(BBC)   While you're worrying about everything else, the CIA and MI5 want to draw your attention to something even more worrying in a rare joint speech   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The important thing here in the US is to somehow make Trump and Putin the real threats in this matter.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Trumpers down the street from me want to kill me and my entire family, but you want me to worry about the Chinese?

Yeah, good luck with that!
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The fact is, western countries have for too long not responded strongly enough to Chinese and Russian espionage. They just want to do business and hoped that opening them up for trade and business would liberalise them, democratise them, but it hasn't worked. Instead they've infiltrated all our systems and bodies and poisoned it with authoritarianism. Using our own greed against us.

So yea, Trump, Putin, they are real threats, and only the invasion of Ukraine finally forced us to accept we can't change Russia, and we have to get back to that Cold War mindset, because they never came out of it. They have been actively working to destroy us while we've been extending olive branches and novelty reset buttons.

Treat them like the threats they are, or in future it will be a Chinese backed leader's attempted coup's fanatics down your street wanting to kill you and your family.
The author of this article has written some very good books on espionage.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The Trumpers down the street from me want to kill me and my entire family, but you want me to worry about the Chinese?

Yeah, good luck with that!


You know you can deal with both enemies foreign and domestic, at the same time, right?

/Glad they're finally pushing for a crackdown on Chinese industrial espionage outside the US too.
//If you don't think it'll do much, you should see the Chinese reaction to being denied access to the Netherlands
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phygz: The important thing here in the US is to somehow make Trump and Putin the real threats in this matter.


This isn't Star Wars. There can be many Sith's running around farking things up.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: Marcus Aurelius: The Trumpers down the street from me want to kill me and my entire family, but you want me to worry about the Chinese?

Yeah, good luck with that!

You know you can deal with both enemies foreign and domestic, at the same time, right?

/Glad they're finally pushing for a crackdown on Chinese industrial espionage outside the US too.
//If you don't think it'll do much, you should see the Chinese reaction to being denied access to the Netherlands


But the media has repeatedly told me we can only deal with one thing at a time!
 
severedtoe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is this a repeat from yesterday?
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slaxl: The fact is, western countries have for too long not responded strongly enough to Chinese and Russian espionage. They just want to do business and hoped that opening them up for trade and business would liberalise them, democratise them, but it hasn't worked. Instead they've infiltrated all our systems and bodies and poisoned it with authoritarianism. Using our own greed against us.

So yea, Trump, Putin, they are real threats, and only the invasion of Ukraine finally forced us to accept we can't change Russia, and we have to get back to that Cold War mindset, because they never came out of it. They have been actively working to destroy us while we've been extending olive branches and novelty reset buttons.

Treat them like the threats they are, or in future it will be a Chinese backed leader's attempted coup's fanatics down your street wanting to kill you and your family.
The author of this article has written some very good books on espionage.


Why does this sound like US politics, with one party always extending olive branches and meet in the middle while the other is all about controlling everything in a fascist dictatorship?  There is just something very Douglas Adams about this description, and now, I am just waiting for the world to be destroyed to make way for a new hyperspace bypass so those from Alpha Centauri can get to Epsilon Eridani in only 12 parsecs.
 
Fissile
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
But, but, I was assured by top men here on fark...top men, mind you....that the Chinese were going to join in to dismember Russia any day now...any day.
 
Drank_the_40_water [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Slaxl: The fact is, western countries have for too long not responded strongly enough to Chinese and Russian espionage. They just want to do business and hoped that opening them up for trade and business would liberalise them, democratise them, but it hasn't worked. Instead they've infiltrated all our systems and bodies and poisoned it with authoritarianism. Using our own greed against us.


Not sure that any of the breathless analysis of the lucrative Chinese market the profit-uber-alles crowd spouts ever even pays lip service to hoping to liberalize or democratize shiat. Sure, the occasional pundit tries to give cover to their greed with some sort of then a miracle happens "analysis" of how greed is going to make things better, but end of the day greedy selfish atlas shrugged assholes just wanted to be greedy and selfish.

