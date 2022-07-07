 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   The Mary Poppins of sex rooms has an idea to improve your carnal relations   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
a little bit of sugar, something something, go down
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is her anal cavity also an infinite bag of holding?
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get your bvibe plug. They nice.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone's got a level of kink with which they're comfortable. As long as consenting adults are involved, go nuts in every sense of the word.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any room is a sex room if you're brave enough.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs a little substitutiary locomotion
 
Grizwald [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what, they cant just wank it in the unfinished basement next to the boiler as the only place in the house without windows that the neighbors could see you doing the shameful palm dance like normal folk?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Anything is a butt plug if you are brave enough.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this involves Emily Blunt dressed in shiny black latex I'm down with the idea.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grizwald: what, they cant just wank it in the unfinished basement next to the boiler as the only place in the house without windows that the neighbors could see you doing the shameful palm dance like normal folk?


No no, this is a sex room.  You've just described a masturbatorium.
 
Rindred
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Merry pop-ins?
 
Grizwald [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Grizwald: what, they cant just wank it in the unfinished basement next to the boiler as the only place in the house without windows that the neighbors could see you doing the shameful palm dance like normal folk?

No no, this is a sex room.  You've just described a masturbatorium.


samepicture.gif

/sadface.emoji?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make the room big enough so the entire volleyball team can fit?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Butt plug?"

"No, thank you, I'm trying to cut back."

"Well, then, I must insist."

"OK, since you ih-in-innnSSS-ih-ist...Ahhhhh."
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 185x272]
Anything is a butt plug if you are brave enough.



Paige...NO!!!
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 I'm usually plugged up enough as it is, thanks though.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkitallletitend: I'm usually plugged up enough as it is, thanks though.


Name checks out...
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
valkore
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Grizwald: what, they cant just wank it in the unfinished basement next to the boiler as the only place in the house without windows that the neighbors could see you doing the shameful palm dance like normal folk?


I like Louis CK, too.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"The Mary Poppins of sex rooms insists you try a butt plug"

That would really tie the room together.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
While there is some good advice at the end about making sure you are hanging things from ceiling joists, a word of caution: if you live in a fairly new house (20-25 years in North America I'm guessing), if you have a truss roof (i.e. not joists and rafters), the things your drywall is screwed into are not joists. They are the bottom chord of the truss and are not engineered to hold much more than than the weight of the drywall.

Having your roof collapse in on you will definitely ruin your orgasm.

Unless you're into that sort of thing.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/On Fark, nothing is obscure.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: [i.pinimg.com image 527x317]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

grokca: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 185x272]
Anything is a butt plug if you are brave enough.


Paige no!
 
Fano
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

For when you've REALLY been eating ass

metro.co.ukView Full Size
 
EnderWiggnz [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
say, what's going om here?
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: I'm usually plugged up enough as it is, thanks though.


Lay off the cheese wheel.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Knew a guy in high school whose single mom's house had an extremely secure, always-locked room in their basement. The house burned down in our senior year, revealing the always-hidden room to be a medieval-style torture/sex facility, complete with big wooden table with leather straps, ceiling-mounted sex swing and a wall rack full of dildos with long handles.
 
nucal
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We were wondering what to do with my daughter's bedroom now that she moved out ...
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Tag checks out.

Nice one, Subby
 
sl4psh0t [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: [Fark user image 425x318]
/On Fark, nothing is obscure.


I'm just going to check for outlets.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Grizwald: what, they cant just wank it in the unfinished basement next to the boiler as the only place in the house without windows that the neighbors could see you doing the shameful palm dance like normal folk?


Jesus, people, get some curtains.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Fano: [i.pinimg.com image 233x322]
For when you've REALLY been eating ass

[metro.co.uk image 850x566]


... are the straights okay? ☹
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Julie Andrews is a VERY attractive woman.
This thread has me "merry popping" if you catch my blatantly-obvious written-in-capital-letters-with-fat-tipped-Sharpie drift.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

nucal: We were wondering what to do with my daughter's bedroom now that she moved out ...


Probably not much more than she was doing with it while you were at work.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sex toys will be illegal in the US within a year. Better get 'em now.
 
Fereals
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mcmnky: Any room is a sex room if you're brave enough.


If you are worried about which room you are having sex in you are doing it wrong.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: [Fark user image image 425x318]
/On Fark, nothing is obscure.


Fark user imageView Full Size

...takes on an entirely different meaning in given the context here.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

austerity101: Grizwald: what, they cant just wank it in the unfinished basement next to the boiler as the only place in the house without windows that the neighbors could see you doing the shameful palm dance like normal folk?

Jesus, people, get some curtains.


Mine are too stiff to close, wouldn't want them to shatter.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You guys really ruled34ed the plug tag itself??
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Fereals: mcmnky: Any room is a sex room if you're brave enough.

If you are worried about which room you are having sex in you are doing it wrong.


Look, just stay out of your lab.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: Fereals: mcmnky: Any room is a sex room if you're brave enough.

If you are worried about which room you are having sex in you are doing it wrong.

Look, just stay out of your lab.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Watch SOB if you want to see Mary Poppins' boobies.

/and it's a really funny film, too
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Sex toys will be illegal in the US within a year. Better get 'em now.


Online ordering will always be available. The only likely scenario is that brick and mortar stores will see a crack down.

And even in the worst case scenario, I happen to know on good authority that Theragun massagers are even more effective than a Hitachi Wand... So there's going to be a workaround.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Watch SOB if you want to see Mary Poppins' boobies.

/and it's a really funny film, too


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Billy's parents have a sex room! Billy's parents have a sex room!"
 
The Duck of Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

swankywanky: [hips.hearstapps.com image 500x500]


I know it's totally off topic and an ugly old decrepit failure like me has zero right to judge anyone's appearance, but I just wanted to say that Julie Andrews was absolutely beautiful.

Anyway, let's get back to the butt plug talk.
 
