 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Putin plays with his nukes   (metro.co.uk) divider line
59
    More: Scary, Dmitry Medvedev, Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, Vladimir Putin, Nuclear weapon, Russian defence ministry, Russia, President Vladimir Putin, nuclear missiles  
•       •       •

2253 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jul 2022 at 11:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



59 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
People don't seem to care though. I mean I don't give a shiat but where's the red scare fearmongering, duck and cover drills and post-nuclear war movies I grew up with? It's all a lot more possible now than it was in the '80s.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The most dangerous nukes the Russians have are their subs... not the missiles, their reactors
 
Pedal Pedal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just do it already. I'm tired of going to work.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
howlongtobeat.comView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shiat or get off the pot.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: People don't seem to care though. I mean I don't give a shiat but where's the red scare fearmongering, duck and cover drills and post-nuclear war movies I grew up with? It's all a lot more possible now than it was in the '80s.


Nuclear annihilation is nothing compared to the threat of trans people being in the same bathroom as you!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hitler couldn't really die until he was assured he had destroyed Germany.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pedal Pedal: Just do it already. I'm tired of going to work.


yeah, this. can i be a ghost soon?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: Mugato: People don't seem to care though. I mean I don't give a shiat but where's the red scare fearmongering, duck and cover drills and post-nuclear war movies I grew up with? It's all a lot more possible now than it was in the '80s.

Nuclear annihilation is nothing compared to the threat of trans people being in the same bathroom as you!


There were some great movies and TV shows in the '80s about that too.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: People don't seem to care though. I mean I don't give a shiat but where's the red scare fearmongering, duck and cover drills and post-nuclear war movies I grew up with? It's all a lot more possible now than it was in the '80s.


Because we're not sure if the nukes will even fly let alone detonate. With how much shiat has been stolen and embezzled, we might get maybe two dozen nukes that barely fizzle.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think that the Paper Mache is 100% dry on the one in the picture....
 
zgrizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So far nothing Putin has has worked to expectation.

So far everything the west has has exceeded expectation.

Somebody near Putin needs to take action to remove him. He is clearly dying, and doesn't care that he is destroying a nation with a thousand years of amazing history.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pressure tests on the secondary coal furnace of an ICBM isn't that big of a deal.  Let me know when he starts filling the benzene tanks.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: Mugato: People don't seem to care though. I mean I don't give a shiat but where's the red scare fearmongering, duck and cover drills and post-nuclear war movies I grew up with? It's all a lot more possible now than it was in the '80s.

Because we're not sure if the nukes will even fly let alone detonate. With how much shiat has been stolen and embezzled, we might get maybe two dozen nukes that barely fizzle.


I'm willing to take the risk they blow up on the launchpad
 
flood222
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not news, that's drama.

Tell me when they launch.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: Pedal Pedal: Just do it already. I'm tired of going to work.

yeah, this. can i be a ghost soon?


Sure.  But then you have to work the graveyard shift.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: People don't seem to care though. I mean I don't give a shiat but where's the red scare fearmongering, duck and cover drills and post-nuclear war movies I grew up with? It's all a lot more possible now than it was in the '80s.


Because all that bullshiat was completely performative, and if there's a nuclear war, we all die horribly.
The only correct move is not to play.
 
Potato Puti
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: thatboyoverthere: Mugato: People don't seem to care though. I mean I don't give a shiat but where's the red scare fearmongering, duck and cover drills and post-nuclear war movies I grew up with? It's all a lot more possible now than it was in the '80s.

Because we're not sure if the nukes will even fly let alone detonate. With how much shiat has been stolen and embezzled, we might get maybe two dozen nukes that barely fizzle.

I'm willing to take the risk they blow up on the launchpad


Is that launch pad even functional at this point?
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many are operational

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8F0kSDV9U_E

they're expensive to maintain and those yachts and dachas won't pay for themselves.
 
reveal101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As already observed in this thread unlike the baby boomers who had something to live for, the current generation really doesn't give a fark about dying and actually hope these boomer assholes will do it.

I get to work myself to death for corporate and have no chance of owning a home! Ya, bring on the nukes.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every day they threaten nukes.
every farking day.

it's an empty threat.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
QUIT FUCKING AROUND AND JUST DO IT ALREADY, PUTIN.

We're fucking sick of your empty threats.

Just give us a reason to wipe your smarmy ass off the face of the Earth.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, so one of their missiles is working now? Which one? Does anyone know?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Potato Puti: Fano: thatboyoverthere: Mugato: People don't seem to care though. I mean I don't give a shiat but where's the red scare fearmongering, duck and cover drills and post-nuclear war movies I grew up with? It's all a lot more possible now than it was in the '80s.