Maybe, and I am just spit balling here, but maybe the singular focus on short term profit is not a good idea for society and humanity.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
MI6?  CIA?  Christopher Wray of the FBI?  As told by the BBC?

          
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Slaxl: The fact is, western countries have for too long not responded strongly enough to Chinese and Russian espionage. They just want to do business and hoped that opening them up for trade and business would liberalise them, democratise them, but it hasn't worked. Instead they've infiltrated all our systems and bodies and poisoned it with authoritarianism. Using our own greed against us.

So yea, Trump, Putin, they are real threats, and only the invasion of Ukraine finally forced us to accept we can't change Russia, and we have to get back to that Cold War mindset, because they never came out of it. They have been actively working to destroy us while we've been extending olive branches and novelty reset buttons.

Treat them like the threats they are, or in future it will be a Chinese backed leader's attempted coup's fanatics down your street wanting to kill you and your family.
The author of this article has written some very good books on espionage.


I'm reminded of the early 2000s popularity of Thomas Friedman and his techno-business optimism that said things like "No country with a McDonald's has ever invaded a country with a McDonald's" because it was fashionable to believe that increased trade would fix conflicts, but it clearly hasn't.

https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/11/26/mcdonalds-peace-nagornokarabakh-friedman/

As tanks exploded and refugees fled in the latest round of Armenia and Azerbaijan's war over Nagorno-Karabakh, social media became another battlefield-with some surprising participants. That included the local branch of McDonald's, which posted some ardently (and brief-lived) pro-Azeri sentiments on Twitter.

For Americans who remember the lazily optimistic foreign-policy analysis their country produced in the 1990s, it was a poignant moment. A company once held up as a disincentive to war had become a participant in one. It's another blow to the idea that economic globalization by itself can make war less likely-and instead, how the legacies left behind by imperial decline will give birth to a new wave of conflict.
 
NearCanuck
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well I hope any major action is several years out, because Holy Fark I think we'd need a break before then.

The contribution to inflation from the Russian war is problematic, and businesses with reliance on them for production or delivery of goods has created many problems .  Sanctions are also affecting our supply chain on the agricultural side too. I know Canadian farmers that are looking at at 30% tariff on fertilizer that they pre-purchased in 2021, and I'm sure there are many like them sitting on those added invoices waiting to be factored in the the price of goods.

A similar situation with China?  I can hardly fathom how bad that would disrupt everyone's day to day.  So many businesses tied to China for manufacturing!  So much export of agricultural products headed their way.  And I don't even know most of the ways we (globally "Western nations") are ensnared.

That said, I don't know an short or medium term solution to harden our economies.

Plus I need coffee
 
bthom37
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Drank_the_40_water: Slaxl: The fact is, western countries have for too long not responded strongly enough to Chinese and Russian espionage. They just want to do business and hoped that opening them up for trade and business would liberalise them, democratise them, but it hasn't worked. Instead they've infiltrated all our systems and bodies and poisoned it with authoritarianism. Using our own greed against us.

Not sure that any of the breathless analysis of the lucrative Chinese market the profit-uber-alles crowd spouts ever even pays lip service to hoping to liberalize or democratize shiat. Sure, the occasional pundit tries to give cover to their greed with some sort of then a miracle happens "analysis" of how greed is going to make things better, but end of the day greedy selfish atlas shrugged assholes just wanted to be greedy and selfish.

Maybe, and I am just spit balling here, but maybe the singular focus on short term profit is not a good idea for society and humanity.


Are you suggesting the same people who exported our economy to China maybe shouldn't be considered wise decision makers?
 
Dangl1ng
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Why do we really give a shirt about Taiwan? Do we really need to go to WW3 over that place? I don't. Give it to China.
And the cold reality is: EVERYTHING CHINA DOES THAT WE HATE, THE USA HAS DONE OR IS DOING.

