"Today, on 'How Not to Dispose of S-300 Anti-Aircraft Missiles.'"   (thedrive.com)
16
•       •       •

beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey watch thiski!
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hold my vodka Dmitry
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I appreciate how long he took to get a good sight picture. Never forget your fundamentals.
 
daffy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And these are the guys invading? Who could be afraid of such dumasses?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Looney Bugs Bunny Movie - Daffys Last Trick
Youtube ZKpyrHiZgZA
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

daffy: And these are the guys invading? Who could be afraid of such dumasses?


Do not underestimate the power of dumbasses in mass.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

daffy: And these are the guys invading? Who could be afraid of such dumasses?


There's a lot of them, and they keep coming.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Merltech: daffy: And these are the guys invading? Who could be afraid of such dumasses?

Do not underestimate the power of dumbasses in mass.


And the t-shirts on the old couple out front should also have told you that they don't care about your feelings
 
rfenster
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This makes no sense to me. The Russians use these. They freeging built them. Why would they blow them up?
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

edmo: This makes no sense to me. The Russians use these. They freeging built them. Why would they blow them up?


Russian version of stiggin' it?
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: daffy: And these are the guys invading? Who could be afraid of such dumasses?

There's a lot of them, and they keep coming.


Like the Zerg.

/KEKEKE
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: stuhayes2010: daffy: And these are the guys invading? Who could be afraid of such dumasses?

There's a lot of them, and they keep coming.

Like the Zerg.

/KEKEKE


Who cares if they're using mosins? In a ten to one situation, sure you might get a few, but eventually, you'll get yours.

/I like to quilt
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 1 minute ago  

edmo: This makes no sense to me. The Russians use these. They freeging built them. Why would they blow them up?


It wasn't usable. Better to destroy it than let it fall into enemy hands.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 minute ago  
These are the people threatening to take Alaska back.... wow.
 
