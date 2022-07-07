 Skip to content
Breaking: Man loses hat. Finds it again   (mirror.co.uk)
37
•       •       •

37 Comments     (+0 »)
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Caddyshack - Worst Looking Hat I've ever seen!
Youtube vmEV1d7RPvg
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hard-hitting  journalism. I'm not sure how much more of this kind of news I can take. I mean, he found the hat. He found the goddamned hat.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I first read that as "hand"

Clicked on the link, and was disappointed.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [media-amazon.com image 500x500]


I absolutely love this guy's style. And the stories are the kind me and my son tell to each other.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every TopGear Hat Intro
Youtube NIyqc7sP-Ec
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did The Onion buy The Mirror?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I first read that as "hand"

Clicked on the link, and was disappointed.


s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
News Flash?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The hat came back, the very next day.
The hat came back, thought it was a goner but
The hat came back, it just wouldn't stay away.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
FARK THE OCEAN

My dog has a collection of tennis balls that I don't like, so each day when we walk to the beach I'll sneak one or two along and try to get rid of it by throwing it far out into the water

Farking ocean brings it back every farking time, and now my dog thinks it's a game
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
CSB: I also had a Panama hat fly off my head into the bay while I was kayaking. Mind you, this is a $130 dollar handmade hat that's a replica of the hat Dr. Grant wore in Jurassic Park. Keeps the sun off you like nobody's business and doesn't move an inch. Normally.

For reference:

Fark user imageView Full Size


It was about five seconds away from sinking by the time I was able to turn and pick it up.

Not today, Poseidon.

Not today.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Was the hat made of witch skin?

What We Do in the Shadows | Season 1 Ep. 4: The Cursed Hat Scene | FX
Youtube IDd1ZM0oGoA
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He would be better of losing that hat hating wife of his
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Any plan vere you lose your hat iz a bad plan.
 
EnderWiggnz [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Russ1642: The hat came back, the very next day.
The hat came back, thought it was a goner but
The hat came back, it just wouldn't stay away.


Also, tLePen returned.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Meaning of Life" - "People are not wearing enough hats"
Youtube O2QJvc_SxFQ
 
Russ1642
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

EnderWiggnz: Russ1642: The hat came back, the very next day.
The hat came back, thought it was a goner but
The hat came back, it just wouldn't stay away.

Also, tLePen returned.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Have to say the hat looks tatty as all hell. Doubly so after going for a swim.

Why not just buy a new one? Sure, it'll take a bit to break in, but will look much nicer and make the wife happy
 
rainbowbutter [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i feel like i watched an episode of All Creatures Great and Small but the animal was a straw hat.
act I:  oh no, my hat!
act II:  wait- my hat's ok!
************fin************
no incels attempting to shoot up a crowd of trans kids protesting a pro-life book burning?
thanks for the free pass, submitter, i'm going to take the hint and get the hell off line while i'm ahead :)
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: Hard-hitting  journalism. I'm not sure how much more of this kind of news I can take. I mean, he found the hat. He found the goddamned hat.


frinkiac.comView Full Size

That's some mighty fine reportage, there, Lou!
 
jimjays
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

E.S.Q.: FARK THE OCEAN

My dog has a collection of tennis balls that I don't like, so each day when we walk to the beach I'll sneak one or two along and try to get rid of it by throwing it far out into the water

Farking ocean brings it back every farking time, and now my dog thinks it's a game


I've no idea what the water might do to the balls, but I had experience with a dog that would get them passing by a tennis court and baseball field. Even though they were exactly the same league regulation as his other balls I'd brought home from the same place, he recognized and seemed to like the balls he found best. We had many an argument over who should carry the balls home and whether or not it was okay to throw away a ratty ball when a newer one replaced it.

Was just talking with Sister the other day that while many dogs might be indifferent to most of their own toys, they like stealing them from other dogs and will protect toys they hadn't really cared about.

(My dog routinely brings home garbage that floats up out of the river. "This looks like some sort of people stuff you might be able to use.")
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Even Poseidon thought the hat was ugly.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Have to say the hat looks tatty as all hell. Doubly so after going for a swim.

Why not just buy a new one? Sure, it'll take a bit to break in, but will look much nicer and make the wife happy


Cos the more she hates it, the more it makes him want to keep it.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: Hard-hitting  journalism. I'm not sure how much more of this kind of news I can take. I mean, he found the hat. He found the goddamned hat.


There must not be anything else happening in the UK today.   Right?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Was there also a turtle on a post?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They were mistaken. It was actually the man's wife.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: They were mistaken. It was actually the man's wife.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Kurt Russell cried for 16 days after losing this one.
The world wept along with him.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.gr-assets.comView Full Size


My favorite children's book author and illustrator.
 
LouisZepher [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Panama hats aren't my style but they look good on the right head. His is. Cool he got it back. I'd hate to lose this one:


Fark user imageView Full Size

(Was a gift from a friend no longer with us.)
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Man loses mind.  Closes Fark-linked article.  Man finds it again.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Linda Beer was thrilled when her husband Richard..."

Dick Beer? Really?
 