Uighars  - Native Americans who we continue to fark over
China/Taiwan - USA/pic a country in South America we don't own outright... Iraq.... Afghanistan
China based Corporate espionage - the US never does that.......
The Great Chinese Firewall - Remind me what the NSA does again

The military industrial complex needs us to always be at war. I wouldn't be suprised if most of the major cybersecurity weren't owned and/or controlled by defense profiteers.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Dangl1ng: Why do we really give a shirt about Taiwan? Do we really need to go to WW3 over that place? I don't. Give it to China.
And the cold reality is: EVERYTHING CHINA DOES THAT WE HATE, THE USA HAS DONE OR IS DOING.

Uighars  - Native Americans who we continue to fark over
China/Taiwan - USA/pic a country in South America we don't own outright... Iraq.... Afghanistan
China based Corporate espionage - the US never does that.......
The Great Chinese Firewall - Remind me what the NSA does again

The military industrial complex needs us to always be at war. I wouldn't be suprised if most of the major cybersecurity weren't owned and/or controlled by defense profiteers.


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Unless the "rules" have changed, isn't the USA flag suppose to be on the "flag's right"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gottagopee
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The FBI's Wray warned that if China was to forcibly take Taiwan it would "represent one of the most horrific business disruptions the world has ever seen".

Human rights and lives? Meh.
 
Lexx
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Dangl1ng: Why do we really give a shirt about Taiwan? Do we really need to go to WW3 over that place? I don't. Give it to China.
And the cold reality is: EVERYTHING CHINA DOES THAT WE HATE, THE USA HAS DONE OR IS DOING.

Uighars  - Native Americans who we continue to fark over
China/Taiwan - USA/pic a country in South America we don't own outright... Iraq.... Afghanistan
China based Corporate espionage - the US never does that.......
The Great Chinese Firewall - Remind me what the NSA does again

The military industrial complex needs us to always be at war. I wouldn't be suprised if most of the major cybersecurity weren't owned and/or controlled by defense profiteers.


Get the fark out of here with those false equivalencies.  I'll thank you for being so blatant with the trolling that you outed yourself as an obvious tool or idiot.
 
docilej
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hardly anybody noticed. Most are on (China owned) TikTok.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

docilej: Hardly anybody noticed. Most are on (China owned) TikTok.


Apple and Google could remove the app from their stores, but they like money.

A lot.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If you didn't want to consider Russia invading Ukraine world War 3, China might just push us into one we can all agree on.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oh really!?! Well too farking bad! China's already won

America has decided to compete with impoverished rural Chinese, Uighers and Africans for those prestigious and highly sought after factory jobs by fighting to destroy democracy, killing off education and returning America to the 19th century

Hate to break it to you, but a nation of willfully ignorant, uneducated, obese farkwads don't get to lead shiat, no matter how hard they wave their nazi and confederate flags or shriek "MURCA!!!"

And there's no stopping China, they are already surpassed us in tech and science and have a 100 year plan. America made its choice decades ago and has more than doubled down on it, and is so divided we have no plan at all
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gottagopee: The FBI's Wray warned that if China was to forcibly take Taiwan it would "represent one of the most horrific business disruptions the world has ever seen".

Human rights and lives? Meh.


National security includes commerce, supply, and resources.

No more cheap chips? Military gear gets a lot more expensive. You can t just plop down a microchip factory after all.

If we lose a relationship with China or Tiwan  we lose a lot of stuff overnight. You probably don't wanna think about what happens if we lose both.
 
fireclown
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Slaxl: The fact is, western countries have for too long not responded strongly enough to Chinese and Russian espionage. They just want to do business and hoped that opening them up for trade and business would liberalise them, democratise them, but it hasn't worked. Instead they've infiltrated all our systems and bodies and poisoned it with authoritarianism. Using our own greed against us.

So yea, Trump, Putin, they are real threats, and only the invasion of Ukraine finally forced us to accept we can't change Russia, and we have to get back to that Cold War mindset, because they never came out of it. They have been actively working to destroy us while we've been extending olive branches and novelty reset buttons.

