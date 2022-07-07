 Skip to content
(BBC) NewsFlash BoJo ToGo   (bbc.co.uk)
244
    NewsFlash, Conservative Party, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, BBC Boris Johnson, BBC MP, Conservative leader, Westminster system, BBC, video Johnson  
•       •       •

244 Comments
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not feeling this headline

/Didn't submit one of my own.
 
Alphax
‘’ 3 hours ago  
'I quit my side job' doesn't sound that great.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Thoreny: Not feeling this headline

/Didn't submit one of my own.


Mine was better...

/not bitter or anything...
 
Excelsior
‘’ 3 hours ago  
images.immediate.co.ukView Full Size


/Yo
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Price is Right Losing Horn - Gaming Sound Effect (HD)
Youtube _asNhzXq72w


Now can we PLEASE stop electing idiots like this? For the love of God, people, they're showing you they have no farking idea how to run a country by the fact they can't even take care of their own hair!
 
karl2025
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What exactly does a Prime Minister without a party do?
 
Dansker
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Borexit delivered.
 
Xai
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Get exit done!
 
Excelsior
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Dansker: Borexit delivered.


Only partially: "...but remain as PM until autumn"
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

FatherChaos: [YouTube video: The Price is Right Losing Horn - Gaming Sound Effect (HD)]

Now can we PLEASE stop electing idiots like this? For the love of God, people, they're showing you they have no farking idea how to run a country by the fact they can't even take care of their own hair!


Putin laughs Sovietly.  You can thank him for the efforts that led to a number of these no talent assclowns all coming to power within a few years of each other.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Excelsior: Dansker: Borexit delivered.

Only partially: "...but remain as PM until autumn"


He needs to GTFO right now or even sooner than that.
 
Dansker
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Excelsior: Dansker: Borexit delivered.

Only partially: "...but remain as PM until autumn"


Yeah, it's gonna be awkward.
 
Esc7
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Rest in Piss

what a colossal waste of time and effort. Shame about the whole country being in the shiatter. They'll fix that right after America fixes her mess (never)
 
thecactusman17 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ladies and gentlemen, i present Prime Minister Seagull
 
ReluctantLondon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Thoreny & tudorgurl

Sorry ._.

/ In my defence, I was woken up by my phone blaring the news in my ear, so I wasn't awake enough to think of anything f/punnier
// Ah, a life on the dole is a life of rest and luxury * spits *
/// "Boris Johnsgone" was the submission that made me smile
 
Excelsior
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Dansker: Excelsior: Dansker: Borexit delivered.

Only partially: "...but remain as PM until autumn"

Yeah, it's gonna be awkward.


He's as much of a narcissistic toddler as Trump is, and doing the right thing is absolutely inconceivable if it doesn't look like a "win" for them. 67 million people can go fark themselves, as long as HE doesn't have to admit to himself that he's an utter loser.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gladness tempered by dread of what scumbag will take his place... Gove? Patel? Truss? Sunak?  You say anything would be better - I say it's all just different flavours of dog shiat.
 
kayanlau
‘’ 3 hours ago  
About time.

Now undo Brexit. For the love of Fark.
 
thisispete
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Nothing lasts forever. Even the longest, the most glittering reign must come to an end someday."
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What threatened to take him down:

https://twitter.com/Number10cat/status/1544933084910477312
 
Dansker
‘’ 3 hours ago  

karl2025: What exactly does a Prime Minister without a party do?


Start his own party. With blackjack! And Hookers!
 
Ostman
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cool, one of the symptoms is being treated.
The global disease remains at large.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The UK's long national nightmare is...almost over.  Longest omnishambles since at least the last days of the Major administration.
 
mrparks
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Such a shame.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

JulieAzel626: What threatened to take him down:

https://twitter.com/Number10cat/status/1544933084910477312


When the Chief Mouser turns his back on you, it's definitely time to go.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Johnson is out!
What a relief!
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good.

Piss off ya foppy f*ck!
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not much of a choice when everyone else quit on him.
 
VonEvilstein
‘’ 3 hours ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It is almost like people raised in generational wealth and fed a steady diet of libertarian porn make horrible leaders.

Libertarian porn is any book or more commonly, talk show, that tells people of generational wealth that they did it all on their own and that the poor deserve to suffer for not being as amazing as them.
 
Cormee
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ah ffs, where's the fun in that ☹
 
neapoi
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is this the thread where we whine about too many Bo Jo links?
 
starsrift
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm really somehow hoping some of our Farkers from across the pond can explain just exactly what's going on.

Boris has always been an international laughingstock, and that's the only other reason I've seen cited as rationale for he has to go, other than that he's lost his party's confidence. No news outlet seems to be able to explain WHY he's lost his party's confidence, though, other than rhetorical reference to his tenure - though nothing seems to have actually changed in the last little while. Anyone know what's going on?

Did he whip Little Johnson out and pee on his cabinet in #10 and nobody wants to explain exactly what happened or something, with typical British Upper Lip?
 
MessyDwarf
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sorry guys, the damage is already done. Good luck finding another less evil clownfark you poor British bastards.
 
neapoi
‘’ 3 hours ago  

starsrift: I'm really somehow hoping some of our Farkers from across the pond can explain just exactly what's going on.

Boris has always been an international laughingstock, and that's the only other reason I've seen cited as rationale for he has to go, other than that he's lost his party's confidence. No news outlet seems to be able to explain WHY he's lost his party's confidence, though, other than rhetorical reference to his tenure - though nothing seems to have actually changed in the last little while. Anyone know what's going on?

