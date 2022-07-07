 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN) Hero Prolifer almost gets retroactive abortion. Tag is for woman who asked him which hospital he wanted to be sent to   (msn.com) divider line
34
    More: Hero, MSN  
•       •       •

1366 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jul 2022 at 7:30 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When you criminalize something that's not criminal, you still create criminals.  Of course, now there's absolutely no reason for pro-choicers to follow the law in some states, from beating the shiat out of anti-abortionists anonymously and with no paper trail to providing extremely late-term abortions with the full support and cover of their community.

Enjoy, red states. You brought this upon yourself.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The legal system is disintegrating, and the powers that be don't even know it's the only thing protecting them.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
People that are like this guy are the reason I firmly believe that violence can be the answer sometimes.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no, he got hit on the shoulder?  Candy ass.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The legal system is disintegrating, and the powers that be don't even know it's the only thing protecting them.


Yup.
When the penalty for everything is always "death", then ya might as well punch back and take as many conservatives down with you. It's all the same, right? They're gonna kill you either way.
That's not what Republicans thought was going to happen, but it's what they're getting. More and more people are punching back. Hard. It'll just keep escalating.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Oh no, he got hit on the shoulder?  Candy ass.


He's the real victim here.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Combustion: People that are like this guy are the reason I firmly believe that violence can be the answer sometimes.


I'm certainly coming around on it.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

King of Monkeys: Jake Havechek: Oh no, he got hit on the shoulder?  Candy ass.

He's the real victim here.


What's going on in this thread?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Combustion: People that are like this guy are the reason I firmly believe that violence can be the answer sometimes.


Yup.  Eventually, after you are pummelled daily, the idea might slowly sink in that *maybe* the other person has a point.  When that pummelling comes from *everyone* you meet, it might even suggest that *you* are in the wrong.

That being said, for someone like this, that will take a VERY long time...  or until his health insurance starts saying "Fark you!".
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"So, you must love Jesus, huh? Want to meet him?"
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Combustion: People that are like this guy are the reason I firmly believe that violence can be the answer sometimes.

Yup.  Eventually, after you are pummelled daily, the idea might slowly sink in that *maybe* the other person has a point.  When that pummelling comes from *everyone* you meet, it might even suggest that *you* are in the wrong.

That being said, for someone like this, that will take a VERY long time...  or until his health insurance starts saying "Fark you!".


username checks out
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I don't know what any of this means anymore.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: King of Monkeys: Jake Havechek: Oh no, he got hit on the shoulder?  Candy ass.

He's the real victim here.

What's going on in this thread?
[Fark user image image 425x239]


Image was clearly taken before he was sent to the ICU after a recent life-changing physical assault.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ohhh He is a very stable individual:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

'Vaccine Police' Leader Traveling Country With Flamethrower Jailed for Trespassing
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Green_Knight: GrogSmash: Combustion: People that are like this guy are the reason I firmly believe that violence can be the answer sometimes.

Yup.  Eventually, after you are pummelled daily, the idea might slowly sink in that *maybe* the other person has a point.  When that pummelling comes from *everyone* you meet, it might even suggest that *you* are in the wrong.

That being said, for someone like this, that will take a VERY long time...  or until his health insurance starts saying "Fark you!".

username checks out


I am generally a man of peace.

But sometimes, an asshole needs a fist of the face every 3 seconds repeatedly until the farkwit stops being stupid.  And if you get tired... passing said farkwit on to someone else for a while.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Oh no, he got hit on the shoulder?  Candy ass.


Considering Louisiana is a "stand your ground" state, he was asking for a lot more.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I don't know what any of this means anymore.


I think the authoritarian christians actually believed that all they had to do was change the paperwork and everyone would just mindlessly obey orders.
It never even occurred to them that people would resist. Or succeed at resistance.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The legal system is disintegrating, and the powers that be don't even know it's the only thing protecting them.


It's too bad dictators never learned how to employ private security and secret police. Otherwise there would never be any tyrants that errode the laws of others.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's weird how he's so disrespectful that he doesn't think the police are doing their jobs.  Conservatives are weird.  At least this one didn't try to kill the police like they did on January 6th.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

GrymRpr: Ohhh He is a very stable individual:
[Fark user image 850x478]
[Fark user image 790x988]
'Vaccine Police' Leader Traveling Country With Flamethrower Jailed for Trespassing


Fark user imageView Full Size

He looks like Ted Cruz's gay little brother.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Key claims he was only there to try and protect everyone who worked at the clinic.