Treat them like the threats they are, or in future it will be a Chinese backed leader's attempted coup's fanatics down your street wanting to kill you and your family.
The author of this article has written some very good books on espionage.

I'm reminded of the early 2000s popularity of Thomas Friedman and his techno-business optimism that said things like "No country with a McDonald's has ever invaded a country with a McDonald's" because it was fashionable to believe that increased trade would fix conflicts, but it clearly hasn't.

https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/11/26/mcdonalds-peace-nagornokarabakh-friedman/

As tanks exploded and refugees fled in the latest round of Armenia and Azerbaijan's war over Nagorno-Karabakh, social media became another battlefield-with some surprising participants. That included the local branch of McDonald's, which posted some ardently (and brief-lived) pro-Azeri sentiments on Twitter.

For Americans who remember the lazily optimistic foreign-policy analysis their country produced in the 1990s, it was a poignant moment. A company once held up as a disincentive to war had become a participant in one. It's another blow to the idea that economic globalization by itself can make war less likely-and instead, how the legacies left ...


I maintain that better connections between nations will result in less overall conflict.  And that nations being similarly wealthy will also result in less overall conflict.  There is a reason that the US/Mexico border is the nightmare it is, and you've never heard a vulgar term for "illegal canadian immigrant".

Friedman was (and maybe is) a hack who manages to be five minutes ahead of everyone else.  He takes the obvious general consensus and makes people believe that he is the genius that figured it out.  A better discussion of "The McDonalds Principle" is a book entitled "the pentagons new map" by Barnett.  It's a lot less naive than friedman.
 
Lexx
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Clearly Canadian: gottagopee: The FBI's Wray warned that if China was to forcibly take Taiwan it would "represent one of the most horrific business disruptions the world has ever seen".

Human rights and lives? Meh.

National security includes commerce, supply, and resources.

No more cheap chips? Military gear gets a lot more expensive. You can t just plop down a microchip factory after all.

If we lose a relationship with China or Tiwan  we lose a lot of stuff overnight. You probably don't wanna think about what happens if we lose both.


Uh, you really think US military chips get made in China?
 
bizzwire
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

phygz: The important thing here in the US is to somehow make Trump and Putin the real threats in this matter.


why not all three?
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Fissile: But, but, I was assured by top men here on fark...top men, mind you....that the Chinese were going to join in to dismember Russia any day now...any day.


The Chinese expect Russia to weaken themselves and owe them one.  And sell them resources at.bargain basement prices.

And if Russia does badly enough, they can come to the rescue and have Russia as a client state.
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Clearly Canadian: gottagopee: The FBI's Wray warned that if China was to forcibly take Taiwan it would "represent one of the most horrific business disruptions the world has ever seen".

Human rights and lives? Meh.

National security includes commerce, supply, and resources.

No more cheap chips? Military gear gets a lot more expensive. You can t just plop down a microchip factory after all.

If we lose a relationship with China or Tiwan  we lose a lot of stuff overnight. You probably don't wanna think about what happens if we lose both.


U.S military gear does not have Chinese electronics. Strictly prohibited.
 
D135
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dangl1ng: Why do we really give a shirt about Taiwan? Do we really need to go to WW3 over that place? I don't. Give it to China.


Exactly!!  It's not like Taiwan produces anything the USA needs, right guys?!
 
Dangl1ng
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lexx: Dangl1ng: Why do we really give a shirt about Taiwan? Do we really need to go to WW3 over that place? I don't. Give it to China.
And the cold reality is: EVERYTHING CHINA DOES THAT WE HATE, THE USA HAS DONE OR IS DOING.

Uighars  - Native Americans who we continue to fark over
China/Taiwan - USA/pic a country in South America we don't own outright... Iraq.... Afghanistan
China based Corporate espionage - the US never does that.......
The Great Chinese Firewall - Remind me what the NSA does again

The military industrial complex needs us to always be at war. I wouldn't be suprised if most of the major cybersecurity weren't owned and/or controlled by defense profiteers.

Get the fark out of here with those false equivalencies.  I'll thank you for being so blatant with the trolling that you outed yourself as an obvious tool or idiot.


