 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   First bull run in Pamplona in three years takes place, bulls extremely disappointed with results   (apnews.com) divider line
16
    More: Strange, Bullfighting, animal's horn, Animal rights activists, first bull run, Cattle, Animal rights, Cobblestone, Running of the Bulls  
•       •       •

426 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jul 2022 at 4:27 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Rage Against The Machine - Bulls On Parade (Official HD Video)
Youtube 3L4YrGaR8E4
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well the Bulls had three years to train and it looked like they spent it looking at the latest issue of Playcow and Rustler instead of working hard.
 
mainsail
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
""Ryan Ward, an American tourist from San Diego, California, said the risk of running with the bulls was well worth the rush. I feel like I need to cry. It's just so many emotions built up in me, running with 'mis amigos' (my friends). I don't know where they are, I lost everyone," he said after finishing the bull run unscathed. "

How much do you want to bet that's the only Spanish he knows, barring ordering a beer?
 
SavageWombat
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Nature is healing.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mainsail: ""Ryan Ward, an American tourist from San Diego, California, said the risk of running with the bulls was well worth the rush. I feel like I need to cry. It's just so many emotions built up in me, running with 'mis amigos' (my friends). I don't know where they are, I lost everyone," he said after finishing the bull run unscathed. "

How much do you want to bet that's the only Spanish he knows, barring ordering a beer?


Nah.

He knows how to order tequila too
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Best city wide party I've been to. Well worth it. Just remember the cops are waiting on every road heading out of town to pull over drunk drivers so get a room and sleep it off.
 
mainsail
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

meat0918: mainsail: ""Ryan Ward, an American tourist from San Diego, California, said the risk of running with the bulls was well worth the rush. I feel like I need to cry. It's just so many emotions built up in me, running with 'mis amigos' (my friends). I don't know where they are, I lost everyone," he said after finishing the bull run unscathed. "

How much do you want to bet that's the only Spanish he knows, barring ordering a beer?

Nah.

He knows how to order tequila too


Good point.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

meat0918: mainsail: ""Ryan Ward, an American tourist from San Diego, California, said the risk of running with the bulls was well worth the rush. I feel like I need to cry. It's just so many emotions built up in me, running with 'mis amigos' (my friends). I don't know where they are, I lost everyone," he said after finishing the bull run unscathed. "

How much do you want to bet that's the only Spanish he knows, barring ordering a beer?

Nah.

He knows how to order tequila too


That wouldn't do the bloke any good because Tequila is a Mexican beverage.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dodo David: meat0918: mainsail: ""Ryan Ward, an American tourist from San Diego, California, said the risk of running with the bulls was well worth the rush. I feel like I need to cry. It's just so many emotions built up in me, running with 'mis amigos' (my friends). I don't know where they are, I lost everyone," he said after finishing the bull run unscathed. "

How much do you want to bet that's the only Spanish he knows, barring ordering a beer?

Nah.

He knows how to order tequila too

That wouldn't do the bloke any good because Tequila is a Mexican beverage.


And as we all know, the only place you can get tequila is Mexico.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The US has it too, with its elections. It's called the Running of the Bullshiat.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mainsail: ""Ryan Ward, an American tourist from San Diego, California, said the risk of running with the bulls was well worth the rush. I feel like I need to cry. It's just so many emotions built up in me, running with 'mis amigos' (my friends). I don't know where they are, I lost everyone," he said after finishing the bull run unscathed. "

How much do you want to bet that's the only Spanish he knows, barring ordering a beer?


People from San Diego are the stupidest people on this planet. Every. Single. One.
 
Valter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Petroleum Oligarch: Dodo David: meat0918: mainsail: ""Ryan Ward, an American tourist from San Diego, California, said the risk of running with the bulls was well worth the rush. I feel like I need to cry. It's just so many emotions built up in me, running with 'mis amigos' (my friends). I don't know where they are, I lost everyone," he said after finishing the bull run unscathed. "

How much do you want to bet that's the only Spanish he knows, barring ordering a beer?

Nah.

He knows how to order tequila too

That wouldn't do the bloke any good because Tequila is a Mexican beverage.

And as we all know, the only place you can get tequila is Mexico.


I'm sure you can order most any spirit nearly anywhere. If I were in Spain, I think I would order something from Spain. Particularly the region in Spain I were visiting.

Look, imagine I roll up to a Trappist monastery and ask for a Coors. At best that would be impolite.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Bullsh*t
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

flamark: Best city wide party I've been to. Well worth it. Just remember the cops are waiting on every road heading out of town to pull over drunk drivers so get a room and sleep it off.


Yeah, they sure know how to party in Pamplona.  I'm pretty sure the entire town was drunk for the 5 days I was there.

I ran the first day, and watched from the stands in the second.  The year I ran someone was killed on day 5.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Who put the masks on the bulls?
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.