Because we're not sure if the nukes will even fly let alone detonate. With how much shiat has been stolen and embezzled, we might get maybe two dozen nukes that barely fizzle.

I'm willing to take the risk they blow up on the launchpad

Is that launch pad even functional at this point?


jso2897: Mugato: People don't seem to care though. I mean I don't give a shiat but where's the red scare fearmongering, duck and cover drills and post-nuclear war movies I grew up with? It's all a lot more possible now than it was in the '80s.

Because all that bullshiat was completely performative, and if there's a nuclear war, we all die horribly.
The only correct move is not to play.



Like I said, I don't really care. You all aren't very convincing though.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Go ahead, blow yourselves up. If your Ukraine invasion has proven anything it's that your military and infrastructure are a joke and the first nuke you'd try to launch would blow up your own people.

Quit your dick-waving contest with your tiny mushroom, we're all just laughing at you.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Mugato: People don't seem to care though. I mean I don't give a shiat but where's the red scare fearmongering, duck and cover drills and post-nuclear war movies I grew up with? It's all a lot more possible now than it was in the '80s.

Because we're not sure if the nukes will even fly let alone detonate. With how much shiat has been stolen and embezzled, we might get maybe two dozen nukes that barely fizzle.


Honestly I think Putin has thrown all the money at the nukes.  The rest of the military, not so much.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I called this last week.

UK makes dick wag moving "nuclear warheads"

Russia notices and makes dick wag by conducting "nuclear exercises"

It's all a bunch of BS and everyone knows it.
What I'm wondering though is when Russia's offensive in Ukraine starts to fade in August, will they simply declare victory with their holdings in Donbas and settle in for a generation of insurrection, or will they actually go through with launching some tactical nukes into Kyiv and other Ukrainian strongholds in spite? I highly doubt they would attack the UK or any NATO power directly, they know they aren't a military superpower any longer and so does the rest of the world
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Oliver Twisted: some_beer_drinker: Pedal Pedal: Just do it already. I'm tired of going to work.

yeah, this. can i be a ghost soon?

Sure.  But then you have to work the graveyard shift.


dictionary.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: What I'm wondering though is when Russia's offensive in Ukraine starts to fade in August, will they simply declare victory with their holdings in Donbas and settle in for a generation of insurrection, or will they actually go through with launching some tactical nukes into Kyiv and other Ukrainian strongholds in spite?


Keeping Russian conscripts from escaping west into Ukraine held Ukraine will be a big problem.  Who knows what sabotage they could do to their own side too.

Timing is important.  The transport route for the hijacked wheat harvest has got to be in.  The harvest will be much lower since the fertilizer and ag chemical companies abandoned Ukraine but are still servicing Russia.  This is after the Russia broke and ruined everything they could on farms.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jso2897: Mugato: People don't seem to care though. I mean I don't give a shiat but where's the red scare fearmongering, duck and cover drills and post-nuclear war movies I grew up with? It's all a lot more possible now than it was in the '80s.

Because all that bullshiat was completely performative, and if there's a nuclear war, we all die horribly.
The only correct move is not to play.


No, many of us will in fact die quite peacefully not knowing what hit us.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This thread alone does much to prove that the human race is at a point where a nice big nuclear war might do it some good and teach it something useful
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Tom Lehrer - We Will All Go Together When We Go
Youtube frAEmhqdLFs
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Nuclear annihilation is nothing compared to the threat of trans people being in the same bathroom as you!


Hey now, those missiles only Identify as nuclear.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Mugato: People don't seem to care though. I mean I don't give a shiat but where's the red scare fearmongering, duck and cover drills and post-nuclear war movies I grew up with? It's all a lot more possible now than it was in the '80s.

Because we're not sure if the nukes will even fly let alone detonate. With how much shiat has been stolen and embezzled, we might get maybe two dozen nukes that barely fizzle.


This has been said a million times and the response is always the same.  With over 3000 nukes even just 1% working is devastating not to mention the nukes all the other countries start throwing around before the Russian nukes even get to their target.

Even if Russia launches a dud massive tracts of the earth will be destroyed and uninhabitable for years.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Juc: Every day they threaten nukes.
every farking day.

it's an empty threat.


This "look what you're gonna make me do" shiat is getting really stale.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mugato: People don't seem to care though. I mean I don't give a shiat but where's the red scare fearmongering, duck and cover drills and post-nuclear war movies I grew up with? It's all a lot more possible now than it was in the '80s.


Putin has $200B stashed in banks around the world. Sochi is his private playground. He has how many mistresses??

He's not about to risk all that. It's just the usual dick-waving, because it's all he has at this point.
 