Yeup. People normally try to beat your ass when you're trying to protect them.
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sociologically, the pendulum has always moved back and forth, thesis and antithesis. The sum of that movement has generally been static. This system is now failing. Its downfall, being helped by the disruptive effects of mass communication and social media, is accelerating. Societal norms and conventions which have helped keep order is also collapsing. There will soon be open and widespread violence,the likes of which this country has not seen since the previous civil war. Prepare yourselves. Your enemy certainly is, and since he thinks God is on his side, no atrocities will be beyond him. This will not be a standard military conflict, it will be full-on secretarian violence. It won't be fought in mass on battlefields, but in the streets and in the homes. Prepare. I urge everyone to take this opportunity to learn as much as they can about how to fight. This is the death knell of capitalism. It is a religion based on greed and it will not be vanquished without a massive sacrifice.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GrymRpr: Ohhh He is a very stable individual:
[Fark user image image 850x478]
[Fark user image image 790x988]
'Vaccine Police' Leader Traveling Country With Flamethrower Jailed for Trespassing


My wife wants to know where he bought those culottes. Very cute.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Can we please stop using the term "pro-life"?  There is a mountain of evidence that conservatives are not pro-life, both before and after a person's birth.  All they care about is the birth itself, apparently.  So "pro-birth" or "anti-abortion" are much more accurate terms.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Oh no, he got hit on the shoulder?  Candy ass.


Typical right wing filth.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

12YearBid: Sociologically, the pendulum has always moved back and forth, thesis and antithesis. The sum of that movement has generally been static. This system is now failing. Its downfall, being helped by the disruptive effects of mass communication and social media, is accelerating. Societal norms and conventions which have helped keep order is also collapsing. There will soon be open and widespread violence,the likes of which this country has not seen since the previous civil war. Prepare yourselves. Your enemy certainly is, and since he thinks God is on his side, no atrocities will be beyond him. This will not be a standard military conflict, it will be full-on secretarian violence. It won't be fought in mass on battlefields, but in the streets and in the homes. Prepare. I urge everyone to take this opportunity to learn as much as they can about how to fight. This is the death knell of capitalism. It is a religion based on greed and it will not be vanquished without a massive sacrifice.


Welcome back from prison. Sounds like you're not planning on staying long, but it's good to see you.
 
vudukungfu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Interrupt a legal medical business?
Enjoy your ass kicking.


Pick up your teeth, asshole.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

koder: When you criminalize something that's not criminal, you still create criminals.  Of course, now there's absolutely no reason for pro-choicers to follow the law in some states, from beating the shiat out of anti-abortionists anonymously and with no paper trail to providing extremely late-term abortions with the full support and cover of their community.

Enjoy, red states. You brought this upon yourself.


I mean.... On the one hand, it's pretty early in the day here....but, on the other hand, that's also the stupidest thing I've read. It's impressively densely stupid too.

1 - We have always had some good laws, and some bad laws. There is absolutely reason to follow all the laws though. We have an entire judicial system to punish people who break the law.

2 - Really? As a group anti-abortion types would *destroy* pro-choice types. Nobody should be advocating for violence, but especially not the group that would lose.

3 - Red states? Yikes. Red states didn't overturn Row V Wade. That was the Supreme Court. And abortion laws vary by state, and the color of states change over time...but there are red states where abortion is still absolutely legal. And at least one blue where it isn't - Wisconsin.

4 - Being 'criminal' just means something is a crime. And that just means it's against the law. All criminal actions are criminal because someone got together and decided to criminalize it.
 
minorshan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The legal system is disintegrating, and the powers that be don't even know it's the only thing protecting them.


Money protects them and they're not wrong. The conservative members of the court have said in their opinions a day intend to strike down birth control and other legal means to control our reproduction. And they're not even Catholic.

Never mind the many other things disintegrating the rights of anyone not in the approx top 20% in wealth.

Me, getting a degree, working my ass off, medically debilitated, no student loan help whatsoever. Being called lazy as I try for the best I can do during pandemic.
Fark user imageView Full Size

No one on dark wants details. But this is just now for me.
 
minorshan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
*we all know I meant fark :)
 
jjorsett
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Click here to report a typo.

Translation: we can't afford editors or proofreaders any more.
 
WTFDYW
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: GrymRpr: Ohhh He is a very stable individual:
[Fark user image 850x478]
[Fark user image 790x988]
'Vaccine Police' Leader Traveling Country With Flamethrower Jailed for Trespassing

[Fark user image image 790x988]
He looks like Ted Cruz's gay little brother.


I thought the exact same thing
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: I mean.... On the one hand, it's pretty early in the day here....but, on the other hand, that's also the stupidest thing I've read. It's impressively densely stupid too.


I didn't figure you ever read your own comments, but it's neat to see you admit it.
 
funzyr
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WTFDYW: Prank Call of Cthulhu: GrymRpr: Ohhh He is a very stable individual:
[Fark user image 850x478]
[Fark user image 790x988]
'Vaccine Police' Leader Traveling Country With Flamethrower Jailed for Trespassing

[Fark user image image 790x988]
He looks like Ted Cruz's gay little brother.

I thought the exact same thing


Which one introduced the other to their favorite gay bar?
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.