(CNN)   Day 134 of WW3: Russia likely to mount Sloviansk offensive. Strikes on Donetsk region intensify. Civilians urged to evacuate. Zelensky says received Western artillery has "started working very powerfully." It's your Thursday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: News, Ukraine, Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian language, Russian aircraft, Ukrainian armed forces, Administrative divisions of Ukraine, Crimea, Ukrainian military  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And with Boris Johnson resigning Zelensky has just lost one of his biggest supporters.  It's very unlikely the new PM will change policy much, but Boris had led the way in helping Ukraine when other European countries were dragging their feet.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
oh no!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inner ted
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hi all, can't sleep so just want to say this on time for once

fark russia
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And the APC they rode in on.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: And with Boris Johnson resigning Zelensky has just lost one of his biggest supporters.  It's very unlikely the new PM will change policy much, but Boris had led the way in helping Ukraine when other European countries were dragging their feet.


Too bad he proved to be a total clown.
Maybe now Britain will come to its senses.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The U.S should seize any ships carrying stolen grain as soon as they leave the black sea.

/we could send american police to keep the black sea in line
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

andrewagill: oh no!

[Fark user image 425x436]


Looks like Putin's check cleared. that kuta madre's posts this morning on yesterday's thread shoulda told ya.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: And with Boris Johnson resigning Zelensky has just lost one of his biggest supporters.  It's very unlikely the new PM will change policy much, but Boris had led the way in helping Ukraine when other European countries were dragging their feet.


He was desperately trying to save his own skin... at least he was doing some good while doing so and not leading an insurrection or fathering yet another child with his secretary.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The folks who predicted trebuchets were wrong, it's actually ballistae that are next on the weapons list


Ukrainian forces built their own loitering munitions, including a launcher. More are currently being built and they will be used against Russian forces. pic.twitter.com/yuSKZGMlM7
- ТРУХА⚡English (@TpyxaNews) July 7, 2022
 
