.  Those guys are big, showy, showstopper killings.  Boutique shootings, if you would.   Even happinging on the regular, the sheer volume of the wholesale killings dealt out by drug traffickers/gang types.  It happens so regularly in ones and twos that it is barely even noticed.  I live not far from Baltimore, and the steady drip is just part of the media landscape.  5-6 most weekends.

FWIW, I think of this as a reason to federally legalize weed.  Just taking the trafficking of marijuana out of the hands of the cartel guys would save a lot of lives.  Those guys are effing savages.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Sail Hatan: rzrwiresunrise: [Fark user image image 425x606]
But Urban Gang Violence™ Is the problem.

At a bare minimum, make 25 the minimum age for assault rifles. This is common sense stuff.


With comprehensive juvie to present background checks, one-strike loss of license for any violent behavior conviction, and annual license / safety review
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Habitual Cynic: Copperbelly watersnake: What if outside the US is the last place I would expect? Is that still reasonable?

No, not even that.  Look at France, Denmark, Turkey, and even China where it happens with knives in stead of guns. In "peaceful" and essentially gun-free Japan, some idiot tried to do the same thing with Saran gas some years ago.

Religion explains it as "mankind is born in sin and remains sinful."

I had a sociology professor years ago who explained it in a contrarian way.  He said most people feel humankind is content to coexist in peace, with intermittent, short periods of war.  He went on, but history shows the natural state of humankind is at war with intermittent and short periods of peace.

When this is reduced to to individuals, we see this same kind of activity in a localized way.

He also explained the term "the masses" is always misspelled.  It should be "them asses."


Please name the last mass stabbing with more than 10 deaths.
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bthom37: cretinbob: Wait for the car bombs.

Eh, I think the mass shooter is the American version of the car bomb.  It's much easier to grab an AR-15 and gun down 15 people than purchase all the components for a bomb, assemble it, and detonate it correctly.


Precisely. Building a remotely detonated or linked to ignition blob takes some skill & intelligence. Guns take a index finger.

At this point in America, all it takes for a gun massacre is the gun & the urge.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Sail Hatan: rzrwiresunrise: [Fark user image image 425x606]
But Urban Gang Violence™ Is the problem.

At a bare minimum, make 25 the minimum age for assault rifles. This is common sense stuff.

With comprehensive juvie to present background checks, one-strike loss of license for any violent behavior conviction, and annual license / safety review


Or just ban the damn things.

/if you feel like responding "what's an assault rifle really?" feel free to not and just go masturbate using your own feces as lubricant as usual
 
JTerpeski
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

p51d007: Maybe it's time for Americans to remove the phrase, "this is the last  PERSON I ever expected to do something like this" from their collective vocabularies
No, it's always the "gun's fault".  This kid in Highland Park, had been known to have some stability issues.
The kid down in Texas has some obvious issues.  The Florida kid had obvious mental issues.

NO, we don't treat the real problem.  We blame it on something else because it fits the anti-firearm agenda.
If these mental illness types are hell bent on destruction, do you not think they would build a bomb or some
such thing?   Materials for making an explosive device are MUCH easier to come by than some of these
other things.


Fellow Farkers help me out.  Is the above satire or is it mental illness?
 
T Baggins
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"My guess is that when people say that, they mean we didn't expect this to happen to rich white people in a suburb of Chicago," said Beard....

I think that is what people mean, but it seems like the opposite with mass shootings. Poor areas certainly have gun violence, but it's usually more targeted, and a somewhat rationally motivated, like to protect business interests, or because someone caused offense. In this case and some of the school shootings, it seems like the shooters were so mentally ill that they'd have had a hard time just getting by on their own, let alone acquiring equipment and supplies for such an attack, but they have supportive, indulgent parents who seem happy their sons have developed a hobby, even if it's assembling and training with an arsenal designed for killing a lot of people quickly.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Americans should be taught from birth that they will be shot at least once at some point during their lives.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I still think that Mexico, Maine is gonna be OK.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

JTerpeski: p51d007: Maybe it's time for Americans to remove the phrase, "this is the last  PERSON I ever expected to do something like this" from their collective vocabularies
No, it's always the "gun's fault".  This kid in Highland Park, had been known to have some stability issues.
The kid down in Texas has some obvious issues.  The Florida kid had obvious mental issues.

NO, we don't treat the real problem.  We blame it on something else because it fits the anti-firearm agenda.
If these mental illness types are hell bent on destruction, do you not think they would build a bomb or some
such thing?   Materials for making an explosive device are MUCH easier to come by than some of these
other things.

Fellow Farkers help me out.  Is the above satire or is it mental illness?


He appears to genuinely believe that paste is edible and windows are made to be licked.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 1 minute ago  

twistedknickers: White mass shooters are terrorists.  Too bad we don't pursue them as vigorously as we do the brown variety.


You mean like these two "brown" guys?

"Richmond police say they thwarted a July 4 mass shooting"

Julio Alvarado-Dubon, 52, is charged with possession of a firearm while not being a US citizen.

Rolman A. Balacarcel, 38, is facing the same charges after he was arrested Tuesday. Investigators say he was Alvarado's roommate.

https://www.axios.com/local/richmond/2022/07/07/richmond-police-say-they-thwarted-a-july-4-mass-shooting
 
