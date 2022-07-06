 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Florida lawyer wants to prove her client wasn't hate motivated by excluding evidence of his swastikas, racial slurs, animal abuse videos, hunt for child porn   (local10.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Borderline personality disorder, Mental disorder, Broward County, Florida, Lawyer, Prosecutor, Jury, Antisocial personality disorder, Mental health counselor  
EnderWiggnz [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"what are all the sure-fire signs of a sociopath?"
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Jesus, it's like my Dall E Mini art searches from just this evening.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I mean what are the chances he'll actually be executed before DeSantis has a chance to pardon him?
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That kid is a world class POS.  I generally don't support the death penalty but it's hard when people shoot up schools.

That said, it's his lawyer.  She's supposed to provide a vigorous defense.  Can we fault her?  Didn't subby see Cape Fear?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought one of the bullshiat lines these farkers use is that the swastika is also a symbol for peace.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can his lawyer sleep at night, knowing that she's defending a subhuman piece of shiat?
 
starsrift
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

EnderWiggnz: "what are all the sure-fire signs of a sociopath?"


Well, now, hold on, nobody said anything about a history of bedwetting.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: How can his lawyer sleep at night, knowing that she's defending a subhuman piece of shiat?


Everyone is entitled to qualified legal representation, to ensure their rights are protected.

They're not entitled to be found innocent if they're guilty, however.

So most criminal defense attorneys rationalize it by saying they're only helping the innocent ones go free.
 