Did he whip Little Johnson out and pee on his cabinet in #10 and nobody wants to explain exactly what happened or something, with typical British Upper Lip?


The recent revelation that he knew about a sexual predator being appointed to a high position and lied about it was the straw that broke the bulldogs back, if the last few threads were any indication of the truth.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Congrats UK, best of luck Boris in whatever circus you join up eith
 
Cormee
‘’ 3 hours ago  

starsrift: I'm really somehow hoping some of our Farkers from across the pond can explain just exactly what's going on.

Boris has always been an international laughingstock, and that's the only other reason I've seen cited as rationale for he has to go, other than that he's lost his party's confidence. No news outlet seems to be able to explain WHY he's lost his party's confidence, though, other than rhetorical reference to his tenure - though nothing seems to have actually changed in the last little while. Anyone know what's going on?

Did he whip Little Johnson out and pee on his cabinet in #10 and nobody wants to explain exactly what happened or something, with typical British Upper Lip?


He lied about Pinchy mc Pincher touching up young Tories
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Boris should come to the US.  Conservative party heros here just fail upwards and any thing that should bring shame to the party/official are spun off to oblivion.
 
Sherpa10zing
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dansker
‘’ 3 hours ago  

starsrift: I'm really somehow hoping some of our Farkers from across the pond can explain just exactly what's going on.

Boris has always been an international laughingstock, and that's the only other reason I've seen cited as rationale for he has to go, other than that he's lost his party's confidence. No news outlet seems to be able to explain WHY he's lost his party's confidence, though, other than rhetorical reference to his tenure - though nothing seems to have actually changed in the last little while. Anyone know what's going on?

Did he whip Little Johnson out and pee on his cabinet in #10 and nobody wants to explain exactly what happened or something, with typical British Upper Lip?


He appointed a Mr. Pincher as Deputy Chief Whip, knowing that he had been accused of sexual harassment, and then he lied about knowing it.
But that's just a 'last straw' kind of thing.
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-politics-62070422
 
ReluctantLondon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
starsrift

Things simply reached the tipping point where his party were sick of the cycle where:

1. Allegation is made
2. Boris denies allegation
3. * roll 1D3, multiply by 48 * hours later evidence emerges showing that Boris lied
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

neapoi: starsrift: I'm really somehow hoping some of our Farkers from across the pond can explain just exactly what's going on.

Boris has always been an international laughingstock, and that's the only other reason I've seen cited as rationale for he has to go, other than that he's lost his party's confidence. No news outlet seems to be able to explain WHY he's lost his party's confidence, though, other than rhetorical reference to his tenure - though nothing seems to have actually changed in the last little while. Anyone know what's going on?

Did he whip Little Johnson out and pee on his cabinet in #10 and nobody wants to explain exactly what happened or something, with typical British Upper Lip?

The recent revelation that he knew about a sexual predator being appointed to a high position and lied about it was the straw that broke the bulldogs back, if the last few threads were any indication of the truth.


Ah, thanks. I was also curious. There've been so many calls for his resignation that went nowhere, I was wondering what finally worked.

(embarrassingly, I get most of my UK news from HIGNFY and they're between series at the moment)
 
starsrift
‘’ 3 hours ago  

neapoi: The recent revelation that he knew about a sexual predator being appointed to a high position and lied about it was the straw that broke the bulldogs back, if the last few threads were any indication of the truth.


Ah, okay. I never figured that sex pests in the British aristocracy was that much a revelation, but one has to draw lines somewhere, I suppose. Thanks!
 
lincoln65
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Posting the livestream from number 10
lo fi boriswave beats to relax/get brexit done to
Youtube cre0in5n-1E
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 3 hours ago  

thisispete: [Fark user image 425x239]

"Nothing lasts forever. Even the longest, the most glittering reign must come to an end someday."

Y

ou might well say that; I couldn't possibly comment.

/gotta watch that again. Never watched the reboot, who could do better than FU?
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So he's going to quit as Tory party head, but remain on as PM until some as-yet unidentified date a few months from now?  And with 40-odd empty seats in his cabinet?

This is either the desperate flailing of a man who is cornered and out of options, or some hijinks, shenanigans, and/or skulduggery are afoot.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ReluctantLondon: starsrift

Things simply reached the tipping point where his party were sick of the cycle where:

1. Allegation is made
2. Boris denies allegation
3. * roll 1D3, multiply by 48 * hours later evidence emerges showing that Boris lied


Pretty much this. For variety, add a few layers of 'Boris denied it happened, denied he knew, denied anything bad happened as a result' - and then we find out it did happen, he knew, and some bad shiat happened.

Remember - Politicians lie all the time, but a Minister must not lie to Parliament.
 
A_Listless_Wanderer
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now they can elect someone slightly less evil... Maybe that Harold Saxon guy. He sems nice!
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Robo Beat: So he's going to quit as Tory party head, but remain on as PM until some as-yet unidentified date a few months from now?  And with 40-odd empty seats in his cabinet?

This is either the desperate flailing of a man who is cornered and out of options, or some hijinks, shenanigans, and/or skulduggery are afoot.


Conservative Party conference is 1sr October. in theory that's when the leadership vote will happen.
Any Tory who wants to be PM will wait until they're polling in the lead, then demand the vote be held now.
 
A_Listless_Wanderer
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Guess they thought he looked tired.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.