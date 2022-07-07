 Skip to content
(Metro)   If you left a stabbed corpse hidden under a blanket and handcuffed to a steering wheel of a pickup, Houston police would like to chat   (metro.co.uk) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is Southside.  I think the holiday delayed the city body pick-up service in that area.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, is that where i left it? Thanks! Always forgetting things.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Probably suicide.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Usually you'd set the truck on fire to destroy evidence of a murder/body dump like this. But gas is expensive right now!
 
Godscrack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What kind of truck is it?
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Can't say that I have.  Let me check my schedule.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Handcuffed dead person? Are we sure the police didn't do it?
 
mrparks
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Gotta check for signs of sexual trauma first. I've seen CSI, i know these things.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Handcuffed dead person? Are we sure the police didn't do it?


Did you know that pretty much anyone in the US can just BUY handcuffs? You do now.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
who stabs a corpse?
 
jtown
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Not a pickup  Guess I'm in the clear.
 
Pesky_Humans [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

UberDave: This is Southside.  I think the holiday delayed the city body pick-up service in that area.


Yeah, this would be a curious story if it wasn't in Houston...
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: Karma Chameleon: Handcuffed dead person? Are we sure the police didn't do it?

Did you know that pretty much anyone in the US can just BUY handcuffs? You do now.


Did you know pretty much anyone on Fark can make shiatty jokes? You do now.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What colour is the blanket?
 
Tentacle
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Did he try to run over a cyclist?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.