Udder Discharge
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's because all current gen people only relate it with unrealistic strategic nuclear war fare. They have only see the likes of Jericho, sum of all fears, etc. so many are just downplaying it when it would be nothing less than global extinction. Wanna know what it is like? Read Alas Babylon or watch BBC Threads. People think "ahh it is only a bomb... whatevs".  Media is downplaying it because there government does not want panic in this economy, they want you to be calm and unexpecting.

And again most children see the only instance of Hiroshima or Nagasaki. These are like small fireworks compared to todays inventory. The there are people voting in the US that HATE the US and want it destroyed, the people that Hate themselves and others that they could care less.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

flood222: That's not news, that's drama.

Tell me when they launch.


y.yarn.coView Full Size

Film at 11.

/ I'm not wearing any pants
 
olorin604
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I would take these threats a whole lot more seriously after he lobs one somewhere and proves he can still get it up.
 
King Keepo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Fano: thatboyoverthere: Mugato: People don't seem to care though. I mean I don't give a shiat but where's the red scare fearmongering, duck and cover drills and post-nuclear war movies I grew up with? It's all a lot more possible now than it was in the '80s.

Because we're not sure if the nukes will even fly let alone detonate. With how much shiat has been stolen and embezzled, we might get maybe two dozen nukes that barely fizzle.

I'm willing to take the risk they blow up on the launchpad


They have about 1600 warheads deployed out of about 4500 that we know of. The odds of every single one failing, either on launch, in flight or on detonation, are pretty bloody slim.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Mugato: People don't seem to care though. I mean I don't give a shiat but where's the red scare fearmongering, duck and cover drills and post-nuclear war movies I grew up with? It's all a lot more possible now than it was in the '80s.

Putin has $200B stashed in banks around the world. Sochi is his private playground. He has how many mistresses??

He's not about to risk all that. It's just the usual dick-waving, because it's all he has at this point.


And the rumors that he has one foot in the grave?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How do you say, "ooga booga" in Russian?
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Udder Discharge: That's because all current gen people only relate it with unrealistic strategic nuclear war fare. They have only see the likes of Jericho, sum of all fears, etc. so many are just downplaying it when it would be nothing less than global extinction. Wanna know what it is like? Read Alas Babylon or watch BBC Threads. People think "ahh it is only a bomb... whatevs".  Media is downplaying it because there government does not want panic in this economy, they want you to be calm and unexpecting.

And again most children see the only instance of Hiroshima or Nagasaki. These are like small fireworks compared to todays inventory. The there are people voting in the US that HATE the US and want it destroyed, the people that Hate themselves and others that they could care less.


All of this.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Pedal Pedal: Just do it already. I'm tired of going to work.

yeah, this. can i be a ghost soon?


Don't be ridiculous, there's no such thing as ghosts!


/you'll be a nuclear zombie...
//...cyborg...
///...cop
 
Fano
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

King Keepo: Fano: thatboyoverthere: Mugato: People don't seem to care though. I mean I don't give a shiat but where's the red scare fearmongering, duck and cover drills and post-nuclear war movies I grew up with? It's all a lot more possible now than it was in the '80s.

Because we're not sure if the nukes will even fly let alone detonate. With how much shiat has been stolen and embezzled, we might get maybe two dozen nukes that barely fizzle.

I'm willing to take the risk they blow up on the launchpad

They have about 1600 warheads deployed out of about 4500 that we know of. The odds of every single one failing, either on launch, in flight or on detonation, are pretty bloody slim.


It only requires the first one or two to fail catastrophically to put an end to the whole idea, and the Russians.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mugato: People don't seem to care though. I mean I don't give a shiat but where's the red scare fearmongering, duck and cover drills and post-nuclear war movies I grew up with? It's all a lot more possible now than it was in the '80s.


It's sabre rattling, and he has done it so many times, that no one is reacting to it.

Which is probably the perfect response.

If the US military were to react in turn, it could just escalate the situation.
 
Zenith
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

King Keepo: Fano: thatboyoverthere: Mugato: People don't seem to care though. I mean I don't give a shiat but where's the red scare fearmongering, duck and cover drills and post-nuclear war movies I grew up with? It's all a lot more possible now than it was in the '80s.

Because we're not sure if the nukes will even fly let alone detonate. With how much shiat has been stolen and embezzled, we might get maybe two dozen nukes that barely fizzle.

I'm willing to take the risk they blow up on the launchpad

They have about 1600 warheads deployed out of about 4500 that we know of. The odds of every single one failing, either on launch, in flight or on detonation, are pretty bloody slim.


they won't launch all 1600 of the 'operational' warheads allowed by treaty in one go.
so it's a guess as to which ones will be working or they're frantically checking them out as we tap away or should have been since it's clear their armed forces are not what they've made them out to be or have believed themselves.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Spies Like Us - Soul Finger (The Bar-Kays)
Youtube CXj8qt9S60U
 
Displayed 50 of 59 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.