Mmmmmm... ad hominem attacks. So smart. So right.
 
WTFDYW
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fissile: But, but, I was assured by top men here on fark...top men, mind you....that the Chinese were going to join in to dismember Russia any day now...any day.


No you weren't
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Lexx: Clearly Canadian: gottagopee: The FBI's Wray warned that if China was to forcibly take Taiwan it would "represent one of the most horrific business disruptions the world has ever seen".

Human rights and lives? Meh.

National security includes commerce, supply, and resources.

No more cheap chips? Military gear gets a lot more expensive. You can t just plop down a microchip factory after all.

If we lose a relationship with China or Tiwan  we lose a lot of stuff overnight. You probably don't wanna think about what happens if we lose both.

Uh, you really think US military chips get made in China?


That's a fair counterpoint, but they might have been made in Taiwan. Don't forget the rest of the non sensitive components. Capacitors, resistors, relays, metal shells, circuit boards, plastic, all that good stuff.

Also, the loss of any market for parts is gonna push up demand in the rest of the market. It doesn't matter if the US mitary wasn't buying off China, the price is still gonna jump.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

phygz: The important thing here in the US is to somehow make Trump and Putin the real threats in this matter.


phygz is back!  Are you going to TulsiCon this year?  I'll be there for all the workshops.  I'm especially looking forward to, "Sure, genocide in Ukraine is bad, but whatabout the Trail of Tears?"
 
Dangl1ng
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

D135: Dangl1ng: Why do we really give a shirt about Taiwan? Do we really need to go to WW3 over that place? I don't. Give it to China.

Exactly!!  It's not like Taiwan produces anything the USA needs, right guys?!


While I don't disagree with this take, do we need to send our kids there to fight a war? Nuclear war? Or even a cold war?

Maybe, just maybe our first reaction shouldn't be the drumbeat of war. And maybe we should be listening to those that play that drum all the time.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dangl1ng: Lexx: Dangl1ng: Why do we really give a shirt about Taiwan? Do we really need to go to WW3 over that place? I don't. Give it to China.
And the cold reality is: EVERYTHING CHINA DOES THAT WE HATE, THE USA HAS DONE OR IS DOING.

Uighars  - Native Americans who we continue to fark over
China/Taiwan - USA/pic a country in South America we don't own outright... Iraq.... Afghanistan
China based Corporate espionage - the US never does that.......
The Great Chinese Firewall - Remind me what the NSA does again

The military industrial complex needs us to always be at war. I wouldn't be suprised if most of the major cybersecurity weren't owned and/or controlled by defense profiteers.

Get the fark out of here with those false equivalencies.  I'll thank you for being so blatant with the trolling that you outed yourself as an obvious tool or idiot.

Mmmmmm... ad hominem attacks. So smart. So right.


Calling you out, quite rightly for "false equivalence" is not an ad homonym

And in fact your statement was itself a logical fallacy, by both being devoid of logic and completely wrong

And FYI, the US and the world is dependent upon Taiwan's Microprocessor output.

Letting  China take Taiwan would be tantamount to simply handing China world leadership and willingly becoming a 3rd world backwater, since China would control who got what gadgets that define modern life and access to weaponry that enabled military superiority

But from what I've seen you come off as just another willfully ignorant, poorly educated American, most likely 50+ pounds overweight who would love nothing more than to be working a menial factory job in an authoritarian dictatorship - so kindly piss the hell off and head back home to /pol/
 
Dangl1ng
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dangl1ng: D135: Dangl1ng: Why do we really give a shirt about Taiwan? Do we really need to go to WW3 over that place? I don't. Give it to China.

Exactly!!  It's not like Taiwan produces anything the USA needs, right guys?!

While I don't disagree with this take, do we need to send our kids there to fight a war? Nuclear war? Or even a cold war?

Maybe, just maybe our first reaction shouldn't be the drumbeat of war. And maybe we should be listening to those that play that drum all the time.


Shouldn't
 
