 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Watch as these heroes rescue a man from a burning car. Scary tag still very much applies   (twitter.com) divider line
11
    More: Scary, shot  
•       •       •

308 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jul 2022 at 11:05 AM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
assjuice
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Getting rescued is scary? What is burning alive in your car?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Glass breaker + seatbelt cutter totally worth spending a few bucks on.  A set of heavy gloves and an appropriately rated fire extinguisher probably are not the worst idea either.  I got my set after a similar situation where a car wrecked in front of me on the highway and the driver was knocked unconscious.  Couldn't get through his windows even swinging a piece of heavy metal (which was all any of us had on hand to try with) at them.  Fortunately, no fire that time.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Did I just watch three guys taking turns molesting a car window?
 
powtard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Now m definitely down with OPP.  Yeah, you know me.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Good on ya.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: [Fark user image 280x169] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
To those that do not know, a pocket knife will break a side window with almost no effect at all. The windows are designed for impact, hitting them with large blunt objects is almost a waste of time. A sharp pointy thing is what you want. Anything sharp/hard edged will shatter it.
 
pheelix
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

assjuice: Getting rescued is scary? What is burning alive in your car?


If they checked the underwear of every rescuer, they'd find every pair was full of you.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Someone Else's Alt: To those that do not know, a pocket knife will break a side window with almost no effect effortat all. The windows are designed for impact, hitting them with large blunt objects is almost a waste of time. A sharp pointy thing is what you want. Anything sharp/hard edged will shatter it.


WTF?
FTFM
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.